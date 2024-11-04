‘Dawson’s Creek’ star James Van Der Beek reveals colorectal cancer diagnosis

Alex Goodlett/Getty Images for Operation Smile

James Van Der Beek shared that he has been diagnosed with colorectal cancer.

The Dawson’s Creek star posted a statement about his health update on Instagram on Nov. 3 after first revealing the news to People

“‘It is cancer…’ Each year, approximately 2 billion people around the world receive this diagnosis,” he wrote. “And I’m one of them.”

“There’s no playbook for how announce these things, but I’d planned on talking about it at length with People magazine at some point soon … to raise awareness and tell my story on my own terms,” he continued. “But that plan had to be altered early this morning when I was informed that a tabloid was going to run with the news.”

Van Der Beek wrote he has “been dealing with this privately until now, getting treatment and dialing in my overall health with greater focus than ever before.”

Despite the health update, he shared that he feels hopeful about the future and apologized to those in his life who learned the news from the press.

“I’m in a good place and feeling strong,” he wrote. “It’s been quite the initiation, and I’ll tell you more when I’m ready. Apologies to all the people in my life who I’d planned on telling myself. Nothing about this process has occurred on my preferred timeline. … But we roll with it, taking each surprise as a signpost, pointing us toward a greater destiny than we would have discovered without divine intervention.”

“Please know that my family and I deeply appreciate all the love and support,” he concluded. “More to come.”

Van Der Beek and his wife Kimberly have six children.

'Sopranos' alumna Edie Falco becomes the latest to criticize "trigger warnings" on TV shows
Courtesy HBO

Edie Falco and her former co-star Drea de Matteo can be seen in the HBO documentary Wise Guy: David Chase and The Sopranos, and The Wrap says that in the second installment Falco takes issue with the modern addition of “trigger warnings” to violent content.

“The show was always shocking somebody about something,” Falco says.

“You could push the envelope and let people be uncomfortable — forgive me, but without a trigger warning. The whole point is you want to surprise people and give them feelings that maybe are uncomfortable and have them learn to deal with them. That, my friend, is life.”

For her part, de Matteo says, “Like the episode where the stripper gets killed. It tells a story of Meadow in college against this young girl who would be the same age.”

Falco added that in life, “You’re not going to be given trigger warnings when terrible things happen.”

Matt Smith, the star of another HBO hit, House of the Dragon, recently lamented to The Sunday Times, “I’m not sure about trigger warnings. Isn’t being shocked the point?”

Smith said they’re proof “[e]verything’s being dialed and dumbed down.”

The English actor said, “We should be telling morally difficult stories, nowadays in particular. It’s OK to feel uncomfortable or provoked while looking at a painting or watching a play.”

He added, “We’re telling audiences they’re going to be scared before they’ve watched something. Isn’t being shocked, surprised, stirred the point?” The actor bemoaned “[t]oo much policing of stories,” adding, “being afraid to bring them out because a climate is a certain way is a shame.”

'Baby Reindeer' defamation lawsuit gets trial date
Gaad – Courtesy Netflix

Deadline is reporting that a defamation lawsuit centering on Netflix’s Emmy-nominated hit Baby Reindeer could have its day in court in May 2025.

A federal judge has set a trial date of May 6, 2025, in the $170 million suit against the streamer from Fiona Harvey, who claims the show’s stalker, Martha Scott, was based on her interactions with its creator, writer and star Richard Gadd.

As reported, Gadd claimed a chance meeting with Harvey at the pub where he worked led to her sending him “thousands of emails, hundreds of voicemails, and a number of handwritten letters” that “often included sexually explicit, violent, and derogatory content, hateful speech, and threats.”

In the series, Scott does the same to Gadd’s character, Donny, eventually leading to her being charged by police — something Harvey claims never happened in real life.

Gadd had previously said he’d testify against Harvey should the need arise, but insisted that his series “is not a documentary” and that “Martha Scott is not Fiona Harvey.”

He also said it was Harvey who outed herself, claiming she inspired the Martha character in an interview with Piers Morgan. In the same interview, she also denied sending Gadd “thousands” of messages — some of which Gadd attached to his formal statement as proof.

The trade notes there is a strong chance the matter will be settled before going in front of a jury.

Meanwhile, Baby Reindeer already won a pair of trophies at the Creative Arts Emmys, and Gadd is nominated for Sunday night’s ceremony for both his writing and his performance in the Best Limited or Anthology Series and Lead Actor categories.

His onscreen stalker, played by Jessica Gunning, snagged a nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

Michael Keaton reveals plans to start using combo of birth and professional name
James MacCauley/Shutterstock

You know him as Michael Keaton, but the actor is planning to change his name in show business.

Born Michael Douglas — just like the two-time Wall Street Oscar winner — the Beetlejuice star opened up in a new interview about choosing his professional moniker when starting out in the ’70s due to the Screen Actors Guild rule that prohibits two members from having the same name.

Keaton told People he doesn’t recall if he found his chosen name in a phone book like the rumors suggest, but added, “I must’ve gone, ‘I don’t know, let me think of something here.’ And I went, ‘Oh, that sounds reasonable.'”

Despite making a name for himself — quite literally — throughout his decadeslong career, starring in movies like Birdman and even playing Batman, the actor said he’d like to go by a combination of his birth name and stage name: Michael Keaton Douglas.

In fact, Keaton said he intended to be credited with the hybrid name on Knox Goes Away, the film he directed and starred in that was released in theaters earlier this year, but simply “forgot.”

“It totally got away from me,” he said. “And I forgot to give them enough time to put it in and create that. But it will happen.”

“Michael Keaton” can next be seen on the big screen in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the long-awaited sequel coming more than 35 years after the original, out Friday.

 

