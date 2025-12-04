Death of Texas college student Brianna Aguilera ruled suicide: Police

The investigation began at 12:46 a.m. Saturday when officers responded to an Austin apartment complex and found Aguilera on the ground with trauma from an apparent fall from a high floor, Austin Police Detective Robert Marshall said.
Cameras showed Aguilera arriving at the apartment complex just after 11 p.m. Friday and going to an apartment on the 17th floor, Marshall said at a news conference on Thursday. The video showed “a large group of friends left that same apartment at 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 29, leaving just Brianna and three other girls in the apartment,” he said.
Earlier on Friday, Aguilera was at a tailgate for the Texas A&M vs. University of Texas football game, and she “became intoxicated to a point where she was asked to leave,” Marshall said.
Aguilera told her friends that she lost her phone, and when they arrived at the apartment Friday night, she borrowed a phone to call her boyfriend, he said.
Witnesses heard her argue on the phone with her boyfriend, Marshall said. That phone call took place from 12:43 a.m. to 12:44 am — two minutes before a 911 call, he said.
When police later found Aguilera’s lost phone, they recovered a “deleted digital suicide note dated Tuesday, Nov. 25 of this year, which was written to specific people in her life,” Marshall said.
“Brianna had made suicidal comments previously to friends, back in October of this year,” he said. “This continued through the evening of her death, with some self-harming actions early in the evening and a text message to another friend indicating the thought of suicide.”
No evidence in the investigation ever pointed to a crime, Marshall stressed, adding, “Every friend and witness during this investigation has been nothing but forthcoming and open.”
Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis said at the news conference, “I understand how grief and the need for answers can raise intense emotions and many questions. But sometimes the truth doesn’t provide the answers we are hoping for, and that is this case.”
Davis said her “heart aches” for Aguilera’s parents.
“I have three daughters and a son, and I cannot begin to imagine the pain,” Davis said.
If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide — free, confidential help is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Call or text the national lifeline at 988.
(WASHINGTON) — The Department of Homeland Security has designated the upcoming funeral and memorial service for conservative activist Charlie Kirk as a Special Event Assessment Rating (SEAR) Level 1 event, a DHS official told ABC News.
The funeral will have the same level of security as the Super Bowl or the Boston Marathon.
SEAR 1 events are “reserved for events of the highest national significance and enable the federal government to provide the full range of law enforcement and security resources necessary to support local officials in ensuring a safe and successful event,” according to a DHS official.
President Donald Trump and other members of the cabinet are expected to attend the service at State Farm Stadium, home of the Arizona Cardinals, on Sunday.
William Mack, the Secret Service special agent in charge of the Phoenix field office, said in a statement that the Secret Service has been designated as the federal coordinator for the funeral.
“Our teams are already on the ground in Phoenix and Glendale, working side-by-side with state, local, and federal partners,” Mack said. “Together, we are fully committed to ensuring that these solemn events receive the comprehensive protection and support they require.”
Some of those local police officers include officers from the Glendale, Arizona, police department.
The department is navigating a heightened security threat amid expectations of a massive crowd at Charlie Kirk’s memorial service on Sunday.
“We will not be surprised if more than 100,000 people show up,” said Jose Santiago, public information officer for the Glendale Police Department.
He says they expect people to travel in from across the country and begin lining up for the first-come, first-served service by 2 a.m. on Sunday, if not before. The parking lot opens at 7:00 a.m., local time. Camping in the area will not be allowed.
“Officers will be anywhere the eye can see, and in places it can’t,” said Santiago, referring to aircraft, many drones in the air and helicopters at the ready.
The Department of Public Safety and Secret Service will be running the show inside State Farm Stadium.
Derek Mayer, the former assistant special agent in charge of the Secret Service’s Chicago field office, who oversaw large-scale events, told ABC News the designation allows for a “whole of government approach.”
“DHS regularly declares events around the nation as SEAR-level to ensure the safety of those in attendance,” Mayer, now the chief security officer and vice president of executive protection at P4 said.
“This designation allows for a ‘whole of government’ approach, which means many different local, state and federal agencies will supply resources and manpower to guarantee extra security measures are in place. With President Trump and many other high-profile individuals expected to attend, along with the amount of public attention focused on the funeral, it makes sense for DHS to declare this as a SEAR event,” Mayer added.
The funeral is open to the public, but those who plan to attend are asked to register with Turning Point USA.
