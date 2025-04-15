David Oyelowo and cast talk ‘surrealist, quirky’ Apple TV+ series ‘Government Cheese’

Apple TV+

Government Cheese, a new Apple TV+ show debuting Wednesday, follows the story of Hampton Chambers, an ex-convict trying to go into business for himself in late 1960s California — while avoiding further tangles with the law. The show’s 10 episodes cover a variety of genres: at times it’s a hardened crime drama, or a quasi-religious journey of discovery, or an offbeat family comedy. For lead actor David Oyelowo, the mix of tones extends to his character.

“The thing that [was] so fun to play is the fact that [Hampton] is equal parts selfish and selfless. And that is where a lot of the drama and therefore conflict in the show comes from,” Oyelowo tells ABC Audio.

Oyelowo’s character must also regain the trust of his wife Astoria, played by Simone Missick, who’s on her own journey to break into the professional world.

“I’ve gotten the benefit to play women who were excellent at everything they did,” says Missick. “I love the flawed nature of Astoria. And the missteps that she has to navigate around in order to pursue her dreams at this time.”

Government Cheese also stars Emmy nominee Bokeem Woodbine. He says it’s a different take on the Black experience in 20th century America.

“What attracted me to the project was the idea that we could have a depiction of a Black family in the late ’60s that wasn’t necessarily mired in the responsibility of telling about our struggle for human rights during the Civil Rights Movement — that was a little bit more lighthearted,” he says.

Woodbine says he also liked that the show isn’t afraid to get weird.

“The kind of surrealist, quirky nature of the show is another aspect that is rarely employed when depicting Black family life. … We just don’t get that opportunity to be that,” says Woodbine.

Brian Tyree Henry says people should embrace, help those like ‘Dope Thief”s Ray and Manny
Courtesy of Apple TV+

The new series Dope Thief is currently streaming on Apple TV+. The show follows longtime friends Ray and Manny, who met while incarcerated as teens. They become low-level grifters upon release, posing as DEA agents and robbing small-time drug dealers until things go left and they find themselves on the run.

Brian Tyree Henry, who portrays Ray, tells ABC Audio that people like Ray and Manny who get caught up in a cycle of violence while trying to survive should receive support from those around them. 

“What we tend to do sometimes is that we see people in those situations and we immediately come up with our own prejudices about how they got there,” he shares. “Here you have these two men who’ve been incarcerated, whatever their circumstances were, since they were 15 years old. And usually you have a system that keeps you there and wants to keep you trapped into that dynamic for the rest of your life.”

“And it’s like, well, how do we embrace them? How do you see a future when the system is telling you you don’t deserve?” Brian continues. “And so for me, it’s really about the people who are there to embrace them when they come out. When you see them on the street, when you see them trying to make it … you have to in some way open yourself up in a way to understand them, to listen to them [and] allow them to be vulnerable instead of keeping them trapped within this system that told them that they couldn’t be anything.” 

Wagner Moura portrays Manny in the show.

Sadie Sink joins Tom Holland in ‘Spider-Man 4’
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Sadie Sink is slinging into Spider-Man 4.

The actress, known for playing Max on Stranger Things, is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the fourth Tom Holland Spider-Man film, Deadline reports. ABC Audio reached out to Sony, but they had no comment. 

While it has not been announced who Sink will portray, the outlet suggests she will play a significant role in the film. It is hinted she could be introduced as the X-Men character Jean Grey, though the outlet does not rule out other options from the Spider-Man universe. Jean Grey has previously been brought to the screen by actresses Famke Janssen and Sophie Turner.

Destin Daniel Cretton will direct the fourth Spider-Man film, taking over for Jon Watts, who helmed the first three. Amy Pascal and Kevin Feige will serve as producers on the project. The sequel comes from both Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios.

Plot details for the fourth MCU Spider-Man film are being kept under wraps.

In the third film, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Peter Parker opened the multiverse and allowed other versions of the Spider-Man character, played by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, to appear alongside him. This also caused his identity to be erased from his own universe, making every person who knew and loved him forget he exists.

Holland is currently filming Christopher Nolan‘s The Odyssey. Production on Spider-Man 4 is expected to begin after he finishes wrapping Nolan’s epic.

Spider-Man 4 will swing into movie theaters on July 31, 2026.

Harrison Ford on his Marvel debut, why he still acts: ‘Each film is a different opportunity’
ABC News

Harrison Ford is coming back to the big screen, this time starring in the highly anticipated fourth Captain America film and making his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut.

“It’s a Marvel movie for God’s sake. And it’s got all of that smash and grab, running, jumping and falling down stuff,” the 82-year-old Captain America: Brave New World star told Good Morning America in a new interview. “Being in a Marvel film is a privilege. It’s an introduction to a whole new genre.”

The Hollywood legend is stepping into Thaddeus Ross’ shoes for the new movie — taking over for the late William Hurt, who played the political leader in five previous MCU films — which will see the character’s transformation from president of the United States into the long-awaited pseudo-villain Red Hulk.

“He’s complicated — he turns into a hulk on rare occasions,” Ford explained.

Brave New World will be the first movie in the franchise to feature Anthony Mackie as Cap, since his former character, the Falcon, finally took over from Steve Rogers — played by Chris Evans — in the series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier after the latter completed his final mission defeating Thanos in Avengers: Endgame.

Audiences have loved Ford for nearly half a century as Han Solo in Star Wars, and more recently in Shrinking, but despite his illustrious resume and opportunities to take a step back from the work, Ford said there’s more that keeps acting interesting.

“I find challenge,” he said. “I find new people to work with.”

Ford said that choosing a favorite role “would be like comparing your children one to the other” because “each film is a different opportunity.”

“It’s kind of a fantastic way to spend your life,” he said.

When reflecting on his career in its entirety, Ford said, “I see it out of the corner of my eye every once in a while. But I don’t reflect on it. I’m looking for something past that point.”

Although his latest onscreen persona may be bursting into hues of crimson, Ford said his favorite color is “green.”

Captain America: Brave New World hits theaters on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14.

