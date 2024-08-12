‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ tops box office again with $54 million weekend, hits $1 billion globally

Disney

Ryan ReynoldsDeadpool & Wolverine barely beat out his wife Blake Lively‘s It Ends with Us, topping the North American box office with an estimated $54 million in its third week of release. That brings its total domestic gross to $494 million

The Marvel film, also starring Hugh Jackman, has now become the second film of 2024 to top the $1 billion mark worldwide, joining Pixar’s Inside Out 2.

Marvel and Pixar are both owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Meanwhile, It Ends with Us also had an impressive weekend, exceeding expectations with an estimated $50 million for a second place finish in its opening weekend. Internationally, the film, starring Lively, Justin Baldoni, and Jenny Slate, collected an an estimated $30 million, bring its worldwide tally to $80 million.

Third place went to the disaster film Twisters, which delivered an estimated $15 million at the domestic box office, bringing its four-week tally to $222 million. It’s worldwide total currently stands at $310 million.

The weekend’s second new major release, Borderlands, starring Cate Blanchett, Jamie Lee Curtis, Kevin Hart and Jack Black, disappointed in its theatrical debut, earning an estimated $8.8 million at the North American box office and $16.5 million globally.

Rounding out the top 5 was Despicable Me 4, grabbing an estimated $8 million. It’s four-week total now stands at $330 million domestically and $807 worldwide.

David Duchovny, Jack Whitehall and more in first images from Prime Video’s thriller series ‘Malice’
Prime Video

Prime Video celebrated the wrap of its forthcoming drama series Malice with a series of photos of its cast.

One of them features stars David Duchovny, Jack Whitehall, Carice van Houten and more seated at an outdoor dining table with a postcard-perfect Greek seascape behind them. 

The series, directed by Fargo and Handmaid’s Tale veteran Mike Barker and The Pale Horse alumna Leonora Lonsdale, has Whitehall playing Adam Healey, “a charming ‘manny’ who infiltrates the brash, wealthy Tanner family, in order to destroy them.”

The streamer teases, “Set in London and Greece, this psychological thriller is full of dark family secrets, manipulation and betrayal and it asks the question, why does Adam despise Jamie Tanner (Duchovny) so much?”

In a statement, Whitehall called the 18-week shoot incredible. He says in part, “[F]rom shooting in London in February to ending in 37-degree heat [nearly 99 degrees Fahrenheit] in Paros, the whole shoot has been an amazing experience and I couldn’t be prouder of what we’ve achieved.”

He called the cast, which also includes Christine Adams and Raza Jaffrey, “insanely talented” and enthused, “I can’t wait for you to see the end result when it launches worldwide next year.”

Malice debuts in 2025 on Prime Video.

Reality Roundup: ‘Love Island USA’ winners make it official and more
Reality Roundup: ‘Love Island USA’ winners make it official and more

Have no fear, your reality roundup is here! Here’s a look at what happened in the world of reality television this week:

Love Island USA (Peacock)
This season’s champs, Serena Page and Kordell Beckham, are officially official. The two announced this week that they are boyfriend and girlfriend. “I just asked her out yall she said yes,” Kordell, 22, wrote on his Instagram Story. Serena, 24, jokingly responded, “Somebody help me.”

Meanwhile, Vanderpump RulesKatie Maloney is playing coy about her rumored date with Love Island’s Connor Newsum. “Was I on a date?” she said on the Disrespectfully podcast. “I’m not going to deny anything.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey (Bravo)
Teresa Giudice is used to betrayals at this point. In the season 14 finale of RHONJ last weekend, Teresa found out that Jackie Goldschneider had been secretly communicating with her husband’s ex – but no tables were flipped at the revelation. In a post-finale interview with Bravo, Teresa says she already expected that her husband’s ex was speaking to her rivals and she’s fine it. “I already knew what they were gonna say and I didn’t even flinch,” she said, adding that she understands why Jackie did it – because Teresa previously repeated a rumor that Jackie’s husband was cheating on her.

RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV)
Season 15 winner Sasha Colby is dishing on her love life. She tells Out magazine she’s polyamorous and loving it. “I have three partners!” she says. “I have two partners and someone else I’m dating.”

 

Michelle Pfeiffer to headline ‘Yellowstone’ spin-off ‘The Madison’
Michelle Pfeiffer to headline ‘Yellowstone’ spin-off ‘The Madison’
Courtesy Parmount Network

The rumors were true: Michelle Pfeiffer is joining Taylor Sheridan‘s Yellowstone universe. The actress will headline The Madison, a project that had a working title of 2024.

Paramount Networks calls the series “a heartfelt study of grief and human connection following a New York City family in the Madison River valley of central Montana.”

In the announcement, Chris McCarthy, Paramount Global co-CEO, called Pfeiffer “a remarkable talent who imbues every role with emotional depth, authenticity and grace” and “the perfect anchor to the newest chapter of the Yellowstone universe.”

As reported back in May, both Pfeiffer and Matthew McConaughey were reportedly circling the follow-up to Sheridan’s Yellowstone prequel shows 1883, 1923 and the upcoming 1944

So far, no word has emerged about McConaughey’s involvement. 

In May, Puck News reported that the flagship show’s Kelly ReillyCole Hauser and Luke Grimes — who respectively play fan favorites Beth Dutton, her husband, Rip, and her brother, Kaycee — will be back in the saddle for what was then known as 2024.

There’s no official word on the trio’s return as of yet, as Yellowstone begins its ride into the sunset with the second part of its fifth and final season starting Nov. 10 on Paramount Network.

