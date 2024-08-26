‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ claws its way back to #1 with an $18.3 million box office weekend

‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ claws its way back to #1 with an .3 million box office weekend
Disney

Marvel’s Deadpool & Wolverine reclaimed the top spot at the domestic box office with an estimated $18.3 million weekend. After five weeks, the film has grossed $577.2 million in North America making it the eighth-biggest MCU film, besting Captain America: Civil War‘s $1.155 billion, according to Variety.

The movie has grossed $1.21 billion worldwide and is now the second-highest grossing movie of the year behind Pixar’s Inside Out 2‘s $1.64 billion.

Meanwhile, by surpassing $1 billion at the international box office, Inside Out 2 has now become the first animated feature to do so, per Variety.

20th Century Studios’ Alien: Romulus, which debuted at the top of the domestic box office last week, dropped to second place, earning an estimated $16.2 million, raising its tally to $72.6 million. The latest film in the Alien franchise has collected $225.4 million globally.

Marvel and 20th Century Studios and Pixar are owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Third place went to Blake Lively‘s It Ends with Us, delivering an estimated $11.8 million at the North American box office, for a three-week total of $120.8 million. Worldwide, the film has grossed $242.6 million.

Zoë Kravitz‘s directorial debut, Blink Twice, opened with an estimated $7.3 million, for a fourth place finish. The movie, which stars Channing Tatum and Naomi Ackie, tacked on an estimated $6.7 million internationally, for a global tally of $14 million.

Rounding out the top five was the faith-based drams The Forge, debuting with an estimated $6.6 million in North America.

Elsewhere, the remake to 1994’s The Crow, starring Bill Skarsgård and FKA Twigs, opened with an estimated $4.6 million domestically for an eighth place finish.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Netflix drops a tease for Ryan Murphy’s next ‘Monster’ anthology: ‘The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story’
Netflix drops a tease for Ryan Murphy’s next ‘Monster’ anthology: ‘The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story’
Netflix

Netflix has debuted a teaser to Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, producer Ryan Murphy‘s follow-up to his Emmy-winning DAHMER Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

The tease starts with a simple title card to set up the story, as a car pulls up to a mansion: “On August 20, 1989, Lyle and Erik Menendez murdered their parents.”

The title characters are shown from behind striding toward the home, then entering it, with one of them holding a shotgun. As it fades, there’s the sound of a rifle being racked and a pair of gunshots.

The tease also revealed the premiere date: Sept. 19.

Newcomers Nicholas Alexander Chavez and Cooper Koch portray Lyle and Erik Menendez; their parents, unseen in the teaser, are portrayed by Javier Bardem (Jose) and Chloë Sevigny (Kitty).

Nathan Lane also stars as investigative journalist Dominick Dunne, who covered the trials for Vanity Fair.

In real life, the brothers were convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

DAHMER reached 1 billion view hours in its first 60 days on Netflix, making it only one of four series to achieve the milestone. The series went on to earn multiple awards, including a Best Actor trophy for lead Evan Peters and a Best Supporting Actress Emmy for Niecy Nash-Betts.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor on friendships with the cast of ‘The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat’
Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor on friendships with the cast of ‘The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat’
Searchlight Pictures

Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor stars in The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat, the new film streaming on Hulu on Friday.

The Oscar nominee caught up with ABC Audio at the Disney Upfront event in May, where she said the film is about lifelong friendships between women.

“It’s about [this] group of women who save themselves through their relationships,” Ellis-Taylor said. “They have this life when they’re younger, and then when they grow up, they have to save each other. It’s a great story about sisterhood and women friendships, which are the best.”

Ellis-Taylor said that not only is the film about wonderful women, it stars “some really wonderful women,” too.

“The iconic Sanaa Lathan and the Emmy Award winner Uzo Aduba and a bunch of other young women who are – I think this is some of their first movies,” Ellis-Taylor said.

The sisterhood and strong connections extended outside of the characters they played. Ellis-Taylor said she holds all of her co-stars in high regard, but that she’s always “had a tremendous amount of respect for” Lathan in particular.

“Sanaa and I graduated from graduate school at the same time,” Ellis-Taylor said. “Even if we weren’t friends, I felt a connection to her because we kind of had similar journeys in that way. But I just have such respect for them because they’re just all so brilliant.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

New ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ trailer released at D23
New ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ trailer released at D23
Disney

A new trailer for Mufasa: The Lion King arrived Friday.

Disney shared the new look at the highly anticipated Barry Jenkins-directed film, a prequel to The Lion King, at D23, the company’s annual fan expo.

Aaron Pierre voices Mufasa in the new film. James Earl Jones voiced Mufasa in previous Lion King movies.

Other new cast members include Kelvin Harrison Jr., who voices Taka (aka Scar), and Anika Noni Rose, who voices Mufasa’s mother Afia, among others.

John Kani, Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, Donald Glover and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter are reprising their roles from the 2019 live-action Lion King remake as Rafiki, Pumbaa, Timon, Simba and Nala, respectively.

Notably, the “Texas Hold ‘Em” singer’s eldest child, daughter Blue Ivy Carter, is voicing Kiara, Simba and Nala’s daughter.

“The journey of this film is kind of understanding how someone can build a family out of these very disparate parts,” Jenkins told GMA in April.

The Moonlight director added that it’s also about “how people who may be alone can find strength by coming together.”

Mufasa: The Lion King is set to release in theaters on Dec. 20.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.