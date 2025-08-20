‘Dawson’s Creek’ cast reuniting to support cancer charity and James Van Der Beek
The cast of Dawson’s Creek is reuniting for a good cause.
For the first time since the series wrapped in 2003, the cast is coming together in New York City for a live reading of the teen drama’s pilot episode in support of F Cancer and James Van Der Beek, who is currently battling stage 3 colorectal cancer.
Van Der Beek, Michelle Williams, Katie Holmes, Joshua Jackson, Mary Beth Peil, John Wesley Shipp, Mary-Margaret Humes, Nina Repeta, Kerr Smith, Meredith Monroe and Busy Philipps are participating.
Smith, Monroe and Philipps, who joined the show after the first season, will be reading various parts in the pilot.
The reading will take place one night only on Sept. 22 at the Richard Rodgers Theatre. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. PT on Broadway Direct.
Van Deer Beek, who played Dawson Leery in the series, revealed his cancer diagnosis in November.
We now know the name of Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly‘s daughter: Saga Blade Fox-Baker.
The “cliché” artist, born Colson Baker, revealed the news in an Instagram post alongside a video of him strumming a ukulele in front of the newborn resting in a bouncer just out of frame.
“Thank you for the ultimate gift @meganfox,” mgk writes in the caption.
Saga was born in March. At the time, mgk wrote, “She’s finally here!! Our little celestial seed.” That led some to believe “Celestial Seed” was her actual name, which mgk later clarified wasn’t the case.
Fox has three children from her marriage to actor Brian Austin Green, while mgk has a daughter from a previous relationship.
Sydney Sweeney is selling soap made from her bathwater.
The actress has partnered with Dr. Squatch to create a soap that was made using water she bathed in.
“You kept asking about my bathwater after the @drsquatch ad… so we kept it,” Sydney wrote in a post shared to Instagram. “Introducing Sydney’s Bathwater Bliss! A very real, very limited-edition soap made with my actual bathwater.”
This new soap was inspired by her ad for Dr. Squatch Natural Body Wash, which featured Sweeney promoting the product while bathing in a tub filled with bubbles.
The product description on Dr. Squatch’s website says the soap combines “the two best places on the planet: The outdoors and Sydney Sweeney’s bathtub.” It is described as having a blend of outdoor serenity, with notes of pine, Douglas fir, earthy moss and a bit of Sweeney’s bathwater.
Sydney’s Bathwater Bliss soap will have a limited launch on June 6. Only 5,000 bars of the soap will be made. They sell for $8 each. Dr. Squatch is running a giveaway where 100 winners will receive the bar of soap before the official drop in early June.
(SPOILER ALERT) Four men had their time on the beach cut short during the Bachelor in Paradise season 10 premiere.
At the end of the episode, which aired Monday night on ABC, Hakeem Moulton, Kyle Howard, Riquerdy “Ricky” Marinez and Sam McKinney were not able to secure the connections necessary to keep them looking for love on the Costa Rican beach.
Host Jesse Palmer told ABC Audio he was shocked by the outcome.
“We had some pretty big names go home early,” Palmer said. One of those names was McKinney, from Jenn Tran‘s season of The Bachelorette.
“Paradise, I think, in a lot of ways, a big theme is redemption. I know Sam was really excited about that — to show a totally different side of himself than what he showed on Jenn’s season,” Palmer said. “As the host and as someone that’s been around Sam, I was sad to see him leave. I’m really hopeful for him and outside the show that he’ll find his person, because he deserves it.”
Bartender Wells Adams says he “was not shocked that Hakeem left.”
“He really didn’t make a connection with anybody. Which is too bad, he’s a lovely guy,” Adams said. “I just think he tried a little too hard.”
Paradise Relations coordinator Hannah Brown wasn’t shocked by who left, either, but wished McKinney had gotten more of “a redemptive story.”
“I think it’s always really tough to come in right before a rose ceremony,” Brown said. “That’s the unfortunate thing about Paradise, is you have such a little time to make connection. You never know when the person’s gonna come in. So, it’s always bittersweet to see people leave, but that is dating. You have to choose who you have a stronger connection with at that time, so it wasn’t really a shock in that moment who was going to leave. But I wish everyone the best.”
Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. It streams the next day on Hulu.
Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Hulu.