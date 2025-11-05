DC sandwich thrower’s misdemeanor assault case nears closing arguments
(WASHINGTON) — The man accused of throwing a sandwich at a U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agent in Washington, D.C., waived his right to testify in court Wednesday, ahead of closing arguments in his ongoing misdemeanor assault case.
Sean Charles Dunn, a former Department of Justice staffer, was charged with a misdemeanor after a grand jury failed to indict him on a more serious felony assault charge.
Both sides are expected to deliver closing arguments later today in the case that first went viral during the federal surge of law enforcement in D.C.
Dunn was caught on camera throwing a Subway sandwich at a Border Patrol agent in August.
According to the earlier felony criminal complaint, Dunn allegedly approached the officer while shouting “f— you! You f—— fascists! Why are you here? I don’t want you in my city!”
After several minutes of confrontation, Dunn allegedly threw the sandwich, striking the officer in the chest, the complaint says.
His sudden launch into the public spotlight inspired a groundswell of attention to his case in the early days of the surge.
The court will resume this afternoon for closing arguments.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(DENVER) —A manhunt entered its second day on Wednesday for a suspect who stabbed a ranger at Staunton State Park in Colorado in what is now believed to be a targeted attack, according to police.
The stabbing unfolded around noon local time in the nearly 4,000-acre park southwest of Denver, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
“We have reason to believe this was a targeted attack and there is no ongoing threat to the community,” the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
A shelter-in-place order for residents near Staunton State Park has been lifted, authorities.
The victim, a seasonal Colorado Parks and Wildlife ranger, was taken by emergency aircraft to a hospital, where he underwent surgery, the sheriff’s office said. The ranger was listed in serious condition on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.
The suspect fled on foot after stabbing the ranger.
A motive for the stabbing remains under investigation. The sheriff’s office did not disclose why they believe the stabbing was targeted.
(PERSHING COUNTY, Nev.) — Nearly three weeks after a Burning Man attendee was found dead in a pool of blood at the annual event in Nevada, officials said they have located what is believed to be the murder weapon, according to the Pershing County Sheriff’s Office.
Vadim Kruglov, 37, from Russia, was found dead at the event on Aug. 30 at approximately 9:14 p.m., the sheriff’s office said.
On Wednesday, officials said they are in possession of a knife they believe was the murder weapon used to kill Kruglov.
The fatal injury appears to have been caused by a single stab wound to the victim’s neck using the alleged weapon, officials said.
Efforts are still underway to identify the suspect, with officials saying they have received hundreds of tips since the start of the investigation.
The night Kruglov’s body was found, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy was alerted by another participant that there was a man “lying in a pool of blood,” with officials “immediately” responding to the campsite.
Once at the scene, officials found a “single white adult male lying on the ground, obviously deceased,” according to authorities.
Officials said they interviewed “several participants in the immediate area.”
On Sept. 3, officials identified the victim as Kruglov and notified his family in Russia.
One of Kruglov’s friends, Sofia, said this was his first time attending the event, according to a statement from Burning Man.
“We want Vadim to be remembered as the talented, bright, and inspiring human being that he was. Let his memory remain as a creator, a dreamer, and a man who gave love,” his friend said, according to a statement from Burning Man.
Burning Man said in a statement they are “cooperating with law enforcement” and that the event — in collaboration with Secret Witness of Northern Nevada — is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest for Kruglov’s murder.
Pershing County Sheriff Jerry Allen told ABC News earlier this month the investigation is made more difficult by the fact that Black Rock City, Nevada — where the event is held — is a temporary city that disappears once attendees have left.
Because Kruglov’s death happened in such a remote location in the desert, cellphone service is nonexistent in most areas, so video and surveillance evidence is not as available as it would be elsewhere, officials said.
Along with Kruglov’s murder, officials said Wednesday there were 44 arrests at this year’s Burning Man, ranging from possession of a controlled substance and assault with a deadly weapon to domestic battery, sexual assault and burglary.
(NEW YORK) — The U.S. Air Force Reserve’s 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron, known as the “Hurricane Hunters,” encountered heavier than normal turbulence while flying into the eye of Hurricane Melissa on Tuesday morning and were forced to turn back.
The team is now returning to its operating location in Curacao after experiencing “forces stronger than normal” that warranted a safety inspection before they could continue, the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron wrote on social media.
A similar situation arose on Monday, when a “Hurricane Hunters” flight “left the storm early” after experiencing severe turbulence on Monday as well, the National Hurricane Center said.
Despite being forced to return once on Monday, the Air Force shared jaw-dropping video as the “Hurricane Hunters” flew into the eye of the storm multiple times over the course of the day.
Melissa has a “well-defined” 10 nautical mile wide eye, according to the NHC.
The storm is expected to hit Jamaica on Tuesday and is forecast to be the worst storm in the island’s history.
The storm, which has near-record-breaking winds of 185 mph on Tuesday morning, is now moving at 9 mph as it approaches the western part of the island.
Melissa is expected to bring catastrophic winds, rain, flooding and storm surge.
Melissa is then forecast to cross eastern Cuba on Tuesday night or early Wednesday, and then move near or over the Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos on Wednesday, according to the NHC. The hurricane could reach the vicinity of Bermuda on Thursday night.