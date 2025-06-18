Death toll rises from devastating flash flooding in West Virginia as rain threat continues

Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

(WHEELING, W.Va.) — The death toll has climbed to seven in the wake of heavy rains and devastating flash flooding in West Virginia, Gov. Patrick Morrisey said on Tuesday, as he warned the threat isn’t over.

“Flood watches continue throughout West Virginia,” Morrisey said on social media. “With the ground already saturated, there is the possibility of further flash flooding. Please continue to heed local warnings and do not attempt to drive through high waters.”

Among the seven people killed was 19-year-old Travis Creighton, according to his sister, Shelby Creighton.

“He was so funny, full of life and had a very big heart. Any inconvenience I had, he sat and listen[ed],” Shelby Creighton said in a statement to ABC News. “Travis understood me in ways no one did. He was always there for his big sister as I was always there for my brothers.”

“He was gone too soon,” she said. “I’m the older sibling. They were supposed to bury me first, not the other way around.”

Two people remain missing in the West Virginia as of Tuesday, the governor’s office said.

A state of emergency is in effect and the West Virginia National Guard and Federal Emergency Management Agency officials are on the ground in Marion County, the governor said.

Flash flooding struck Ohio County in the northern part of the state on Saturday night, dumping about 3 to 4 inches of rain over a short time period, according to the governor’s office.

The flash flooding continued on Sunday in Marion County, dropping 3 inches of rain in the city of Fairmont over a short time period, state officials said.

On Sunday, a residential building in Fairmont partially collapsed.

Footage from the scene showed water rushing out of the severely damaged structure as emergency crews responded to the scene.

Displaced residents are being housed at Fairmont State University, officials said.

ABC News’ Darren Reynolds, Chris Looft and Victoria Arancio contributed to this report.

Minnesota’s raging Camp House Fire explodes to nearly 12,000 acres
(ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MN) — Three major wildfires raging out of control in the same Minnesota county have burned more than 20,000 acres combined, destroying dozens of structures, triggering evacuations and prompting the governor to call in the state National Guard to help battle the flames.

The largest fire in St. Louis County — the Camp House Fire — exploded overnight to nearly 12,000 acres and was 0% contained on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

“The responders are doing everything they can, working long hours under extremely tough conditions,” Cmdr. Ryan Williams of the Minnesota Incident Command System (MNICS) said at a news conference.

The Camp House Fire, which started on Sunday in the Superior National Forest near Brimson, about 35 miles north of county seat Duluth, grew overnight from roughly 1,200 acres to 11,788 acres by Tuesday afternoon, according to Williams.

He said that up to 150 structures, including seasonal cabins, remain under mandatory evacuation orders.

St. Louis County Sheriff Gordon Ramsay said in a video statement that more than 40 structures, including homes and cabins, have been destroyed by the Camp House Fire.

Fueled by wind gusts, relative low humidity, warm temperatures, dry underbrush and a build-up of dead trees killed by an insect infestation, the Camp House Fire has quickly spread through the area, according to officials.

“When the fire torches through tree canopies, it throws embers into the air like confetti,” Williams said.

Two other wild fires burning in St. Louis County were the Jenkins Creek Fire — which started on Monday afternoon and had spread to 6,800 acres as of Tuesday afternoon — and the Munger Saw Fire, which also started Monday afternoon and had grown to 1,400 acres as of Tuesday afternoon, according to the MNICS. Both fires were also 0% contained, officials said.

No injuries have been reported from any of the fires, officials noted.

As of Tuesday morning, wildfires had scorched over 37,000 acres — far above the state’s typical yearly total of about 12,000 acres.

“We are seeing the effects of climate change,” Sarah Strommen, commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, said at Tuesday’s news conference. “It’s harder to compare current fire seasons to what used to be normal. We are trending toward hotter, drier weather — and that’s changing everything.”

On Monday night, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz called in state National Guard troops to help firefighters gain control of the three fires.

“Last night, many of our firefighters were out there with no sleep in extremely dangerous conditions,” Walz said in a statement. “We’ve already seen 970 wildfires this year — 40 on Sunday and another 40 on Monday. These are record-setting numbers, and the fires are burning fast.”

The blazes ignited amid red flag fire danger warnings issued by the National Weather Service for nearly the entire state of Minnesota.

Making matters worse for firefighters were high temperatures forecast for most of Minnesota this week. On Monday and Tuesday, temperatures in the Duluth area reached the 80s.

Whistleblower attorney sues Trump administration to restore revoked security clearance
(WASHINGTON) — After having his security clearance revoked by President Donald Trump, high-profile whistleblower attorney Mark Zaid on Monday filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration seeking to have his security clearance restored — saying that it was revoked for “improper political retribution.”

“The Trump Administration is seeking to neutralize someone viewed as an adversarial threat,” the complaint, filed in Washington, D.C., stated.

In March, Trump issued a presidential memorandum that revoked the security clearances of more than a dozen individuals, including Zaid, former President Joe Biden, former Vice President Kamala Harris, and Hillary Clinton — a move the complaint says is “a dangerous, unconstitutional retaliation by the President of the United States against his perceived political enemies.”

