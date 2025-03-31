Dave Coulier credits ‘Full House’ cast for their support amid cancer fight

Gerardo Mora/Getty Images

Dave Coulier is crediting his family, including his wife Melissa Coulier and his TV family — his fellow Full House castmates — for helping him throughout his cancer journey.

“We’ve been a team,” Coulier told Parade Magazine of his wife. “I think it would have been a totally different journey had she not been with me.”

Coulier said his Full House castmates have also been a big support for him, especially during the last five months.

“We’re a family,” said Coulier. “And so we get these text strings, and it’s always funny, and that keeps us connected. And, you know, Candace [Cameron Bure] has FaceTimed me a couple of times, and Lori [Loughlin] has FaceTimed me a couple times. John [Stamos] FaceTimes me like every day. We’re very close. I love them all so dearly.”

Coulier said he has received six rounds of chemotherapy treatments since last fall, after he found out he had cancer.

“I just finished the sixth one,” Coulier said. “And with that sixth one came the lowest point on the roller coaster ride.”

After his sixth chemotherapy treatment, Coulier said he came down with a cold that led to a hospitalization.

“I was in the hospital for four days and they pumped me filled with fluids and antibiotics,” the 65-year-old actor recounted. “It was a rhinovirus. Because my white blood cell count was so low, it wasn’t able to fight off this common cold virus. My doctors later told me, ‘If you would have waited another 48 hours, you would’ve been in a real battle and we might not have been able to turn this around.'”

Coulier was diagnosed with Stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma in October.

He revealed his cancer diagnosis publicly in November 2024, making the health announcement in an episode of the Full House Rewind podcast.

