DC sandwich thrower found not guilty in misdemeanor assault case

Andrew Leyden/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — A jury found Sean Charles Dunn, the man accused of throwing a sandwich at a Customs and Border Protection agent in Washington, D.C., not guilty of misdemeanor assault after three days of testimony and dozens of exhibits.

After the verdict, Dunn hugged his attorneys and said, “I’m relieved and look forward to moving on with my life.”

“I’m so happy!” his lawyer Sabrina Shroff shouted as she left the courtroom.

Dunn, a former Department of Justice staffer, had been hit with the misdemeanor count after a grand jury failed to indict him on a felony assault charge for throwing a Subway sandwich at the agent during the federal law enforcement surge in August. Video of the encounter went viral after Dunn’s arrest.

According to the earlier felony criminal complaint, Dunn allegedly approached the officer and shouted, “Why are you here? I don’t want you in my city!”

After several minutes of confrontation, Dunn threw the sandwich, striking the officer in the chest, the complaint said.

Defense attorney Sabrina Shroff signaled her strategy immediately in her closing arguments on Wednesday, saying, “This case, ladies and gentlemen, is about a sandwich,” she said. “A sandwich that landed intact, still in its Subway wrapping.”

Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael DiLorenzo opened the government’s closing argument by urging jurors to find Dunn, better known online as “Sandwich Guy,” guilty of misdemeanor assault.

“This case is not about strong opinions,” DiLorenzo said. “It’s not about immigration.” Instead, he argued, Dunn crossed a line the night he threw the sandwich at a CBP agent.

The government said Dunn caused a “seven-minute disturbance” designed to pull attention away from CBP and the Metropolitan Police Department during a “high-visibility” operation. “Distract the officers, move them from their post,” DiLorenzo told jurors.

Prosecutors then played a video of Dunn admitting to officers, “I did it. I threw a sandwich. I did it to draw them away from where they were. I succeeded.”

The government argued that intent, not the menu item, is what matters. “Even with a sandwich, you don’t have the right to touch another person,” DiLorenzo said.

At several points, U.S. District Judge Carl J. Nichols reminded jurors that their verdict must rest on the evidence presented.

When Shroff continued her argument, she turned the government’s framing on its head, not by disputing the sandwich, but by arguing its legal meaning.

She showed photos of the sandwich on the ground after it hit the CBP agent and then pointed to something the government had not, the agent’s own mementos from the incident. The agent, she said, later received a fake Subway sandwich and a “felony footlong” badge from co-workers, both of which he displayed at work.

“If someone assaulted you, if someone offended you, would you keep a memento of that assault?” Shroff asked. “Would you stick it on your lunchbox and carry it every day? Of course not.”

Shroff argued the sandwich caused no injury, was not a foreseeable weapon, and that Dunn was engaged in protected political speech. She compared the incident to “a kid throwing a stuffed toy in the middle of a bedtime temper tantrum.”

Dunn waived his right to testify in court Wednesday ahead of closing arguments.

-ABC News’ Alex Mallin contributed to this report.

Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups charged in illegal poker operation tied to Mafia: Sources
Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

(MIAMI) — Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups has been charged in an illegal poker operation tied to the Mafia, while Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier is among several people charged in a separate but related illegal gambling case, authorities announced on Thursday.

Billups, in his fifth season as head coach, was arrested in Oregon, where he is expected to make an initial court appearance on Thursday, sources said.

The poker games were allegedly rigged in favor of those running the games, using advanced technology, such as rigged shuffling machines and even X-ray technology to read cards facing down on the table, U.S. Attorney Joseph Nocella Jr. said.

Christopher Raia, assistant director in charge of the FBI’s New York Field Office, called it a “massive, nationwide takedown” of 34 defendants in connection with two separate sports betting and illegal poker schemes.

Among the defendants are current and former NBA coaches and players as well as 13 Mafia members and associates, Raia said.

Billups coached the Trail Blazers in their season opener on Wednesday night, a loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Billups was also a star player, mostly for the Detroit Pistons, before retiring in 2014. He was a five-time All-Star in his 17 years in the NBA and led the Pistons to the NBA title in 2004, being named Finals MVP.

He was the No. 3 overall pick in 1997 and finished his career with 15.2 points and 5.4 assists per game.

Rozier and former Cleveland Cavaliers player and assistant coach Damon Jones were charged in a separate case, authorities announced.

They allegedly passed inside information to four co-defendants, who are accused of passing the information to a network of sports bettors, sources said. Those bettors allegedly placed wagers with online sports books or retail betting outlets, which prohibit betting based on nonpublic information.

