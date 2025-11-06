DC sandwich thrower found not guilty in misdemeanor assault case

FBI and Border Patrol officers speak with Sean Charles Dunn, after he allegedly assaulted law enforcement with a sandwich, along the U Street corridor during a federal law enforcement deployment to the nation’s capital on Aug. 10, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Andrew Leyden/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — A jury found Sean Charles Dunn, the man accused of throwing a sandwich at a Customs and Border Protection agent in Washington, D.C., not guilty after three days of testimony and dozens of exhibits.

Dunn, a former Department of Justice staffer, had been hit with a misdemeanor assault charge after a grand jury failed to indict him on a felony assault charge for allegedly throwing a sandwich at the agent during the federal law enforcement surge in August. Video of the encounter went viral after Dunn’s arrest.

According to the earlier felony criminal complaint, Dunn allegedly approached the officer while shouting “f— you! You f—— fascists! Why are you here? I don’t want you in my city!”

After several minutes of confrontation, Dunn allegedly threw the sandwich, striking the officer in the chest, the complaint says.

Defense attorney Sabrina Shroff signaled her strategy immediately in her closing arguments on Wednesday, saying, “This case, ladies and gentlemen, is about a sandwich,” she said. “A sandwich that landed intact, still in its Subway wrapping.”

Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael DiLorenzo opened the government’s closing argument by urging jurors to find Dunn, better known online as “Sandwich Guy,” guilty of misdemeanor assault.

“This case is not about strong opinions,” DiLorenzo said. “It’s not about immigration.” Instead, he argued, Dunn crossed a line the night he threw the sandwich at a CBP agent.

The government said Dunn caused a “seven-minute disturbance” designed to pull attention away from CBP and the Metropolitan Police Department during a “high-visibility” operation. “Distract the officers, move them from their post,” DiLorenzo told jurors.

Prosecutors then played a video of Dunn admitting to officers, “I did it. I threw a sandwich. I did it to draw them away from where they were. I succeeded.”

The government argued that intent, not the menu item, is what matters. “Even with a sandwich, you don’t have the right to touch another person,” DiLorenzo said.

At several points, U.S. District Judge Carl J. Nichols reminded jurors that their verdict must rest on the evidence presented.

When Shroff continued her argument, she turned the government’s framing on its head, not by disputing the sandwich, but by arguing its legal meaning.

She showed photos of the sandwich on the ground after it hit the CBP agent and then pointed to something the government had not, the agent’s own mementos from the incident. The agent, she said, later received a fake Subway sandwich and a “felony footlong” badge from co-workers, both of which he displayed at work.

“If someone assaulted you, if someone offended you, would you keep a memento of that assault?” Shroff asked. “Would you stick it on your lunchbox and carry it every day? Of course not.”

Shroff argued the sandwich caused no injury, was not a foreseeable weapon, and that Dunn was engaged in protected political speech. She compared the incident to “a kid throwing a stuffed toy in the middle of a bedtime temper tantrum.”

Earlier, Dunn waived his right to testify in court ahead of closing arguments.

After nearly two hours of deliberation, the jury did not reach a verdict. Proceedings will resume at 9 a.m. Thursday.

-ABC News’ Alex Mallin contributed to this report.

-ABC News' Alex Mallin contributed to this report.

More military families turning to food banks as government shutdown wears on
Cartons of donated eggs are delivered by Alameda County Community Food Bank to the TSA office at the Oakland International Airport in Oakland, Calif. Oct. 16, 2025. (Bronte Wittpenn/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) –Food banks are seeing a surge of demand across the country as the government shutdown weathers its fourth week – and military families are among those turning to public pantries to put food on the table.

The Armed Services YMCA (ASYMCA), a nonprofit that provides support and assistance to military families, told ABC News that they’ve seen a 30%-75% jump in demand at its food banks near military bases since the shutdown began, as military personnel go without pay while the funding impasse wears on.

The ASYMCA in Killeen, Texas, near Fort Hood, told ABC News that they’ve seen a 60% spike in military families seeking food at their location.

Amy George, senior vice president of Military Family Services for the ASYMCA, told ABC News that the shutdown is hurting military families.

“When you see service members in their military uniform raising their hands and saying, ‘hey, I need a little extra support in the form of food,’ it is surprising and shocking,” George said. “We do want America to see this picture, to try to better understand that these are some of the challenges that military families are facing.” 

The Pentagon diverted money in its budget to prevent military families from missing their paychecks earlier this month. But as their next payday approaches on Oct. 31, it’s unclear if they will get paid this time.

