‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ tops Fandango at Home ranking in first week of release; ‘Speak No Evil’ scares #2 spot
Deadpool & Wolverine became the best first-day seller on streaming platform Fandango at Home on Oct. 1, and the Merc with a Mouth and his adamantium-infused frenemy have also topped the service’s streaming charts in its first week.
For the week of Sept. 30 through Oct. 6, the third Deadpool film took the top spot, followed by the James McAvoy-led thriller Speak No Evil in second place.
Third place, incidentally, went to the Deadpool 3-Movie Collection, while another bundle, the James Bond Collection, made the top 10 at #8.
Fourth place went to the Blake Lively aka Ladypool hit It Ends with Us, and Dave Bautista‘s The Killer’s Game rounded out the top five.
Netflix has picked up Guy Ritchie‘s The Gentlemen for a second season, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The series, a spin-off of the Matthew McConaughey-starring movie from 2019, centers on Eddie Horniman, played by Theo James, who has inherited his father’s sizable estate only to discover that it’s sitting on top of a weed empire, which Britain’s criminal underworld wants to get in on. While trying to free his family from their clutches, Eddie gets sucked into the world of criminality and begins to find a taste for it. In addition to James, Kaya Scodelario and Daniel Ings return for season 2 …
Peacock, which previously picked up The Traitors for a third season, has just renewed it for a fourth season, according to Deadline. The second season of the reality competition series, hosted by Alan Cumming, is up for several Emmys, including Outstanding Reality Competition Program, Directing for a Reality Series and Cinematography for a Reality Series, along with an Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Program nod for Cumming. Filming for season 3 recently wrapped up in the Scottish Highlands …
Variety reports Hulu has given a series order to the comedy Mid-Century Modern. Nathan Lane, Matt Bomer and Nathan Lee Graham star as “three best friends — gay gentlemen of a certain age — who, after an unexpected death, decide to spend their golden years living together in Palm Springs where the wealthiest one lives with his mother — played by Linda Lavin,” per the streaming service. “As a chosen family, they prove that no matter how hard things get, there’s always someone around to remind you it would be better if you got your neck done” …
Have no fear, your reality roundup is here! Here’s a look at what happened in the world of reality television this week:
Love Island USA (Peacock) This season’s champs, Serena Page and Kordell Beckham, are officially official. The two announced this week that they are boyfriend and girlfriend. “I just asked her out yall she said yes,” Kordell, 22, wrote on his Instagram Story. Serena, 24, jokingly responded, “Somebody help me.”
Meanwhile, Vanderpump Rules’ Katie Maloney is playing coy about her rumored date with Love Island’s Connor Newsum. “Was I on a date?” she said on the Disrespectfully podcast. “I’m not going to deny anything.”
The Real Housewives of New Jersey(Bravo) Teresa Giudice is used to betrayals at this point. In the season 14 finale of RHONJ last weekend, Teresa found out that Jackie Goldschneider had been secretly communicating with her husband’s ex – but no tables were flipped at the revelation. In a post-finale interview with Bravo, Teresa says she already expected that her husband’s ex was speaking to her rivals and she’s fine it. “I already knew what they were gonna say and I didn’t even flinch,” she said, adding that she understands why Jackie did it – because Teresa previously repeated a rumor that Jackie’s husband was cheating on her.
RuPaul’s Drag Race(MTV) Season 15 winner Sasha Colby is dishing on her love life. She tells Out magazine she’s polyamorous and loving it. “I have three partners!” she says. “I have two partners and someone else I’m dating.”