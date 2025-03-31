Dave Coulier credits ‘Full House’ cast for their support amid cancer fight

Gerardo Mora/Getty Images

Dave Coulier is crediting his family, including his wife Melissa Coulier and his TV family — his fellow Full House castmates — for helping him throughout his cancer journey.

“We’ve been a team,” Coulier told Parade Magazine of his wife. “I think it would have been a totally different journey had she not been with me.”

Coulier said his Full House castmates have also been a big support for him, especially during the last five months.

“We’re a family,” said Coulier. “And so we get these text strings, and it’s always funny, and that keeps us connected. And, you know, Candace [Cameron Bure] has FaceTimed me a couple of times, and Lori [Loughlin] has FaceTimed me a couple times. John [Stamos] FaceTimes me like every day. We’re very close. I love them all so dearly.”

Coulier said he has received six rounds of chemotherapy treatments since last fall, after he found out he had cancer.

“I just finished the sixth one,” Coulier said. “And with that sixth one came the lowest point on the roller coaster ride.”

After his sixth chemotherapy treatment, Coulier said he came down with a cold that led to a hospitalization.

“I was in the hospital for four days and they pumped me filled with fluids and antibiotics,” the 65-year-old actor recounted. “It was a rhinovirus. Because my white blood cell count was so low, it wasn’t able to fight off this common cold virus. My doctors later told me, ‘If you would have waited another 48 hours, you would’ve been in a real battle and we might not have been able to turn this around.'”

Coulier was diagnosed with Stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma in October.

He revealed his cancer diagnosis publicly in November 2024, making the health announcement in an episode of the Full House Rewind podcast.

Innie and Outie characters are ‘on a collision course’ in new episode of Apple TV+’s ‘Severance’
Britt Lower, Zach Cherry and Adam Scott in ‘Severance,’ now streaming on Apple TV+.

(SPOILER ALERT)  Episode six of Severance season 2 is now streaming on Apple TV+, and it offers further developments in the relationships between characters whose Innie and Outie worlds have been colliding all season.

Severance follows workers at the mysterious Lumon Industries who’ve voluntarily undergone a “severance” —while at work, they have no knowledge or memory of their non-work lives and vice versa. But this season, we’ve seen crossover between the “Innies” — the workers — and their “Outies,” i.e. who they are in the “real world.”

Zach Cherry‘s Dylan has gotten a chance to meet his Outie’s wife, who he didn’t know existed until season 1’s finale. Their relationship progresses in episode six, and Cherry tells ABC Audio it’s a “unique story.”

“There’s this almost love triangle with one guy and his wife and his Innie and his Outie,” he says. “It was also a lot of fun to learn more about Dylan on the outside world and then watch how the Innie learning about himself affects him on the inside. … It was great to get to kind of open that up this season.”

Episode six also brings developments in the “love triangle” between Adam Scott‘s Mark S. and Britt Lower‘s  dual role of Helly and her Outie, Helena Eagan, daughter of Lumon’s CEO.

Lower tells ABC Audio that Helena’s unexpected behavior this season toward Mark is easier to understand when you see her with her father, as we did in season 1.

“I think a lot can be extrapolated from that relationship and how isolating Helena’s upbringing must have been,” she notes. “Being indoctrinated by this company that has almost cult-like rituals.”

“It makes a lot of sense that her Innie, her inner child, would have this kind of really alive rebellion within her,” she adds. “And that the two sides of them are now on a collision course.”

New dating series ‘Muslim Matchmaker’ streaming on Hulu
Disney/Ramona Rosales

You can watch Muslim American singles find their lifelong partner in the new Hulu series Muslim Matchmaker.

The ABC News Studios series is available to watch now on the streamer. In each episode, matchmakers Hoda Abrahim and Yasmin Elhady help match singles, whether it be through cringey first dates or moments of real connection, to find a life partner, all the while staying true to their faith.

Abrahim and Elhady use their cardinal “Rules of Three” approach when making matches for their clients. It consists of three dates, three months and 300 questions.

All eight episodes of Muslim Matchmaker were helmed by Smriti Mundhra, who also executive produced the show alongside Senain Kheshgi.

“This series is groundbreaking in its depiction of love and faith, with lessons on love for audiences of all backgrounds,” Mundhra said in a press release. “Hoda and Yasmin are absolute geniuses at helping single people find true connection amid the toxicity of modern dating culture, and their Rules of Three approach is the most effective — and sometimes challenging! — methodology I’ve seen in my decades of experience in the world of matchmaking.”

Kheshgi is proud of how Muslim Matchmaker showcases the vibrant tapestry of Muslim life in America.

“The series stands as a beacon of joy, wisdom and family and presents Muslims as integral threads in the American fabric — with our own unique journeys, struggles and triumphs. Hoda and Yasmin’s guidance reminds us of the enduring strength of Muslim traditions and the wisdom they offer in navigating modern life,” Kheshgi said.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Hulu.