In his memorandum, Trump wrote he had “determined that it is no longer in the national interest” for Zaid and others to have access to classified information.

Zaid, according to his complaint, has represented “whistleblowers in every administration” dating back to Bill Clinton, doing so “without regard to party politics” — and that the revocation of his clearance is now “undermining” his ability to fully represent his clients.

According to the complaint, Zaid has had access to classified information in some capacity for about three decades, since approximately 1995. His first “fully approved” clearance, according to the complaint, came in 2002 as part of ongoing litigation. He was granted a “secret” clearance, which he maintained for years, until he was increased during the first Trump administration to Top Secret/Sensitive Compartmented Information (TS-SCI) as part of a case he was handling for a DHS whistleblower. He was last “read out” of his security in 2024, though it was not fully processed until 2025.

“In summary, Mr. Zaid has been a practicing attorney for over thirty years and for most of his professional career he has maintained authorized access to classified information,” the complaint states. “Indeed, far from being a security risk, he has established himself and has been recognized by legal and non-legal entities as a leader in the legal community and in the national security field specifically.”

Zaid’s complaint says he has already suffered real-world harms as a result of Trump’s memo after it was “blindly implemented” by a number of agencies. In one instance, the complaint says Zaid was notified in an email from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence’s inspector general’s office that he was “denied access to a client’s classified complaint” because he no longer had a security clearance.

“In sum, Mr. Zaid currently represents multiple clients for whom he now cannot access relevant classified information as part of his effective and zealous representation,” the complaint states.

Attorneys for Zaid, including Abbe Lowell and Norm Eisen, say in the complaint that they suspect Zaid “came onto President Trump’s radar” when he represented a whistleblower in 2019 who filed a complaint about Trump’s 2019 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, leading to his first impeachment.

The complaint says the revocation is a violation of First and Fifth amendments, and asks a judge to declare the presidential memorandum unconstitutional, block any further implementation, rescind the revocation, and “Require the Defendants to conduct a name-clearing hearing.”

“No American should lose their livelihood, or be blocked as a lawyer from representing clients, because a president carries a grudge toward them or who they represent,” Zaid said in a statement. “This isn’t just about me. It’s about using security clearances as political weapons.”

New Texas bill makes it easier to request vaccine exemptions
Ronaldo Schemidt/AFP via Getty Images, FILE

(TEXAS) — Texas lawmakers have passed a bill that would make it easier for parents to opt out of vaccinating their children, despite the current measles outbreak in West Texas.

The bill — HB 1586 — would allow parents to download and fill out a form available on the Texas Department of State of Health Services website to exempt their children from all vaccinations required to attend public school.

Under current state law, a person claiming an exemption from required immunizations must submit a written request to the department requesting an affidavit form. They would then complete an affidavit on a form and disclose the reason for the exemption, according to Texas law.

Republicans have argued it simplifies the process, and saves money, while Democrats have argued it could lessen immunity — especially during an ongoing measles outbreak.

“This will save taxpayer dollars in printing and mailing, increase government efficiency, and ensure kids are enrolled in school on time, guaranteeing children their fundamental right to an education,” Republican state Rep. Lacey Hull, who introduced the bill, said on social media after it passed the House.

Democratic state Rep. John Bryant said on social media, “This session, over a dozen bills have been filed to weaken vaccine mandates, promote immunization exemptions, and eliminate reporting requirements. Just last month, a second unvaccinated child died from the measles outbreak in Texas. … The spread of misinformation has led to preventable deaths and hurts our public health. I urge everyone to elect people who put science and the well being of others over political ideology.”

In addition to measles, Bryant also cited the past benefits of vaccination against polio and, more recently, COVID-19.

As of Tuesday, there have been 729 confirmed cases of measles in Texas — primarily in West Texas — according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

There have been two deaths in Texas among school-aged children, according to the department.

The best way to prevent getting sick is to be immunized with two doses of a vaccine against measles, with two doses of the MMR vaccine preventing more than 97% of measles infections, according to the department.

Parents or individuals requesting an exemption must sign a document saying they understand the “benefits and risks of immunizations and the benefits and risks of not being immunized,” the bill states.

To become law, the bill — which passed in the Senate on Sunday, 11 days after the House — needs to be signed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. It would go into effect beginning with the 2025-2026 school year, according to the bill.

ABC News has reached out for comment on whether the governor plans to sign the bill.

Current law requires the department to maintain a record of the total number of affidavit forms sent out each year and provide that information to the legislature.

The proposed bill would allow the department to maintain a record of the total number of times the form was accessed or requested online, but it would no longer be required.

Measles infections in the U.S. have surpassed 1,000 cases, according to most recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

This year’s total number of cases is the second-highest case count in 25 years, according to data from the CDC.

About 96% of measles cases are among those who are unvaccinated or whose vaccination status is unknown, according to CDC data.

At least three deaths have been confirmed this year — two children and one adult — all of whom were unvaccinated.

