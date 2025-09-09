Decomposing body found in trunk of Tesla at Los Angeles impound lot: Police sources

At least four jurors who served on her first trial last year have confirmed that she was found not guilty of second-degree murder and leaving a scene of personal injury and death, according to Read’s attorneys. However, the jury could not come to an agreement on a third charge of manslaughter while operating a motor vehicle under the influence, the attorneys said.
Her lawyers filed multiple appeals, all the way to the Supreme Court, claiming Read should not be retried on the counts the jury apparently agreed on, saying it would amount to double jeopardy. Each appeal was denied.
Read has pleaded not guilty to all three charges and maintains her innocence.
Here are top takeaways from the trial as the jury is about to receive the case:
Former state police officer not called to testify in 2nd trial
The lead investigator in the case, former Massachusetts State Police officer Michael Proctor — who was a key witness in Read’s first trial — was not called to the stand in her retrial.
Damning testimony in her first trial led to the suspension and later firing of Proctor last July. Two other state troopers were also subject to internal affairs investigations after her first trial.
It was revealed that Proctor was communicating with Canton police officer Kevin Albert — the brother of the man who hosted the gathering where O’Keefe was found dead — during the investigation ahead of Read’s first trial.
Proctor also sent text messages that described Read in lewd and defamatory manner, as revealed during the first trial.
At one point during the first trial, attorneys for Read questioned Proctor about searching for nude photos on Read’s phone.
Judge denied 1st motion for mistrial
Read’s attorneys made motions for a mistrial twice during her second criminal trial, both of which were denied by the judge.
The first motion came after prosecutors questioned a defense expert witness about whether there was evidence of dog DNA on O’Keefe’s sweater from the night of the murder. The defense’s witness had argued marks on O’Keefe’s arm were evidence of a dog attack.
The sweatshirt had — up to this point in trial — not been presented to this jury. The jury was removed from the room as attorneys made arguments to the judge.
Defense attorneys for Read argued that prosecutors could not mention DNA in this trial since it had not been mentioned so far. Prosecutors said they had always planned to introduce DNA evidence on rebuttal.
The defense also questioned the credibility of the report that determined there was no dog DNA and questioned why there was no swabbing of the wounds on O’Keefe’s arm for DNA. They also had a series of concerns about the chain of custody of the sweater.
Prosecutors admit to making a mistake over O’Keefe sweater, mistrial motion denied
In an explosive moment during the trial, defense attorney Robert Alessi claimed prosecutor Hank Brennan pulled a “stunt” in his cross-examination of Dr. Daniel Wolfe. Brennan had shown Wolfe the back of O’Keefe’s sweatshirt, and asked him if the holes in the back of the sweatshirt could be related to the alleged killing.
Alessi said the holes had been made by the prosecutor’s witness, criminologist Maureen Hartnett.
Alessi said the defense had “no idea” that Brennan was going to do this, claiming it was an intentional “stunt” to mislead the jury into believing the holes were caused by Read allegedly hitting O’Keefe with her car.
Brennan addressed the court and admitted he had made a mistake by presenting the hoodie as he did.
However, Judge Beverly Cannone denied the motion for mistrial. but did instruct the jury to disregard Brennan’s line of questioning, and will allow the exhibits presented by Alessi into evidence.
Karen Read does not take the stand
Like her first trial, Read did not take the stand in her own defense.
Read’s defense rested after its last witness on Wednesday and prosecutors did not call any rebuttal witnesses.
“I am not testifying. The case is — it’s our last witness. [The jury] has heard my interview clips. They’ve heard my voice,” Read said to reporters outside the courthouse last week, according to Boson ABC affiliate WCVB. “They’ve heard a lot of me.”
(CLEVELAND, Texas) — As a manhunt stretched into its second day for a gunman whom police alleged shot six people, one fatally, on the patio of a bar in suburban Houston early Sunday, investigators released surveillance images of the suspect and his alleged getaway vehicle.
The shooting occurred at the Alas Locas sports bar in Cleveland, Texas, about 45 miles northeast of Houston, according to the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office.
The shooting was captured on security video, authorities said.
Overnight, the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office released images from the security video showing an unidentified man at the sports bar during the shooting, whom they identified as the suspected shooter. Investigators also released an image of a white van with no side windows in which they said the suspect fled the scene after the shooting.
Police officials are asking anyone who spots to suspect or has information about the shooting to contact investigators immediately.
Witnesses told investigators that prior to the shooting, the gunman was quietly sitting by himself drinking at the bar, according to Capt. David Myers of the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office.
Based on the number of shell casings collected at the scene by investigators, including Rangers from the Texas Department of Public Safety, Myers said the gunman fired at least 20 shots before fleeing the bar.
A motive for the shooting remains under investigation.
The shooting unfolded at around 2:30 a.m. local time Sunday, when police received multiple calls of shots fired at the bar, Myers said in an interview at the scene with ABC Houston station KTRK.
Myers said witnesses told investigators that the suspect arrived at the bar between midnight and 2 a.m. and ordered a beer but was “not really conversing with anyone for about an hour prior to the shooting.”
At some point, according to Myers, the suspect walked out of the bar and later reemerged on the bar’s outdoor patio, where he allegedly opened fire without warning with a .40 or .45-caliber handgun, shooting at patrons who were eating and drinking on the deck.
