DC plane crash marks first major commercial crash in US since Buffalo crash in 2009

Map of the area around Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport and the layout of Runway 33, which the regional American Airlines jet was approaching at the time of the collision with the Army Black Hawk helicopter, according to officials. Via ABC News

(WASHINGTON) — The crash involving a regional aircraft and a Black Hawk helicopter near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Wednesday marks the first major commercial crash in the United States since 2009.

The last crash took place on Feb. 12, 2009, when Colgan Air Flight 3407 crashed during landing near Buffalo Niagara International Airport, killing all 49 people onboard.

There have been other deadly incidents in the U.S., such as the Asiana runway crash at San Francisco International Airport in 2013. Three people died when Flight 214 came in to the airport too low and too slow, hit a seawall and sheared the tail section and left engine off the plane as it spun down the runway.

One of the three who was killed was run over by an emergency vehicle responding to the crash.

Nearly 200 people were also injured in that crash, which was blamed on the Asiana Airlines pilots mismanaging the autopilot system, according to the National Transportation Safety Board.

The last fatality on a plane in the U.S. came in 2018 when a woman was partially sucked out of a Southwest Airlines window.

Passenger Jennifer Riordan died in that incident, when Flight 1380 suffered engine failure and had to make an emergency landing in Philadelphia.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Judge to rule on whether Rudy Giuliani must give up World Series rings, condo in defamation case
Eric Lee/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Rudy Giuliani’s New York Yankees World Series rings must be stored in a closet in his son’s apartment until a judge decides whether the former New York mayor must relinquish them as part of a defamation judgment he owes to two Georgia election workers, the judge ordered Tuesday.

“The point was to ensure the security of the rings,” Judge Lewis Liman said during the final hearing before trial begins Thursday.

The trial will determine whether Giuliani, 80, must turn over three World Series rings and his Florida condominium to Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss, who won a $148 million defamation award against him.

The former mayor’s son, Andrew, has possession of the rings and agreed to keep them “secreted in a bedroom closet” pending the outcome. Giuliani has asserted the Florida condo is his permanent residence and exempt from the judgment.

Giuliani, once Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, has already given up a New York City apartment, a 1980 Mercedes once owned by actress Lauren Bacall and several luxury watches. He has been disbarred and held in contempt in New York and in Washington.

Freeman and Moss sued Giuliani in 2021 after he repeatedly made false claims they corrupted the 2020 Georgia vote.

On Tuesday, Giuliani’s attorney sought unsuccessfully to call as witnesses Giuliani’s spokesman, Ted Goodman, and Monsignor Alan Placa, a retired priest. Both men have “intimate knowledge of his intent and the homestead,” Giuliani’s attorney said.

Placa “answers to a higher power than this court,” defense attorney Joseph Cammarata added.

“What do you mean?” Judge Liman interjected.

“He answers to God, your honor,” Cammarata responded.

Liman denied the defense request to reconsider allowing the priest to testify.

Giuliani himself is the primary witness at trial and is expected to testify first.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

California fires weather forecast: ‘Dangerous’ wind situation begins early Tuesday
ABC News

(LOS ANGELES) — As strong winds in Southern California pick up further early on Tuesday, a “particularly dangerous situation” with a red flag warning will go into effect in western Los Angeles County and most of Ventura County, weather officials said.

The warning begins at 4 a.m. local time. Winds are forecast to gust between 45 mph to 70 mph, with relative humidity as low as 8%.

Those strong winds and dry conditions are likely continue to fuel the historic wildfires raging in Southern California.

The largest, the Palisades Fire, has spread by late Monday to almost 24,000 acres with only 14% containment, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

Thousands of firefighters are battling the blazes across 45 square miles of densely populated Los Angeles County.

Winds overnight and early on Tuesday have been gusting up to 67 mph in the mountains near Los Angeles. The West San Gabriel Mountains have seen gusts up to 67 mph, with the Central Ventura County Valley hit about 66 mph.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, the gusty Santa Ana winds will come in periods.

The strongest gusts are expected Tuesday morning and early afternoon, which will then be followed by a break in the evening. More gusty winds are expected Wednesday morning.

It has been so dry that any spark could produce major fire that would grow explosively. The weather in Los Angeles last year and early this year has been the second-driest water year on record to date. Water years are recorded from Oct. 1 to Sept. 2, with records going back to 1877.

After Wednesday, winds will begin to calm down and by Friday and Saturday humidity will come up a bit. There a very small chance for a rain shower Friday into Saturday across southern California.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Hispanic, LGBTQ communities receive hateful emails after racist text surge
Anita Kot/Getty Images/STOCK

(NEW YORK) — A week after cellphone users across the U.S. reported a flurry of racist text messages, members of the Hispanic and LGBTQ communities are now receiving text messages saying they have been selected for deportation or to report to a re-education camp, according to a new statement from the FBI.

The messages follow reports of African American and Black residents receiving racist texts in the days after the 2024 election that they were selected to “pick cotton on a plantation,” according to the FBI. Cellphone users in at least nine cities — New York, Atlanta, Charlotte, Raleigh, Houston, Huntsville, Texas, Los Angeles, Norfolk, Virginia, and Tuscaloosa, Alabama — reported receiving the messages.

The new message also include some emails, the FBI said in its statement.

TextNow, a mobile provider that allows people to create phone numbers for free, said last week it discovered “one or more” of its users allegedly sending out racist text messages to phone numbers across the country and that the service quickly shut down the accounts.

The FBI has said it is in contact with the Justice Department and other federal authorities on the matter.

Recipients of these messages include high school and college students.

“Although we have not received reports of violent acts stemming from these offensive messages, we are evaluating all reported incidents and engaging with the Department of Justice Civil Rights Division,” the FBI said in its Friday statement. “We are also sharing information with our law enforcement partners, and community, academia, and faith leaders.”

Anyone who receives these messages — or any threats of violence — is encouraged to report them to the FBI.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.