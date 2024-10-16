“Deeply hurtful”: Cynthia Erivo calls out Photoshoppers who made her Wicked poster look like the original

Someone who photoshopped the poster to the Wicked movie to make it appear more like the one that appeared on Broadway was likely not expecting to get clapped back by one of the movie’s stars, Cynthia Erivo

But she did, calling the edit “The wildest, most offensive thing I have seen.”

In an Instagram Story, Erivo showed the edited work, which depicts the brim of her witch hat casting a shadow over her eyes, as it appears in the Broadway poster. 

“The original poster is an ILLUSTRATION. I am a human being who chose to look right down the barrel of the camera to you, the viewer because…without words we communicate with our eyes,” Erivo insisted. 

She continued, “Our poster is an homage not an imitation, to edit my face and hide my eyes is to erase me. And that is just deeply hurtful.” 

She suggested that the shadow was equally as offensive to her as a popular meme going around that was based on the poster, which has Ariana Grande‘s “good” witch Glinda whispering into the ear of Erivo’s Elphaba. 

For delicacy’s sake, we won’t quote it, but the gist is Glinda asking her if the rest of her body is green, too.

“None of this is funny. None of this is cute,” Erivo said. “It degrades me. It degrades us.” 

Wicked hits theaters Nov. 22.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Demi Moore felt out of place in Hollywood after headline-making appearance in ‘Charlie’s Angels’ sequel
Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

When Demi Moore appeared in 2003’s hit Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle, a lot was made of a scene that saw the actress, then 40, wearing a red two-piece — but not much else, she felt.

In a chat with Michelle Yeoh in Interview magazine, Moore expressed, “There was a lot of conversation around this scene in a bikini, and it was all very heightened, a lot of talk about how I looked. And then I found that there didn’t seem to be a place for me [in Hollywood].”

“I didn’t feel like I didn’t belong. It’s more like I felt that feeling of, I’m not 20, I’m not 30, but I wasn’t yet what they perceived as a mother,” said Moore, now 61.

She added of her career, “It was a time that felt, not dead, but flat.”

For her part, Yeoh, who is 62, replied, “Hollywood is cruel to women of that age, where you don’t find the … the characters that resonate with you anymore. It’s either, you are the mother or you’re old enough not to be sexy in their eyes.”

She added, “It’s like, why can’t a 45-year-old, a 50-year-old, or 60-year-old, be sexy? But that whole perception is undergoing a lot of change because people like you and me won’t sit back and just take it.”

This is central to Moore’s new horror movie, The Substance: She plays an aging star who goes to extremes to recapture her youth.

“That at its core is the addiction,” she says. “For Elisabeth, the drug of experiencing being loved, adored, accepted, wanted — stopping that would have equated to a death, because her value to herself as she was had bottomed out.”

The Substance hits theaters Sept. 20.

Samuel L. Jackson recites famous ‘Pulp Fiction’ verse in celebration of film’s 30th anniversary
Miramax/Buena Vista/Kobal/Shutterstock

Samuel L. Jackson is ringing in three decades of Pulp Fiction with a callback to a classic scene.

In an Instagram post on Monday to commemorate the 30-year anniversary of the cult classic film’s release, Jackson ripped through the Pulp Fiction version of the Bible verse Ezekiel 25:17, the now-famous verse which gained widespread attention from fans of the Quentin Tarantino movie.

In the movie, Jackson delivers the now-famous passage as hitman Jules Winnfield, moments before he kills a thieving associate (Frank Whaley).

“YOU KNOW I STILL GOT IT!!! EZEKIEL 25:17,” Jackson captioned. “HAPPY 30TH ANNIVERSARY OF PULP FICTION.”

The Pulp Fiction actor runs through the verse quickly, while hitting small bursts of emotion during the monologue’s peak moments, including the famous “furious anger” section.

At the end of the film, Jackson recites the verse again, explaining that following a spiritual reawakening, he finds a different meaning.

1994’s Pulp Fiction is one of Tarantino’s most iconic films, the screenplay of which netted him and Roger Avary an Academy Award. The quotable crime drama film also starred Bruce WillisUma Thurman and Ving Rhames, among others.

The movie hit theaters Oct. 14, 1994, and has collected $212,891,598 in worldwide all-time box office, according to The Numbers.

By the way, in the Bible, Ezekiel 25:17 exists, but Tarantino rewrote it for the movie. 

However, the “Ezekiel speech” was etched in pop culture history — in fact, it was literally etched in the Marvel Cinematic Universe: It can be seen on the headstone of the fake gravesite of Jackson’s Nick Fury at the end of Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

 

‘Alien: Romulus’ scares up .5 million to top the weekend box office
Disney

Alien: Romulus, the latest film in the Alien franchise, topped the domestic box office, earning an estimated $41.5 million. That marks the second-best opening weekend for a film in the series, behind Prometheus.

Overseas, Alien: Romulus earned an estimated $66.7 million, for a global total of $108.2 million.

Disney/Marvel’s Deadpool & Wolverine dropped to second place, delivering an estimated $29 million, raising its four-week North American tally to $45.8 million.

The film added an estimated $32.9 million overseas, for a worldwide total of $1.14 billion, surpassing Joker as the highest-grossing R-rated movie in history.

It Ends with Us took third place with an estimated $24 million at the domestic box office and $33.1 million internationally, for a global total of more than $180 million after two weeks.

Fourth place went to Twisters, which scooped up an estimated $9.8 million, bringing its five-week North American gross to $238.4 million and $333.4 million worldwide.

Rounding out the top five was the 15th anniversary rerelease of the stop-motion animated feature Coraline, delivering an estimated $8.37 million. The film grossed a total of $126.9 million in its initial release.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.