The shooter fled the bar and drove off in an unknown direction in a white full-size van with no side windows, authorities said.
One victim, who was at the bar with his wife, was critically injured and taken by medical helicopter to Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, according to officials.
Five other men and a woman were shot in the incident, including two who were in critical condition, Myers said.
The incident marked the second mass shooting at a bar in the Houston metropolitan area this year.
On March 23, six people were shot, including four who were critically injured, at the Latinas Sports Bar in southwest Houston.
Two days after the shooting, the Houston Police Department arrested a 25-year-old Venezuelan national, Jose Miguel Briceno, who was charged with aggravated assault mass shooting stemming from the shooting at the Latinas Sports Bar. A second suspect in the shooting is still being sought and police believe he fled to Mexico, authorities said.
According to a criminal complaint, Briceno, who authorities said is an undocumented immigrant, used a firearm to shoot inside the doorway of the bar and then discarded the firearm, which law enforcement never recovered. If convicted, he faces a sentence of up to 15 years in prison. Briceno has yet to enter a plea to the charges.
In June, Briceno was among 16 foreign nationals illegally residing in the Houston area indicted on federal drug trafficking and weapons charges following a law enforcement operation targeting Venezuelan nationals and alleged members or associates of the Anti-Tren transnational criminal organization, according to the U.S. Justice Department.
In the indictment, federal prosecutors alleged that the shooting at the Latinas Sports Bar was the result of a “turf war” between the Anti-Tren and the TdA gangs.
“These arrests are the largest takedown of suspected Anti-Tren members and associates by the FBI, so far, and they happened right here in Houston,” Douglas Williams, special agent in charge of the FBI Houston Field Office, said in a June 30 statement. “These individuals are accused of engaging in a turf war with TdA members and carrying out numerous violent crimes throughout our city, including a mass shooting at a local sports bar that left six people wounded. Fortunately, for the good and safety of our community, these individuals are now in federal custody facing U.S. justice.”
ABC News’ Tristan Maglunog contributed to this report.
(CHICAGO) — The Chicago area is bracing for additional immigration enforcement over the weekend.
Meanwhile, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson pushed back against President Donald Trump Saturday after the president increased his threats to send in federal troops to the city with a social media meme.
In a post on his social media platform, Trump reshared an image that places him in front of Chicago that insinuated he was going to take action against the city, referencing his recent rebranding of the Pentagon the “Department of War.”
Pritzker slammed Trump and said that the president threatened to go to war with the city by posting the memes.
“This is not normal. Donald Trump isn’t a strongman, he’s a scared man. Illinois won’t be intimidated by a wannabe dictator,” Pritzker wrote in an X post.
Johnson echoed the governor’s sentiment, saying the president’s “threats are beneath the honor of our nation, but the reality is that he wants to occupy our city and break our Constitution.”
“We must defend our democracy from this authoritarianism by protecting each other and protecting Chicago from Donald Trump,” the mayor wrote in an X post.
A White House spokeswoman criticized the Illinois leaders in a statement, citing Chicago’s murders during the Labor Day weekend.
“Local Democrat leaders are more upset about a post from the President — that tells you everything you need to know about the Democrats’ twisted priorities,” Abigail Jackson, White House spokeswoman, said in a statement to ABC News.
The back and forth between Trump and Chicago Democrats has increased over the last week as the president has vowed to step up federal enforcement of crimes and immigration enforcement, including by deploying the National Guard.
Pritzker warned that there has been a surge in ICE agents in the city and that there could be as many as 300 ICE agents this weekend, according to local officials.
In response to the possibility of added ICE enforcement, city officials from neighboring communities say they are bracing for the increase of agents in communities, according to Gregory Jackson, who serves as the Chief of Staff in North Chicago, Illinois. Agents and officials are expected to operate out of the Great Lakes Naval Station for about 30 days, he said.
Fencing was seen going around the federal courthouse in Chicago, in anticipation of the enforcement actions occurring, according to city officials.
El Grito Chicago, the city’s festival for Mexican Independence Day, postponed the event scheduled for next weekend citing ICE activity.
“It was a painful decision, but holding El Grito Chicago at this time puts the safety of our community at stake – and that’s a risk we are unwilling to take,” the event posted on its website.
On Saturday, a crowd of protesters gathered outside Naval Station Great Lakes to protest the expected immigration crackdown.
Trump has repeatedly singled out Chicago as he has mulled sending the Guard to other major American cities following his federal takeover of Washington. Trump has said he preferred that cities ask for his administration’s assistance.
Pritzker has pushed back on the Trump administration’s involvement in Chicago, saying “I will not call the president, asking him to send troops to Chicago. I’ve made that clear already,” Pritzker said.
A Department of Homeland Security spokesperson told ABC News that the enforcement is targeting the “worst of the worst” criminals.
“It is no surprise that these criminals flock to sanctuary cities where politicians protect them and allow them to roam free on American streets putting American lives at risk,” the spokespersons said. “DHS will go to wherever these criminal illegal aliens are — including Chicago, Boston and other cities. Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, nowhere is a safe haven for criminal illegal aliens. If you come to our country illegally and break our laws, we will hunt you down, arrest you, deport you, and you will never return.”