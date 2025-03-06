David Hasselhoff’s ex-wife Pamela Bach-Hasselhoff dies by suicide

Pamela Bach-Hasselhoff, the ex-wife of David Hasselhoff, has died by suicide, the Los Angeles County medical examiner confirmed Thursday. She was 62.

The actress, who appeared on several Baywatch episodes, The Young and The Restless and other television shows throughout the 1980s and ’90s, was found dead in her home, the medical examiner’s office said.

TMZ reported that her family went to check on her after not hearing from her.

Good Morning America has reached out to reps for Hasselhoff for comment on Bach-Hasselhoff’s death.

Hasselhoff and Bach-Hasselhoff married in 1989 and split in 2006. At the time, a rep for Hasselhoff told People in a statement that the former couple decided to end their marriage due to “irreconcilable differences.”

They shared daughters Taylor, 34, and Hayley, 32.

Bach-Hasselhoff met Hasselhoff on the TV series Knight Rider in 1985. She and Hasselhoff also starred together on the TV series Baywatch.

Hasselhoff was previously married to actress Catherine Hickland from 1984 to 1989.

Prior to her death, Bach-Hasselhoff shared several posts on Instagram about her family, including her granddaughter.

On New Year’s Eve, she wrote in the caption of a post that her heart was “full of gratitude.”

“My wish for all of you this year is health, happiness, and an abundance of love,” she wrote at the time. “May 2025 be filled with beautiful moments, laughter, and all the blessings your heart can hold.”

If you are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.

‘Peaky Blinders’ creator teases story will continue beyond upcoming Netflix film
Peaky Blinders fans may have even more reasons to celebrate. A Netflix movie version of the Cillian Murphy-led series is already in the works, but creator Steven Knight has now hinted there are plans to continue the story beyond that.

In an interview with BBC Breakfast on Tuesday, Knight confirmed that production on the film concluded in December and based on early footage, fans won’t be disappointed.

“It’s a very fitting way to end this part of the Peaky story,” he said, putting emphasis on “this part.”

Knight teased, “I’m not allowed to announce it, but I’m just saying that the world of Peaky will continue.”

In the upcoming film, Murphy reprises his role as British gangster Tommy Shelby. Barry Keoghan, Rebecca Ferguson and Tim Roth are among the new cast members.

The Year in Entertainment 2024: Trends that took over
Sometimes cultural trends swoop in and pass us faster than one can fall out of a coconut tree. That’s why we’re going over the memes, viral moments and trend-setting sensations that dominated the cultural landscape of 2024:

-Our year started off strong with the disastrous Willy Wonka-themed immersive experience. The February event, which promised to magically portray the Roald Dahl tale, went viral for its uninspired decor and lame costuming, to put it mildly. Videos of its sad-looking Oompa Loompa and confusing ghost-like figure, called The Unknown, were inescapable.

-Who could forget the fully conscious baby who wanted to go to the Four Seasons Orlando? A TikTok that Stefanie O’Brien posted of her 13-month-old niece Kate Wise was viewed over 85 million times. In the clip, the child raises her hand and confidently answers, “Meeeeee!” when asked by her mother, “Who wants to go to the Four Seasons Orlando?”

-Vice President Kamala Harris ran for president of the United States this year, and during her campaign a clip from one of her 2023 speeches took on a brand-new life. “You think you just fell out of a coconut tree? You exist in the context of all in which you live and what came before you,” Harris says in the clip. The now-iconic phrase was repeated and remixed all over the internet, particularly in a certain viral TikTok, which combined it with one of Charli XCX‘s Brat tracks.

-Thailand’s very own Moo Deng became the cute baby animal of the year after the pygmy hippopotamus fought back by biting her handlers and chomping on practically everything that came her way. She was so influential, in fact, she was parodied by Bowen Yang on Saturday Night Live.

-As for popular phrases, we all became “very demure, very mindful” after TikTok user Jools Lebron coined the saying. We also found ourselves “holding space” for the lyrics of “Defying Gravity” after an interview with Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande during their Wicked press junket took the world by storm.

Zendaya joins the voice cast of ‘Shrek 5’
Somebody once told me Zendaya is joining the cast of Shrek 5.

Universal Pictures made the cast announcement in a video shared to its YouTube channel and Instagram on Thursday.

“Far, Far Away’s finest are coming,” the Instagram caption read.

Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy and Cameron Diaz will return to their beloved animated characters of Shrek, Donkey and Princess Fiona in the film, while Zendaya joins the cast as Shrek’s teenage daughter.

The official Shrek Instagram account also shared a screenshot of a post Zendaya made on the social platform X in August 2017. “I watch Shrek too often in my adulthood,” Zendaya wrote at the time.

“This aged well,” the official Shrek account captioned its post.

In the cast announcement video, Shrek and Donkey look into their magic mirror.

“Hey magic mirror, who’s the fairest of them all?” Donkey asks, to which the mirror replies, “Why, Shrek of course!”

The mirror then shows off a photo of Shrek wearing purple sunglasses, a video of the ogre dancing in a skin-tight black jumpsuit and a shirtless pic of Shrek showing off a toned physique.

Shrek’s daughter reacts with disgust. “Ew, Dad, bleh,” she says, while Shrek’s wife, Fiona, has the opposite reaction.

“Who’s making this stuff?” Shrek asks, as Pinocchio appears in the frame. “Not me!” Pinocchio says, before his nose grows double the size.

The fifth Shrek film arrives in movie theaters on Dec. 23, 2026.