“I think we’re concerned, like everybody else, and very hopeful that it’ll end sooner than later,” George added of the shutdown. 

The Senate on Thursday failed to advance a bill sponsored by Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., that would have provided appropriations to pay military personnel and “excepted employees” of federal agencies being affected by the shutdown. 

One client of the ASYMCA food bank in Killeen told ABC News that she feels caught in the middle of a political battle, and that she would have to visit a second food bank later that day in order to feed her family.

“I feel like we’re in the crossfire,” she said. “Our families are struggling, and it’s causing way too much stress and a burden on our families.”

She urged lawmakers on Capitol Hill to end the shutdown: “Finish it, get together. Make a plan.”

Government food assistance programs across the country also could end on Nov. 1 if the government shutdown, now the second-longest in U.S. history, continues beyond that date. Many states are warning that the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, known as SNAP, which is administered by states but funded by the federal government via the U.S. Department of Agriculture, could halt benefits.

In a letter to state health officials obtained by ABC News during the second week of the shutdown, Ronald Ward, the acting head of SNAP, said the program on which millions of low-income Americans rely “has funding available for benefits and operations through the month of October.”

“If the current lapse in appropriations continues, there will be insufficient funds to pay full November SNAP benefits for approximately 42 million individuals across the nation,” Ward added.

Earlier this month, Feeding America, a nationwide network of food banks, also urged Congress to end the shutdown.

“Many people in America are a single missed paycheck away from needing support from their local food banks. A prolonged shutdown will deepen the strain, and more families will seek help at a time when food banks are already stretched due to sustained high need,” Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America, said in a statement.

“We urge Congress to end the shutdown,” she added.

Tyler Robinson said he killed Charlie Kirk because he ‘spreads too much hate’: Officials
Chet Strange/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Tyler Robinson, the person accused of assassinating conservative influencer Charlie Kirk during an event at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10, has been formally charged with a slew of offenses, including aggravated murder, with prosecutors announcing the intent to seek the death penalty.

Robinson, 22, has also been charged with felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury, obstruction of justice, two counts of witness tampering and commission of a violent offense in the presence of a child, Utah County Attorney Jeff Gray announced on Tuesday.

Gray, who described Kirk’s death as “an American tragedy,” said he does not “take this decision lightly” in regard to seeking the death penalty for Robinson. The suspected shooter will continue to be held without bail.

Robinson is also scheduled to make his first court appearance on Tuesday.

Robinson was arrested last week for felony discharge of a firearm, aggravated murder and obstruction of justice, according to probable cause documents and was booked into the Utah County Jail.

Robinson was apprehended after his father recognized him in photographs released by authorities, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said last week.

“Robinson’s father reported that when his wife showed him the surveillance image of the suspected shooter in the news, he agreed it looked like their son,” according to the charging documents.

His father told Robinson to turn himself in, with the 22-year-old initially saying no, but later changing his mind, officials said previously.

When his father called Robinson, he implied he planned to “take his own life,” with his parents convincing him to meet them at their home, the charging documents said.

“As they discussed the situation, Robinson implied that he was the shooter and stated that he couldn’t go to jail and just wanted to end it,” the charging documents said.

His parents then asked their son why he committed this crime, to which he said “there is too much evil and the guy [Charlie Kirk] spreads too much hate,” according to the charging documents.

The suspect’s parents urged Robinson to speak with a family friend who is a deputy sheriff, who convinced him to turn himself in, charging documents said.

Prosecutors also revealed conversations between the suspect and his roommate in the moments after the shooting.

“I had enough of his hatred. Some hate can’t be negotiated out,” one of the messages read.

Investigators are continuing to assess evidence, including looking at electronic devices the suspect may have had access to, as federal charges could be announced in the coming days, law enforcement officials told ABC News.

A motive has not been revealed by officials, despite Vice President JD Vance saying “left-wing extremism” is “part of the reason” Kirk was killed.

Discord, a group chat messaging platform, confirmed on Monday that Robinson sent messages two hours before he was taken into custody admitting he shot the conservative influencer.

“Hey guys, I have bad news for you all…It was me at UVU yesterday. im sorry for all of this,” one of the messages read.

During a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Tuesday, FBI Director Kash Patel said the FBI is investigating “anyone and everyone involved in that Discord chat.”

Patel said there are “a lot more” than 20 people linked to Robinson on Discord and that the FBI is “running them all down.” He added that a “number of individuals” are currently being investigated.

In a press briefing from the Oval Office Monday evening, President Donald Trump said it appeared Robinson became radicalized on the internet.