(NEW YORK) —The families of multiple campers and two counselors at Camp Mystic who died in the devastating flash flood in Texas in July are suing the camp, alleging gross negligence and reckless disregard for safety led to a “self-created disaster” that claimed the lives of 28 people total.
The Fourth of July flood wiped out the Christian all-girls sleepaway camp located along the Guadalupe River, which rapidly rose overnight while campers were sleeping. Twenty-five campers, two counselors and the camp’s director died after flood waters inundated the camp, trapping many in their cabins.
One of three lawsuits filed Monday includes the families of five campers — Anna Margaret Bellows, 8; Lila Bonner, 9; Molly DeWitt, 9; Lainey Landry, 9; and Blakely McCrory, 8 — and the two counselors who died — Chloe Childress, 18, and Katherine Ferruzzo, 19 — as plaintiffs.
“Today, campers Margaret, Lila, Molly, Lainey, and Blakely should be third graders, and counselors Chloe and Katherine should be freshmen at the University of Texas. They all are gone,” the petition stated. “And while their families struggle with their loss, the Camp’s actions since the tragedy have only deepened the pain.”
Among the actions, the lawsuit cites the recent announcement that Camp Mystic will partially reopen one of its sister sites next summer and continues to evaluate plans to rebuild the Guadalupe River location.
“And through it all, the Camp refuses to accept any responsibility for its actions and failures to act, defiantly blaming this tragedy on ‘an act of God’ that no responsible steps could have avoided,” the lawsuit alleged.
The lawsuit claims that the camp officials “focused on profits over safety,” made “catastrophic decisions concerning the cabin locations” and had unsafe policies regarding floods, including an alleged “never evacuate” order.
The families are seeking more than $1 million in damages, according to the petition.
“Our clients have filed this lawsuit to seek accountability and truth,” one of the families’ attorneys, Paul Yetter, said in a statement. “Camp Mystic failed at its primary job to keep its campers and counselors safe, and young girls died as a result. This action is about transparency, responsibility and ensuring no other family experiences what these parents will now suffer the rest of their lives.”
The second lawsuit against Camp Mystic was filed by the parents of 8-year-old camper Eloise “LuLu” Peck.
The lawsuit alleged that the campers and counselors were killed “after, predictably, the river rapidly rose, and floodwaters swept through what Camp Mystic knew was a vulnerable and low-lying area of the Camp.”
“Lulu Peck was among those horrifically swept away and killed,” it continued.
The lawsuit alleged that “these terrifying last moments and then deaths were proximately caused by the negligence and gross negligence” of the defendants, claiming they “knew that Camp facilities were located in a flood zone, knew of the history of flash flooding in Kerr County, knew of repeated prior flood events at the Camp, and received warnings from family members about flood risk.”
The third lawsuit was filed against Camp Mystic and related entities on Monday by the father of Ellen Getten, a 9-year-old camper who died on July 4.
The suit names two additional defendants that were not listed in the multifamily or Peck family suits: William Neely Bonner III and Seaborn Stacy Eastland.
All three lawsuits are seeking at least $1 million in damages.
In a statement to ABC News, Camp Mystic said, “We continue to pray for the grieving families and ask for God’s healing and comfort.”
Jeff Ray, legal counsel for Camp Mystic, said in a statement, “We intend to demonstrate and prove that this sudden surge of floodwaters far exceeded any previous flood in the area by several magnitudes, that it was unexpected and that no adequate warning systems existed in the area.”
“We disagree with several accusations and misinformation in the legal filings regarding the actions of Camp Mystic and Dick Eastland, who lost his life as well. We will thoroughly respond to these accusations in due course,” Ray added.
At least 138 people were killed in flash flooding across the Hill Country region, including 117 in Kerr County, officials said.
Officials in hard-hit Kerr County, where Camp Mystic is located, said that more than 12 inches of rain fell in under 6 hours, and that the Guadalupe River rose more than 20 feet per hour during the storm.
Regulations regarding the development of summer camps in an area known as “Flash Flood Alley” and flash-flood warning systems came under scrutiny following the disaster.
The catastrophe prompted the state to pass legislation aimed at enhancing safety measures at summer camps and create a grant program to support the installation of early-warning sirens in areas prone to flash flooding.
In September, Camp Mystic announced plans to reopen one site of its summer camp next year. The summer program officials said that Camp Mystic Cypress Lake, a sister site that opened in 2020, will be open in summer 2026, while Camp Mystic Guadalupe River will not be able to reopen by then due to the devastating damage sustained earlier this year.
