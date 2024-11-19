Dave Coulier claps back at critics of John Stamos’ bald cap photo amid cancer battle

Dave Coulier claps back at critics of John Stamos’ bald cap photo amid cancer battle
Good Morning America

No good deed goes unpunished: John Stamos‘ wife, Caitlin McHugh, and Dave Coulier are clapping back at snarkers who took aim at John for an Instagram post supporting his Full House co-star amid his cancer battle.

Coulier recently shared that he shaved his head as a “preemptive strike” as he is treated for stage 3 Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. In a picture posted on Monday, Stamos showed he visited his pal while wearing a bald cap in solidarity. 

However, critics claimed Stamos’ picture was merely a “photo op,” seeing as how he didn’t actually shave his head. 

Coulier and company weren’t having it.

Coulier posted to Instagram Tuesday, “I’m sorry to see a bunch of negative comments as I’ve just begun my cancer journey. It’s our friendship (me and John) and this is how we are handling a very tough time. I’m a comedian and humor is what drives me. John knows how to cheer me up and I laughed out loud when he arrived wearing a bald cap – being a true loving friend and brother.”

To the post, Stamos’ wife noted, “I really hope the people who chose to say cruel things about my husband –who flew across the country and did what he could do bring joy to his friend going through chemo — look inward. Instead of tearing down others, take that time to think about how you can bring joy to the people you love.”

Coulier’s wife, Melissa Coulier, replied, “One hundred percent. We are so grateful for his support and love during one of the most challenging times!! We love you both so much.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

In brief: Pat Sajak nabs Emmy for final season of ‘Wheel of Fortune’ and more
In brief: Pat Sajak nabs Emmy for final season of ‘Wheel of Fortune’ and more

Pat Sajak took home his first hosting Emmy in 26 years at Saturday’s Creative Arts Emmy Awards. Sajak, who co-hosted Wheel of Fortune, alongside Vanna Whitefor decades before handing the reins to Ryan Seacrest, won for Outstanding Host For A Game Show for the final his final season. Sajak previously won the award in 1993, 1997 and 1998. Despite his retirement, Sajak will host Celebrity Wheel of Fortune on Oct. 7 …

Deadline reports The Perfect Couple‘s Eve Hewson is in early talks to star in Stephen Spielberg‘s upcoming project. Details of the as yet untitled film are still unknown. Hewson previously appeared in Spielberg’s 2015 historical drama Bridge of Spies. She’ll next be seen in season 2 of the Apple TV+ series Bad Sisters

Todd Stashwick, best known for playing Starfleet Captain Liam Shaw on Star Trek: Picard, has been tapped to join Paul Bettany and James Spader in Marvel Studios’ untitled Vision series, the spin-off to the award-winning WandaVision, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Bettany and Spader will reprise their respective Marvel roles as Vision and Ultron in the upcoming series. The show will reportedly follow Vision, the android who fell in love with Elizabeth Olsen‘s Wanda Maximoff — aka the Scarlet Witch — and was destroyed by Thanos — played by Josh Brolin — in Avengers: Infinity War before being magically brought back to life in WandaVision. Bettany also played a white, government-rebuilt version of the droid in that series, on which the new show centers. Sources tell THR that Stashwick will play an assassin who is on the trail of android and the technology he possesses. Not coincidentally, Stashwick’s executive producer on Picard was Terry Matalas, who is the showrunner of Vision

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Andrew Garfield talks onscreen chemistry with Florence Pugh in ‘We Live in Time’
Andrew Garfield talks onscreen chemistry with Florence Pugh in ‘We Live in Time’
A24

Andrew Garfield is opening up about his onscreen chemistry with Florence Pugh on their new film We Live in Time.

The Amazing Spider-Man actor praised the Black Widow actress for being “so un-judgmental” while filming the movie in an interview with Good Morning America that aired Thursday.

“Safe is the word,” Garfield said of working with Pugh. “Safe and trusting, and ‘cultivating’ is a great word, too, because it takes work. It’s not something that you can just leave to the gods. I think you have to really intentionally make sure these two have to be really safe with each other — safe to fail, safe to look foolish and safe to have all of your nooks and crannies seen in all the ways, and it was cultivated.”

He added, “I understood very, very quickly within rehearsals, and maybe the first few days of filming, that I was very, very safe with Florence.”

The John Crowley-directed film tells the story of two strangers, Garfield’s Tobias and Pugh’s Almut, who are brought together by chance.

Garfield said the movie — billed as a “decade-spanning, deeply moving romance” — seemed “to be very much in line with the things I was ruminating on and considering in my life.”

Those things included “love, partnership, connection, loss, risk, meaning, courage, sorrow, grief [and] joy.”

“You can only go as high as you go deep,” Garfield said. “And the script just kind of felt like the inside of my heart and my brain.”

We Live in Time arrives in theaters Friday.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Springsteen biopic casts actors to play Bruce’s mom, producer and more
Springsteen biopic casts actors to play Bruce’s mom, producer and more
Jeremy Allen White as Springsteen in Mark Seliger/20th Century Studios

The cast of the Bruce Springsteen biopic Deliver Me From Nowhere has expanded.

The film, starring The Bear‘s Jeremy Allen White as The Boss, chronicles Springsteen’s creation of his 1982 stripped-down album, NebraskaVariety reports that actor Marc Maron has joined the cast as Chuck Plotkin, the producer who made the songs on the album sound high-quality enough to release. The originally quality of Springsteen’s recordings was dicey, since he’d originally recorded it solo on a cassette, and then damaged it by carrying it around in his pocket for weeks.

In addition, Variety reports that Gaby Hoffmann will play Bruce’s mom, Adele, who passed away earlier this year at age 98. David Krumholtz will portray Al Teller, the record executive who Bruce and his team worked with to release the album.

As previously reported, Jeremy Strong will play Springsteen’s longtime manager Jon Landau. There’s no release date for the film, which is currently in production. Springsteen was recently photographed visiting the New Jersey set and hugging White.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.