The indictment included an example from March 23, 2023, when Rozier — then playing for the Charlotte Hornets — allegedly tipped off a co-defendant that he planned to leave the game early with a purported injury, sources said. He left the game nine minutes in. A co-defendant and others allegedly placed $200,000 in wagers, betting Rozier would underperform his statistics.

FBI Director Kash Patel announced the charges at a news conference Thursday, saying over 30 people were arrested in the “historic” and ongoing cases.

Rozier is in his 11th year in the league. He’s appeared in 665 games and has averaged 13.9 points per game over 665 games played. He was a key contributor for the Boston Celtics on playoff runs in 2016-19 before joining the Hornets.

His team opened the 2025 season Wednesday night in Orlando, but Rozier did not play as he deals with a hamstring injury.

Last year, former Toronto Raptors forward Jontay Porter pleaded guilty to wire fraud and received a lifetime NBA ban after he bet on his team to lose, pretended to be hurt for gambling purposes and shared confidential information with gamblers.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

2 troopers shot while responding to call in Pennsylvania: Police
ABC News

(SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa.) — Two state troopers were shot while responding to a call in northeastern Pennsylvania on Thursday, according to the Pennsylvania State Police.

They were taken to hospitals in unknown conditions after the shooting on Route 171 in Susquehanna County, police said.

“The scene remains very active and information on the suspect will be released at a later time,” police said in a statement.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said he planned to head to the scene and that he and his wife “are praying for them.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Fall 2025 forecast: What to know as most of US set for a warmer fall
The U.S. Capitol is surrounded by colorful leaves on trees during a warm, fall day on November 7, 2023 in Washington DC. Kevin Carter/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — The latest fall season outlook by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is out, and it’s calling for balmy and possibly hot conditions for much of the country in the fall.

The seasonal outlook from NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center forecasts whether parts of the country will be above, below or near average for parts of the country for the meteorological fall — September through November.

NOAA’s outlook puts much of the country with a higher chance of a warmer fall than normal, with the highest chance of warmer-than-average temperatures in the Southwest and New England. This means that most of the country will likely be milder than what is usually expected from September to November.

However, this outlook doesn’t forecast variations that happen over days, weeks, or over one month but rather what the overall average would likely look like.

September in a particular region could feature typical fall conditions, but October and November could end up well above normal, swaying the three-month average to above normal for the entire season. What the outlook means for a specific local area depends on the typical climate around it.

For example, average high temperatures for Phoenix, one of the hottest cities in the country, range from 104 degrees at the beginning of fall to 70 degrees towards the end of fall. New York City ranges from 76 degrees at the start of fall to 54 degrees through November.

While the seasonal outlook highlights what is likely for the fall and where abnormal warmth is likely, it doesn’t tell where any extreme heat would be or for how long it would be. It also doesn’t tell where any drastic cooldowns would be or for how long, if there are any.

What previous falls have taught us

According to the Environmental Protection Agency and NOAA, falls in the Contiguous United States have been getting warmer since the early 1900s, with the last few falls being warmer than the 30-year average.

NOAA also reported that fall 2024 was the warmest on average for the country in 130 years, with more than half of all U.S. states ranking among the top-three warmest falls.

What does a warmer fall mean for you?

A warmer fall has more impacts than just keeping the warmer weather and holding off on the winter jackets. According to Climate Central, warmer falls can prolong potentially dangerous summer-like heat and increase the demand and cost of cooling during warmer fall days.

Climate Central also found that warmer falls extend the growing and allergy seasons, as well as the wildfire season for the West.

The extended warmth affects the fall foliage — a natural spectacle that dazzles the country every fall and boosts local tourism. According to Columbia University, warmer falls can delay the start of changing leaves, shorten the fall foliage season overall, and reduce the vibrancy and color quality of fall foliage.

Why so warm?

A big part of what forecasters look for when predicting the temperature, and even their seasonal precipitation outlook, are climate patterns in the Pacific Ocean. The most influential one that forecasters look at is the El Nino-Southern Oscillation (ENSO). The ENSO is a natural variation of warmer, neutral and cooler waters along the equatorial waters of the eastern Pacific.

This natural variation is one of the biggest driving forces of large-scale weather patterns over the Pacific Ocean, and eventually over North America.

Forecasters at the Climate Prediction Center are expecting the ENSO to shift from a neutral pattern to a cooler pattern, or La Nina, by November. This would likely put the U.S. in a dominant weather pattern for much of the fall that sees the southern half of the country experience drier and warmer weather, while the Pacific Northwest and Ohio Valley will get wetter-than-normal conditions.

