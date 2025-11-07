Day care worker detained by immigration agents had valid work permit, temporarily barred from removal
(NEW YORK) — A federal judge has barred the Trump administration from removing Diana Patricia Santillana Galeano from the United States and transferring her to any federal jurisdiction outside of Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin, court documents show.
Santillana, 38, was detained at a day care center in Chicago earlier this week. Judge Jeremy C. Daniel has scheduled a hearing in her case on Nov. 13.
Santillana is currently detained at an ICE facility in Clark County, Indiana, her attorney, Charlie Wysong, said in a statement.
(EL PASO, Texas) — A 15-year-old boy was detained for questioning in a shooting that left five teenagers wounded on Monday night near a playground at an El Paso, Texas, apartment complex, authorities said.
A barrage of gunfire erupted just before 9 p.m. local time at the Commissioner’s Corner apartment complex in east El Paso, Officer Adrian Cisneros, a spokesperson for the El Paso Police Department, told ABC News on Tuesday morning.
“The information that we have is that a group was getting together to get into a fight or some type of altercation when a male started shooting into the group,” Cisneros said.
Cisneros said investigators are aware of a video taken at the apartment complex that surfaced on social media and captured what sounded like 12 gunshots being rapidly fired. But Cisneros said it remains unclear how many shots were fired in the incident.
Police officers and firefighters responded to the scene and found five people, three males and two females ranging in age from 15 to 17, suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Cisneros.
One of the victims, a 17-year-old girl was possibly in critical condition, and four others sustained non-life-threatening injuries, Cisneros said.
Cisneros asked that anyone who witnessed the shooting or has information on who is responsible to contact investigators.
He said a 15-year-old boy was detained and was still being questioned Tuesday morning.
(ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo.) — Rocky Mountain Park Rangers are searching for a 23-year-old Nebraska man who went missing in the Colorado park after he was dropped off there by a ride share service last week, the National Park Service (NPS) said.
Blake Kieckhafer was reported missing to park rangers on Monday, according to NPS.
He was last seen in the Upper Beaver Meadows area of the park last Thursday at around 5:20 p.m. when he was dropped off, the park service said.
Upper Beaver Meadows Road is about a mile west of Beaver Meadows Entrance, on the east side of the park near U.S. Highway 36, according to NPS.
He was wearing a dark T-shirt, dark pants and a dark baseball cap with no logo, officials said. He was also carrying a small maroon daypack, they noted.
Kieckhafer is 5 foot 11 inches, weighs about 180 pounds, has buzzed, short blonde hair, a mustache and blue-green eyes, NPS said.
“If you have information that could help investigators or if you have seen Blake Kieckhafer, please contact us. You don’t have to tell us who you are, but please tell us what you know,” NPS said in a statement Wednesday.
The service noted that anyone with information can call or text the National Park Service Investigative Services Bureau Tip Line at 888-653-0009, fill in their online form or email them.
(WASHINGTON) — Multiple top federal prosecutors at U.S. attorney’s offices around the country received a directive Monday to prepare to launch investigations into the Open Society Foundations, a group funded by the billionaire Democratic donor George Soros, multiple sources confirmed to ABC News.
The order from Aakash Singh, a senior official in Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche’s office, was sent to U.S. attorney’s offices in at least seven states, the sources confirmed, including California, New York, Illinois, Michigan and Maryland.
The letter lists potential charges prosecutors could take under consideration as they prepare to investigate the Open Society Foundations, ranging from material support to terrorism, arson, wire fraud and racketeering, the sources said.
The directive comes as President Donald Trump and senior White House officials have ramped up their demands in recent week that the Justice Department and FBI more aggressively pursue groups on the left that they claim have fueled recent acts of political violence around the country.
Both President Trump and Vice President JD Vance specifically singled out Soros in public comments since the killing of right wing influencer Charlie Kirk, with Trump saying in an interview with Fox News that Soros should be investigated for racketeering.