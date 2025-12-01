Death of Afghan commander, financial stress surface in National Guard shooting investigation: Sources

Death of Afghan commander, financial stress surface in National Guard shooting investigation: Sources

A view of the scene after two members of the US National Guard were shot and ‘critically wounded’ near the White House in Washington DC, United States on November 26, 2025. A suspect was in custody. (Photo by Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — As investigators continue to delve into what may have motivated the suspect in the deadly National Guardsmen shooting last week, a portrait of a life of increasing financial stress and a potential mental health crisis has emerged, sources familiar told ABC News.  

Additionally, multiple sources said that investigators are looking into the impact of the recent death of an Afghan commander, who allegedly worked with the suspect, 29-year-old Rahmanullah Lakanwal.

The death of the commander — whom Lakanwal is said to have revered — had deeply saddened the suspect, sources said.

This may have compounded on Lakanwal’s financial burdens, including not being employed, having an expired work permit and allegedly struggling to pay rent and feed his children, sources said.

Officials said the suspect has a wife and five children. He drove from his residence in Washington state to the nation’s capital prior to the shooting and targeted the Guardsmen, officials said.

A senior law enforcement source told ABC News on Sunday that investigators are looking at everything and are closely examining the role of an apparently deteriorating situation at home. 

The FBI, Homeland Security and intelligence officials are also investigating the possibility that the attack was directed by or inspired by international terrorists. But thus far, authorities have not publicly released any specific evidence tying Lakanwal to a terrorist organization and no terror charges have been filed.

The investigation into the deadly shooting is still in its early phases.

Two members of the National Guard were shot and seriously wounded just blocks from the White House in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 26, with one guard dying as a result of her sustained injuries the next day.

President Donald Trump called the shooting “an act of evil, an act of hatred and an act of terror,” adding, “It was a crime against our entire nation.”

Trump, citing information from the Department of Homeland Security, said the suspect entered the U.S. from Afghanistan in September 2021, and criticized the prior administration of President Joe Biden.

The suspect previously worked with the U.S. government, including the CIA, as a member of a partner force in Kandahar, “which ended in 2021 following the withdrawal from Afghanistan,” according to CIA Director John Ratcliffe.

He applied for asylum in 2024 and was granted asylum in April, under the Trump administration, according to the sources.

In Afghanistan, the suspect was involved with the Zero Unit, working closely with the CIA and the Joint Special Operations Command, according to sources familiar with the investigation. The suspect was a trusted member of that team, which went after U.S. counterterrorism targets, according to sources.

The FBI over the weekend continued to interview family and associates of the suspect and tried to exploit documents and other material obtained through searches of mobile devices, his social media footprint and properties tied to him.

Lakanwal remains hospitalized under heavy guard, sources told ABC News on Sunday.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Man arrested for allegedly threatening to shoot up Atlanta airport
Man arrested for allegedly threatening to shoot up Atlanta airport

<figure><img src=”https://s3.amazonaws.com/syndication.abcaudio.com/files/2025-10-20/ABC_BreakingNews_091224.jpg” alt=””></figure><p class=”p1″>(ATLANTA, Ga.) — A man who allegedly threatened to shoot up the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport was arrested after entering a terminal at the airport on Monday, according to authorities.</p><p class=”p1″>The man’s family alerted police that the suspect had been streaming on social media Monday morning that he was headed to the airport to “shoot it up” and was in possession of a semi-automatic assault rifle, according to Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum.</p><p class=”p1″>The man — identified by the Atlanta Police Department as Billy Cagle, 49, of Cartersville, Georgia — was taken into custody at the airport, police said. Officers located an AR-15 assault rifle with 27 rounds of ammunition in his pickup truck parked outside the airport, Schierbaum said.</p><p class=”p1″>The suspect is a felon who has mental health challenges, officials said. He has been charged with terroristic threats and criminal attempt to commit aggravated assaults, among other counts, the police chief said.</p><p class=”p1″>”Because of the community — in this case, the family — as well as the joint collaboration of law enforcement, a tragedy was indeed averted,” Schierbaum said at a press briefing Monday.</p><p class=”p1″>The police chief said Cagle arrived at the airport at 9:29 a.m. and, upon entering the south terminal, went to the TSA check-in area and was “scanning that area.” Schierbaum said he believes Cagle was walking back to his truck with the intent to retrieve the weapon when officers encountered him at 9:54 a.m. and he was taken into custody.</p><p class=”p1″>”I do believe he was likely to use that weapon inside the crowded terminal,” Schierbaum said.</p><p class=”p1″>The suspect’s family reported the alleged social media threat to Cartersville police, who immediately alerted the Atlanta Police Department at approximately 9:40 a.m., according to Schierbaum.</p><p class=”p1″>Cartersville Police Capt. Greg Sparacio told reporters Cagle’s family alerted Cartersville police shortly after 9:30 a.m. that the suspect was “en route to somewhere in the Atlanta area” and he “had the intention to do harm to as many people as he could.”</p><p class=”p1″>Investigators determined what vehicle he was traveling in and provided that information to Atlanta police, he said.</p><p class=”p1″>A motive remains under investigation, Schierbaum said.</p><p class=”p1”>Sparacio said their department is “familiar” with Cagle and he has a criminal history, including a prior drug possession arrest, though he did not go into further detail.</p><p class=”p1″>Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said he is grateful a potential tragedy was averted at the world’s busiest airport.</p><p class=”p1″>”We’re thankful to God and to good information and good intel and good people for this crisis being averted,” he said during the briefing.&nbsp;</p><p>Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.</p>

