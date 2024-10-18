David Harbour warns of “uncontrollable crying” caused by ﻿’Stranger Things’﻿ finale

Courtesy of Netflix

When it’s finally time to watch the last episode of Stranger Things, you may want to have a box of tissues handy.

According to PeopleDavid Harbour, who stars as Jim Hopper in the Netflix sci-fi show, revealed during a live taping of the Happy Sad Confused podcast that things got pretty emotional during the table read for the series finale.

“The end of this episode when we were reading it — just us reading it — about halfway through, people started crying,” Harbour shared. “Then about the last 20 minutes, it was just uncontrollably crying, waves of different people.”

Harbour notes that much of the emotional heaviness comes from the cast’s young actors — including Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin and Noah Schnapp — having essentially grown up on the show.

“I think part of that also is the fact that these kids, it was their childhood,” Harbour said. “Like, they started the show when they were 11 and 12, and here we are reading [the finale].”

Harbour adds that, while he’s “very close to the show” and has “very strong opinions,” he firmly believes in the quality of the finale.

“They land the plane,” he said. “It is the best episode they’ve ever done.” 

The fifth and final season of Stranger Things is expected to premiere in 2025. The show’s first season premiered in 2016.

Mattel giving Wednesday Addams the doll treatment
Mattel

Netflix’s smash Wednesday is getting a doll makeover, with Mattel paying tribute to Jenna Ortega‘s title character and her spooky friends at Nevermore Academy.

The Wednesday Addams Collection not only includes toys from its younger-skewing Little People line from Fisher Price, but also new dolls in its Monster High collection of Wednesday and Emma Myers‘ Enid.

Inspired by the characters from the show, these ghoulishly gorgeous dolls and miniaturized figurines will have fans channeling their inner macabre as they listen to ‘Goo Goo Muck’ while playing out adventures and recreating favorite scenes from the iconic TV series,” the ad copy reads.

The second season of Wednesday will debut on Netflix in 2025.

Barry Keoghan joins the gang in ‘Peaky Blinders’ movie
MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Barry Keoghan has joined the growing cast of Netflix’s forthcoming Peaky Blinders movie. 

The streaming service just confirmed that the Saltburn and Banshees of Inisherin star will appear alongside Cillian Murphy, who is reprising as his gangster Tommy Shelby.

As previously confirmed by ABC Audio, Dune franchise veteran Rebecca Ferguson will also appear in the movie, which gets underway later this year. 

Netflix teases the film will be the “epic continuation of the multi-award-winning, six-season gangster saga.” 

Show creator — and the movie’s writer — Steven Knight previously called it “an explosive chapter in the Peaky Blinders story,” adding, “No holds barred. Full on Peaky Blinders at war.”

The series initially ran from 2013 to 2022 and was set in Birmingham, England, between 1919 and 1934. It centered on Tommy and his family making a name for themselves on the mean streets of England.

Series veteran director Tom Harper will be back behind the camera for the Murphy co-produced film.

See Robert Pattinson, Robert Pattinson and Robert Pattinson in the sci-fi action-comedy ‘Mickey 17’
Disney/Randy Holmes

The trailer has dropped for Mickey 17, director Bong Joon-ho‘s follow-up to his Best Picture Oscar winner Parasite, and it stars Robert Pattinson. Or, more accurately, Pattinsons.

An adaptation of Edward Ashton‘s novel Mickey 7, the darkly comedic sci-fi film has the star playing the title role(s).

English actor Pattinson’s voice in character is unrecognizable. “Nothing was working out, and I wanted to get off Earth,” he explains in voice-over.

To that end, he signs up to be an “expendable.”

That’s a deep space exploration gig so perilous that death is common — requiring a new clone to be printed, imprinted with the previous one’s memories.

The character is shown falling into a crevasse and being attacked by aliens, all to be “born” again.

The 17 refers to how many times he’s been printed to replace the previous one, but troubles arise as Mickey starts to question his true purpose. “Even on my 17th go-round, I hate dying,” he confesses.

But he’s particularly shook when he discovers an 18th version of him, also played by the The Batman star, that emerges while Mickey 17 is still alive.

Mickey 17 also stars Steven Yeun, Toni Collette, Mark Ruffalo and Naomi Ackie. It hits theaters Jan. 31.

