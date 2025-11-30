Death toll climbs to 146 in Hong Kong high-rise fire, officials say

Death toll climbs to 146 in Hong Kong high-rise fire, officials say

Li Peiyun/VCG via Getty Images

(LONDON) — The death toll following a massive fire that ripped through several Hong Kong high-rises has climbed to 146 people, the Hong Kong police on Sunday.

Speaking at a news conference, the police said they are not ruling out the possibility that the number of dead from the fire would increase.

With an “optimistic” estimation, the police added that the time for the search and operations is three to four weeks.

The massive fire engulfed the Wang Fuk Court, a residential apartment complex in Hong Kong’s Tai Po district, on Wednesday afternoon, officials said. Within hours it was upgraded to a No. 5 alarm, city officials said.

Three men associated with the construction firm in charge of the renovation at the housing complex were arrested and were under investigation in connection with the fire, Hong Kong police said during a press conference on Thursday morning.

Officials in Hong Kong announced Friday there would be three days of mourning for the victims.

From Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, national flags will be flown at half-mast and there will be a three-minute moment of silence on Nov. 29 at 8 a.m. Citizens will also have the opportunity to sign condolence books for the victims.

“During this period, government officials will not attend non-essential public activities. All entertainment and celebration activities organized or funded by the government will be cancelled or postponed as appropriate,” officials said.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Russia ready to ‘fight to the last Ukrainian,’ Putin says amid US peace drive
Russia ready to ‘fight to the last Ukrainian,’ Putin says amid US peace drive
Contributor#8523328/Getty Images

(LONDON and KYIV, Ukraine)– Russian President Vladimir Putin said a U.S. delegation is expected to arrive in Moscow in the first half of next week to discuss the latest American proposal to end the Kremlin’s war in Ukraine.

Speaking at a press conference during a visit to Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on Thursday, Putin said no draft peace agreement had been agreed to in recent talks between the U.S. and Ukraine, only a list of issues to be discussed.

Putin also said it was “pointless” to sign any documents with Ukraine’s current leadership, alleging that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy lacked legitimacy to do so.

In a series of hardline statements — his most extensive comments on the latest U.S.-proposed peace plan to date — Putin repeated some of Russia’s most hardline demands, including that Ukrainian troops must withdraw from territory Moscow claims. Putin ruled out signing any ceasefire deal before Ukrainian troops withdraw.

“If Ukraine’s troops leave the territory occupied, then military action will stop. If they won’t leave then we will achieve that by armed force,” Putin said.

He also said recognition of Russia’s occupation of Crimea, Donbas and a swath of eastern and southern Ukraine must be part of negotiations with the U.S.

Putin projected confidence about Russia’s battlefield position, claiming there was a “positive dynamic” everywhere on the front. The president said Russia was “ready in principle” to “fight to the last Ukrainian.”

Ahead of Witkoff’s expected trip to Moscow next week, Putin said the latest American peace proposals “can be the basis for future agreements.”

“Overall, we see that the American side is taking into account our position, which was discussed before Anchorage and after Alaska,” he added, referring to his August summit with Trump. “In some areas, we definitely need to sit down and seriously discuss specific issues,” Putin said.

Putin also answered questions about a leaked recording of a purported phone call between President Donald Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff and top Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov, in which Witkoff appeared to be offering Ushakov advice on how Moscow could present its own peace plans to Trump.

“This may be some kind of fake news,” Putin said. “Maybe they really did eavesdrop. Actually, this is a criminal offense; eavesdropping is illegal in our country. It’s not about us. It’s about the battle of opinions between the collective West and the U.S. over what needs to be done to end the hostilities.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Israeli military issues full evacuation order for all of Gaza City
Israeli military issues full evacuation order for all of Gaza City
A boy holds one of the leaflets dropped by the Israeli military in Gaza City, on September 9, 2025, urging evacuation south to al-Mawasi. (Photo by Majdi Fathi/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

(GAZA, JERUSALEM and LONDON) — Israel on Tuesday issued an order calling for residents of Gaza City to evacuate, saying the Israeli military will operate “with great force” within the city.

“Staying in the city is extremely dangerous,” Avichay Adraee, a spokesperson for the Israel Defense Forces, said on social media.

The order and warnings followed an approval by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government of a plan to seize Gaza City, the largest city in the under-siege enclave. Israel began ground operations within the city about a week ago.

Israeli officials said the planned seizure is part of its military objective to eliminate Hamas, the terrorist organization that it’s been fighting in Gaza since October 2023.

Despite the severe situation and evacuation warnings, there are still a significant number of residents who remain in the city who have cited different reasons for staying, including not being able to afford the costs of evacuation and transportation.

Others told ABC News they’ve stayed because they’ve heard there’s a severe shortage of space for tents in the humanitarian zone — or that they don’t know if they would be safe after an evacuation.

Adraee said residents of Gaza City and “all its neighorhoods” should evacuate immediately. They should travel south toward Al-Mawasi, a coastal area that’s been designated as a humanitarian zone, he said.

The evacuation order followed a warning issued on Monday by Netanyahu. In a video message posted on Telegram, he spoke directly to the residents of the city.

“Listen carefully: You have been warned,” Netanyahu said. “Leave now.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

4th suspect connected to Louvre robbery arrested, along with 3 others: Authorities
4th suspect connected to Louvre robbery arrested, along with 3 others: Authorities
View of the Cour Napoleon, a historic courtyard in the Louvre Museum and the Louvre Pyramid in Paris, France on November 12th, 2025. (Photo by Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

(LONDON) — A fourth suspect believed to be part of a crew that pulled off the Oct. 19 jewel heist at the Louvre Museum in Paris was arrested on Tuesday, along with three other people, according to sources.

The arrests brings the tally of suspects in the brazen robbery to eight.

“Four new individuals were arrested on November 25, 2025, as part of the investigation by the Paris Specialized Interregional Jurisdiction (JIRS) into the burglary committed at the Louvre on October 19, 2025,” according to a statement from the Paris prosecutor’s office. “They are two men, aged 38 and 39, and two women, aged 31 and 40, all from the Paris region. These individuals are to be questioned by investigators.”

The estimated $102 million in jewels stolen in the brazen robbery at the world’s most-visited museum have yet to be recovered.

Law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation told ABC News that one of the suspects arrested on Tuesday was allegedly part of the four-person crew that used a truck-mounted cherry picker and power tools to gain entry to the museum’s Apollo gallery and swipe the historic artifacts.

French investigators said the jewel heist from start to getaway took seven minutes.

Prosecutors have not ruled out making more arrests in the case, but have said the whereabouts of the stolen jewels remains a mystery. Investigators have yet to find any evidence implicating members of the museum staff in the robbery, according to authorities.

Three of the suspects arrested earlier in the investigation were connected to the robbery through DNA left at the scene, officials said.

The prosecutor said investigators have not given up on recovering the jewels, which include diamond and pearl tiaras, emerald and sapphire necklaces, and other items from a collection of Emperor Napoleon and his wives.

“We are examining all aspects of the parallel market,” Paris public prosecutor Laure Beccau said in an interview earlier this month with Franceinfo radio.

Describing the first four suspects arrested in the investigation, Beccuau said they appear to be petty criminals and blue-collar workers from northern Paris suburbs.

A 39-year-old taxi driver and an unemployed 34-year-old former garbage collector were the first two suspects arrested in the investigation.

The 34-year-old suspect was arrested on Oct. 25 at Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport as he was about to board a flight to Algeria with a one-way ticket, officials said.

Editor’s Note: An earlier version of this story incorrectly attributed the information to French authorities.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.