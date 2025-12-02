Dave Coulier shares new cancer diagnosis 1 year after revealing previous diagnosis

Dave Coulier shares new cancer diagnosis 1 year after revealing previous diagnosis

In this Sept. 18, 2017, file photo, Dave Coulier attends an event in New York. (Chance Yeh/FilmMagic via Getty Images, FILE)

Dave Coulier says he has been diagnosed with a second type of cancer, less than one year after announcing he had completed treatment for Stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

The Full House actor shared the health update on Tuesday morning, telling NBC News he learned of the new cancer after a PET scan.

“Something flared on the PET scan, and it turned out that I have p16 squamous carcinoma at the base of my tongue,” Coulier said.

He said doctors told him the new cancer was “totally unrelated” to his previous bout with the disease, and he is currently being treated with radiation.

“I’m currently going through 35 radiation treatments,” he said. “I’ll be done though [on] Dec. 31.”

Coulier added that the prognosis is “very good” for squamous cell carcinoma that is p16-positive.

Coulier first announced his non-Hodgkin lymphoma diagnosis in a November 2024 episode of his podcast, Full House Rewind.

In an interview with People that same week, Coulier shared that he was diagnosed with Stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma after experiencing an upper respiratory infection in October 2024 that caused major and rapid swelling of his lymph nodes, with one growing to the size of a golf ball. He said at the time that he had undergone PET and CT scans, as well as a biopsy, which confirmed his diagnosis.

In a subsequent interview with Parade in March, Coulier said that his Full House cast members had acted as a support system during his treatment and recovery, calling the group “a family.”

Coulier was declared cancer-free in March 2025. In a statement at the time, he thanked his friends and family for “prayers, love and support throughout my emotional roller coaster ride through cancer.”

He also highlighted the importance of early detection, something he reiterated in his interview with NBC News on Tuesday.

Squamous cell carcinoma of the tongue is a type of oropharyngeal cancer that generally affects the head and neck area. Squamous cell oropharyngeal cancers that are p16-positive contain HPV DNA and often have a better prognosis, according to the American Cancer Society.

“Almost all of the cancers in the oral cavity and oropharynx are squamous cell carcinomas, also called squamous cell cancers. These cancers start in squamous cells, which are flat, thin cells that form the lining of the mouth and throat,” according to the organization.

The American Cancer Society counts 59,660 new cases of oral cavity or oropharyngeal cancer each year and 12,770 deaths from the disease each year.

The five-year survival rate for oropharyngeal tongue cancer is 88% if localized, 70% if regional and 39% if distant.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Kim Kardashian says she will be a qualified lawyer in two weeks
Kim Kardashian says she will be a qualified lawyer in two weeks
Kim Kardashian attends Hulu’s ‘All’s Fair’ Disney+ premiere in Paris on Tuesday, October 21. (Disney)

What, like it’s hard?

Kim Kardashian has revealed an update on her ambitions of being a qualified lawyer. In an interview on The Graham Norton Show on Friday, the reality TV star said that she will receive the results of her bar exam within the next two weeks.

“I will be qualified in two weeks. I hope to practice law. Maybe in 10 years, I think I’ll give up being Kim K and be a trial lawyer. That’s what I really want,” Kardashian said.

Kardashian appeared on the talk show to promote season 1 of her upcoming Hulu series All’s Fair. She spoke on what her hopes are for the future of her entertainment career.

“I have a few projects coming up — I film my first movie in January, and we are hoping for a season 2 of All’s Fair,” Kardashian said. “I always want to be growing, curious and evolving, and I want to see wherever that takes me.”

While Kardashian never attended college, she started an apprenticeship at a law firm in San Francisco, California, in 2018. She then took the First-Year Law Student’s Examination, also known as the “baby bar,” in 2021. This March she took the Multistate Professional Responsibility Exam (MPRE), which is a mandatory test one must complete to practice law in California.

Kardashian was asked by Norton how she juggles all of her projects — from her acting roles, to her law aspirations, and her business empire. She said there was a learning curve at first.

“I’ve learned you can. It was mentally challenging having to do it all, but I loved it,” Kardashian said.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘People’ names Jonathan Bailey its 2025 Sexiest Man Alive
‘People’ names Jonathan Bailey its 2025 Sexiest Man Alive
Jonathan Bailey attends the Burberry show during London Fashion Week on Sept. 22, 2025, in London, England. (Neil Mockford/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

People has bestowed its 2025 Sexiest Man Alive title on Jonathan Bailey.

In an interview with the outlet published on Monday, the Wicked star called the title “a huge honor.”

“Obviously I’m incredibly flattered. And it’s completely absurd,” he said. “It’s been a secret, so I’m quite excited for some friends and family to find out.”

Asked if he had told anyone about the honor ahead of this week’s announcement, Bailey said, “I told my dog Benson. … But no, I haven’t. How do you spell … NDA?”

He added that he expects “a lot” of his friends to give him grief about the title, saying, “They’ll be furious that I haven’t told them. And then they’ll just squeal with delight. They’ve seen me grow up. Behind the mask of being identified as a sexy man are other truths that they know and they’ve witnessed. They know the secrets.”

Bailey’s newest resume builder marks the 40th anniversary of People‘s Sexiest Man Alive franchise, which first began back in 1985 with Mel Gibson earning the inaugural title.

Bailey succeeds last year’s winner, John Krasinski, as well as Patrick Dempsey, who nabbed the cover in 2023.

Bailey is known for an array of roles both onstage and onscreen. His top billing included the hit series Bridgerton and Fellow Travelers, before breaking out on the big screen in 2024’s Wicked alongside Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, as well as 2025’s Jurassic World: Rebirth.

Bailey can be seen next in Wicked: For Good, in theaters Nov. 21.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’ announces fan casting contest winner
‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’ announces fan casting contest winner
‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’ arrives in theaters in November 2026. (Lionsgate)

The odds were ever in his favor.

Lionsgate has announced that Devon Singletary is the fan selected to appear in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.

Back in May, Lionsgate announced an open casting call for fans of the dystopian young adult franchise to act out their favorite moment, sing their favorite song or improv a scene for the chance to be selected to appear in the upcoming sixth film in The Hunger Games franchise.

Singletary will play the character Blair, a close friend of Haymitch Abernathy and Burdock Everdeen, who is Katniss Everdeen’s father.

The Florida-based actor’s reaction to being selected was captured in a video shared to the official The Hunger Games Instagram account on Friday.

“I’m blown away,” Singletary said. “I’m really just speechless. I’m super excited.”

The video also shows off Singletary’s first day on set.

“I love the Sunrise on the Reaping book,” he said. “Being selected into The Hunger Games is a great honor.”

Joseph Zada leads the film’s star-studded ensemble cast that includes Whitney Peak, Mckenna Grace, Jesse Plemons, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Maya Hawke, Ralph Fiennes, Elle Fanning, Glenn Close, Billy Porter and Kieran Culkin.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is based on Suzanne Collins‘ novel of the same name. It revisits the world of Panem almost 25 years before the events of the original book and film saga. Francis Lawrence is directing the film from a screenplay by Billy Ray.

The novel begins on the morning of the 50th annual Hunger Games, when Haymitch Abernathy is chosen to compete in the deadly arena. Haymitch eventually wins the games, as he goes on to be the mentor for Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping arrives in theaters on Nov. 20, 2026.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.