Zachary Jackson was killed in 1993. Now his kids’ mom and her then-boyfriend are in custody.
Zachary Jackson was killed in 1993. Now his kids’ mom and her then-boyfriend are in custody.
An undated photo of 30-year-old Zachary Jackson, who was found shot to death in his home in Hayward, California, on June 17, 1993. Alameda County Sheriff’s Office

(ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif.) — Two people have been arrested in a man’s 1993 cold case murder, including the mother of his two children, Northern California authorities announced.

On June 17, 1993, Zachary Jackson, 30, was found shot to death in his home in Hayward, about 30 miles from San Francisco, Alameda County Sheriff’s Detective Pat Smyth said. Authorities believe Jackson was killed around June 14.

Now the mother of Jackson’s children, Veronica Fonseca, and her boyfriend from 1993, Anthony Fox, are in custody for his murder, Smyth said at a news conference on Monday.

“We believe they were both there and that Mr. Fox was the one who pulled the trigger,” he said.

In 1993, Jackson and Fonseca shared a 4-year-old daughter — who was in Jackson’s custody — and a 1-year-old son, who was in Fonseca’s custody, Smyth said.

Fonseca was interviewed several times during the initial investigation, but nothing at the time led investigators to believe she was involved, Smyth said. Fox wasn’t interviewed at the time, Smyth said, adding that investigators at first focused on a dispute between Jackson and his landlord.

“In 1993, they did not have a lot of the things that we have available to us today, investigatively, to find leads,” Smyth explained. “No electronic footprint like we have these days. They relied heavily on witnesses, fingerprint, that sort of thing. DNA was in its infancy.”

“Without any viable leads,” Smyth said, the case went cold.

In 2014, a tipster reported having information about who was responsible and identified Fonseca and Fox, Smyth said.

But over the next year or so, investigators “encountered a roadblock” that stalled the case, Smyth said.

Several more years passed, and in 2021, someone left an anonymous tip on the sheriff department’s website identifying Fonseca and Fox, he said.

Smyth interviewed the tipster, but he said there was still an “impediment in the case.” He did not elaborate on the impediment.

“The case really didn’t move forward until this year, when we developed an investigative plan to try to bring this case forward,” Smyth said.

Over the last few months, “there’s been a lot of investigative resources poured into this case,” Smyth said, and more witnesses cooperated and “told a similar story as to our previous tipsters.”

On Thursday, Fonseca was arrested in New York City and Fox was arrested in Iowa on charges of murder and first-degree residential burglary, according to Smyth and the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office. Fonseca and Fox have not yet been transferred to Alameda County, officials said.

Smyth declined to discuss the evidence against them but called the case a “good example of what happens when good people have the courage to come forward … coupled with law enforcement leveraging all investigative resources to bring a resolution.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

200 million wake up to 1st major snow of season, extreme cold
200 million wake up to 1st major snow of season, extreme cold
Freeze Alerts – Latest Map (ABC News)

(NEW YORK) — More than 200 million people are waking up to an early blast of winter with the first major snowfall of the season and the coldest temperatures, too.

Parts of Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin and Michigan saw more than 1 foot of lake effect snow.

Flurries even fell in Nashville, Tennessee, and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

On Tuesday morning, the snow is still falling in Buffalo and Syracuse in upstate New York, as well parts of Pennsylvania.

That lake effect snow in upstate New York will continue Tuesday and into Wednesday morning off Lakes Erie and Ontario. Two to 4 inches of additional snowfall is possible before it turns to rain on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, freezing temperatures are invading the Northeast and the South.

The cold blast is also expected to bring daily record low temperatures to dozens of cities in the Southeast, from Knoxville, Tennessee, to the Florida Keys.

Freeze warnings are in place Tuesday morning in Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana and Arkansas.

The high temperature on Tuesday will only hit 48 degrees in Raleigh, North Carolina; 50 degrees in Atlanta; 53 degrees in Jacksonville, Florida; 57 in Orlando, Florida; and 68 in Miami. 

And the Mid-Atlantic and southern New England are facing wind gusts of 35 to 50 mph on Tuesday, making the cold temperatures there feel even colder.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.