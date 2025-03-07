David Hasselhoff speaks out after ex-wife Pamela Bach-Hasselhoff’s death

David Hasselhoff speaks out after ex-wife Pamela Bach-Hasselhoff's death
David Hasselhoff and Pamela Bach in Nice, France, June 30, 1996. (Alain Benainous/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

David Hasselhoff is speaking out following the death of his ex-wife Pamela Bach-Hasselhoff.

“Our family is deeply saddened by the recent passing of Pamela Hasselhoff,” the actor wrote in a Facebook post. “We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult period but kindly request privacy as we grieve and navigate through this challenging time.”

The Los Angeles County medical examiner confirmed Thursday that Bach-Hasselhoff, who was found dead in her home, had died by suicide. The actress was 62.

Bach-Hasselhoff appeared in television shows throughout the 1980s and 1990s, including on The Young and the Restless, Sirens and Baywatch.

Hasselhoff and Bach-Hasselhoff met on the TV series Knight Rider in 1985 and then went on to star together in Baywatch. They were married from December 1989 to July 2006.

The former couple also shared two daughters — Taylor-Ann Hasselhoff, 34, and Hayley Hasselhoff, 32.

If you are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.

‘Anora’ star Mikey Madison talks best actress Oscars race: ‘We’ve all already won’
'Anora' star Mikey Madison talks best actress Oscars race: 'We've all already won'
Neon

Mikey Madison is opening up about what her first Oscar nomination means to her.

Madison is nominated this year for best actress for her starring role in Anora, director Sean Baker‘s modern-day take on the Cinderella story. She plays the titular character, a sex worker who is thrown into a world of chaos after she marries the son of a Russian oligarch.

“It’s a Sean Baker film, and if you’re not familiar with his work, he is such a unique, singular filmmaker,” Madison told Good Morning America on Wednesday. “He has a wonderful kind of wicked, naughty sense of humor. He’s just really interested in telling stories about humanity and interesting characters and worlds. I would say just go in with an open mind.”

One person who went in with an open mind: Madison’s grandmother, whom she described as “very regal and polite.” Despite the risqué subject matter, her grandmother came out loving the film.

“But she’s my grandma. She saves all of my magazine clippings and covers. She loved the film. I think she’s seen it a few times,” Mikey said. “I was a little concerned, but she went and saw it herself and then called me and said she loved it and I was like, ‘Oh, thank God!'”

Madison said she was having a “very sweet and low-key” FaceTime with her family watching the Oscars nomination ceremony when she heard her name listed as a nominee alongside Cynthia Erivo for Wicked, Karla Sofía Gascón for Emilia Pérez, Demi Moore for The Substance and Fernanda Torres for I’m Still Here.

“It’s not a competition. We’ve all already won. I think it’s just a celebration from here on out. It’s a celebration of film,” she said.

The 2025 Oscars will take place Sunday, March 2, at 7 p.m. ET and will air live on ABC and stream live on Hulu.

What to expect from the 2025 Oscar nominations
What to expect from the 2025 Oscar nominations
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Movie fans everywhere can rejoice: the Oscar nominations will be revealed Thursday morning.

Bowen Yang and Rachel Sennott will host the 97th Oscars nominations announcement during a live presentation from the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The nominees in all 23 categories will be announced during the live presentation, which will air on ABC’s Good Morning America, ABC News Live, Disney+ and Hulu. It will also stream globally on Oscar.com, Oscars.org and on the academy’s social platforms, including Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and Facebook.

Emilia Pérez will likely walk away from the morning with many nominations, including best picture and best supporting actress for Zoe Saldaña, who won the award at this year’s Golden Globes.

The Brutalist is also projected to earn several nominations, including best picture, best director for Brady Corbet and best actor for Adrien Brody, both of whom were recognized with wins in those categories at the Golden Globes.

Conclave will most likely pick up several nominations. Its director, Edward Berger, directed All Quiet on the Western Front, which walked away with four Oscars at the 2023 ceremony.

We’re also holding space for potential nominations for the cast and crew of Wicked. It’s likely to be nominated for best picture, with potential best actress and best supporting actress nominations for Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, respectively.

The 97th annual Oscars will air live on Sunday, March 2, only on ABC and Hulu.

In brief: Krysten Ritter joins ‘Dexter: Resurrection’ and more
In brief: Krysten Ritter joins 'Dexter: Resurrection' and more

Krysten Ritter is joining the cast of Dexter: Resurrection. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ritter joins the Showtime series as a guest star. She will play a woman named Mia, but no other details about her character have been revealed. The new series, which is now currently in production, finds Michael C. Hall returning to his role of Dexter Morgan, which he originated in the original series, Dexter

Phoebe Waller-Bridge is bringing her narration talent to a new documentary special for Prime Video. Called Octopus!, the two-part special will be narrated and executive produced by the Fleabag star, Variety reports. According to its official description, the special will transport “viewers into the otherworldly depths of one of the most intelligent and mysterious life forms on Earth as it follows the Giant Pacific Octopus from birth to death” …

Hulu’s upcoming sequel to The Handmaid’s Tale has cast one of its leads. Variety reports that the new show, called The Testaments, will star Lucy Halliday as Daisy, a young teen whose life is turned upside down when she finds out she has a connection to the Republic of Gilead. The new show is based on Margaret Atwood‘s novel of the same name, and takes place 15 years after the events of The Handmaid’s Tale