“The heart of Camp Mystic has never stopped beating, because you are Mystic. We are not only rebuilding cabins and trails, but also a place where laughter, friendship and spiritual growth will continue to flourish,” camp officials said at the time. “As we work to finalize plans, we will do so in a way that is mindful of those we have lost. You are all part of the mission and the ministry of Camp Mystic. You mean the world to us, and we look forward to welcoming you back inside the green gates.”
(WASHINGTON) — After a two-month investigation, federal prosecutors in Virginia were unable to gather sufficient evidence to support bringing criminal charges against former FBI Director James Comey for allegedly lying to Congress, sources tell ABC News.
The prosecutors earlier this week summarized their findings — that probable cause does not exist to secure an indictment, let alone a conviction at trial — in a detailed declination memo for Lindsey Halligan, President Donald Trump’s newly appointed U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, sources said.
Nevertheless, sources say Halligan plans to ask a grand jury in the coming days to indict Comey, escalating Trump’s unprecedented directive to prosecute some of his political adversaries.
“I just want people to act, they have to act, and we want to act fast,” Trump said on Saturday after directing Attorney General Pam Bondi to prosecute Comey, New York Attorney General Letitia James, and Sen. Adam Schiff.
A former insurance lawyer turned White House aide with no prosecutorial experience, Halligan has been advised by career prosecutors in the U.S. attorney’s office that seeking the charges would violate DOJ policy, raise serious ethical issues, and risk being rejected by the grand jury, sources said. She plans to pursue an indictment anyway, carrying out the clear mandate she received when she was installed into the position over the weekend, sources said.
On Thursday, Trump called Comey a “bad person” but said the decision to prosecute is up to the Department of Justice.
“They’re going to make a determination. I’m not making that determination. I think I’d be allowed to get involved if I want, but I don’t really choose to do so,” Trump told reporters in the White House Thursday, just days after imploring the Justice Department to act.
Halligan is working against the clock, with the five-year statute of limitations to prosecute Comey for allegedly making false statements expiring on Tuesday.
The rapid push for an indictment, despite the recommendation of career prosecutors, comes at a fraught time for the high-profile attorney’s office, which handles a bulk of the country’s national security cases. Trump’s previous pick for the job, Erik Siebert, resigned last week after being pressured to bring mortgage fraud charges against James, and Trump, who said he fired Siebert, placed Halligan in the role — overruling senior DOJ leadership — with a clear goal of securing criminal charges against James, Schiff, and Comey.
Trump has repeatedly invoked the four criminal cases he faced after losing the 2020 election — including charges that he mishandled national security secrets and sought to illegally overturn an election — to justify bringing the cases against the three longtime adversaries of the president.
“Nothing is being done. What about Comey, Adam ‘Shifty’ Schiff, and Leticia??” Trump wrote in a social media post on Saturday evening. “We can’t delay any longer, it’s killing our reputation and credibility. They impeached me twice, and indicted me (5 times!), OVER NOTHING. JUSTICE MUST BE SERVED, NOW!!!”
The U.S. attorney’s office in the Eastern District of Virginia began investigating Comey in early August following Trump’s renewed call for prosecutions related to alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election, sources told ABC News.
The investigation — which is being carried out concurrently in the Western District of Virginia and Eastern District of Pennsylvania — directly stemmed from FBI Director Kash Patel’s discovery of sensitive documents at the FBI headquarters related to the Russia probe, sources said.
They said the documents prompted investigators to examine whether Comey’s testimony to Congress in September 2020, regarding Russian interference, could support charges of perjury or obstruction. Prosecutors specifically examined Comey’s testimony about Hillary Clinton’s alleged involvement linking Trump to Russia and whether Comey authorized leaks of anonymous information to the media.
During his testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee on Sept. 30, 2016, Comey defended his conduct and rejected claims that the investigation was politically motivated.
“I would say in the main it was done by the book, it was appropriate, and it was essential that it be done,” Comey told the senators. “Overall, I’m proud of the work. There are parts of it that are concerning, which I’m sure we’ll talk about. But overall I’m proud of the work.”
Ultimately, prosecutors were unable to find evidence to prove that Comey likely committed either perjury or obstruction during his testimony, sources told ABC News.
Not only would the charges fail in securing a conviction, which requires proving the allegations beyond a reasonable doubt, but they also fall short of the much lower probable cause standard for an indictment, prosecutors concluded in a memo provided to Halligan, according to sources.