“Something happened to him over a fairly short period of time. It looks like he was radicalized over the internet, and it’s radicalized on the left. He’s a left,” Trump claimed.

Robinson is alleged to have had an “obsession” with the conservative influencer, based on the alleged shooter’s digital footprint, FBI Co-Deputy Director Dan Bongino said Monday on Fox News.

Bongino said the suspect appeared to have exhibited “multiple warning signs.”

“I believe co-workers stated he had detached himself when the topic of politics came up and walked away,” Bongino said on Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom.”

Bongino said they are looking into whether anyone knew the shooting could happen and didn’t alert authorities, referring to the Discord chats Robinson allegedly had about Kirk.

“Did they … hear it and think it was a joke? That is what we’re trying to find out now,” he told Fox News. “If there is a larger network here, we will get that out to the public as soon as we can.”

ABC News’ Mike Levine contributed to this report.

Suspect arrested, identified in shooting of Charlie Kirk, officials say
Rebecca Noble/Getty Images

(OREM, Utah) — A suspect has been arrested in the fatal shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, officials announced Friday.

Tyler Robinson was allegedly the person who shot and killed Kirk on Wednesday, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox confirmed at a press conference in Utah on Friday.

“We got him,” Cox said at a press conference Friday.

The press conference came soon after President Donald Trump confirmed they had the suspected shooter in custody.

“I think, with a high degree of certainty, we have him in custody,” Trump said on “Fox & Friends” earlier Friday morning.

He later added, “Subject to change but the facts are the facts we have the person that we think is the person we’re looking for.”

Trump said he was told just five minutes before he went on air for the prescheduled interview that someone was in custody.

“Essentially, somebody that was very close to him turned him in,” Trump said.

Trump said the father of the suspect went to authorities and convinced the son “and this is it,” the president said.

The father of the suspect identified his son as the person being sought by police in photographs distributed by authorities, according to sources.

The father told his son to turn himself in, sources said. The son initially said no, but later changed his mind.

Trump reiterated in the interview that the shooter should get the death penalty.

“In Utah, you have death penalty, and a good governor there, I have gotten to know him,” Trump said of Gov. Spencer Cox. “The governor is intent on the death penalty in this case and he should be.”

In the latest video of the suspect, which was played during a news conference with state and federal officials Thursday evening, the apparent gunman can be seen climbing down from the roof of a building on the campus of Utah Valley University where authorities believe he fired the fatal shot and fled rom the scene.

The FBI said it was offering a reward of up to $100,000 for information leading to the identification and arrest of the person responsible for Kirk’s murder.

Utah authorities released photos of the person of interest in the shooting on Thursday in which the individual can be seen walking up the stairs to the top of the building where the shooting took place while carrying a black backpack and wearing a shirt with what appeared to be an American flag print on it.

So far authorities have received more than 7,000 tips and leads and completed some 200 interviews, Cox said Thursday.

Amid the manhunt for the shooter, officials said Thursday they are working “around the clock” to locate the person of interest, who is believed to be college-aged.

The FBI also said Thursday it has recovered what is believed to be the weapon used in the deadly shooting. A “high-powered bolt action rifle” was recovered in a wooded area near where the shooting took place, according to Salt Lake City FBI Special Agent in Charge Robert Bohls.

The rifle is an older model imported Mauser .30-06 caliber bolt action rifle wrapped in a towel, multiple law enforcement sources told ABC News. The location of the firearm appears to match the suspect’s route of travel, the sources said.

The spent cartridge was still chambered and three unspent cartridges contained wording on them expressing what some law enforcement officials described as “transgender and anti-fascist” writing, according to preliminary information shared with agencies. It’s unclear what that means and authorities are still working to determine the meaning or whether the markings were intended as misdirection for investigators.

Officials said that at 11:52 a.m. on Wednesday, the suspect arrived on the Orem campus and then proceeded to travel through the stairwells up to the roof of a building near the where the outdoors event was taking place, before the shooter fired down at Kirk, Utah Department of Public Safety Commissioner Beau Mason said on Thursday.

Kirk was hit by a single shot at approximately 12:20 p.m. and taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

After the shooting, the suspected shooter traveled to the other side of the building, jumped off and fled off-campus into a neighborhood, Mason said. Officials are working through nearby neighborhoods, contacting people with doorbell cameras and speaking to witnesses to identify any leads, Mason said.

“I want to make it crystal clear right now to whoever did this, we will find you. We will try you, and we will hold you accountable to the furthest extent of the law,” Cox said during a press briefing Wednesday, calling the fatal shooting a “political assassination.”

He said state officials are already moving to pursue the death penalty if the case goes to trial.

