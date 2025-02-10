DeepSeek banned from government devices in New York state

DeepSeek banned from government devices in New York state
Faisal Bashir/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

(ALBANY, N.Y.) — New York government employees are barred from downloading DeepSeek’s artificial intelligence application onto state devices due to security concerns, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Monday.

The DeepSeek chatbot, known as R1, responds to user queries just like its U.S.-based counterparts, such as the popular ChatGPT. But the China-based DeepSeek has code hidden in its programming that has the built-in capability to send user data directly to the Chinese government, experts told ABC News.

“Public safety is my top priority,” Hochul said in a statement. “New York will continue fighting to combat cyber threats, ensure the privacy and safety of our data, and safeguard against state-sponsored censorship.”

Last year, Hochul issued guidance for the “responsible use of AI” in New York’s government to help improve operations while “protecting privacy, managing risk and promoting accountability, safety and equity,” according to the governor’s office.

Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., who serves on the House Intelligence Committee, told ABC News he thinks DeepSeek should be banned “from all government devices immediately.”

“No one should be allowed to download it onto their device. And I think we have to inform the public,” he said.

Gottheimer and Darin LaHood, R-Ill., introduced a bipartisan bill to ban DeepSeek from all government devices last week.

“The Chinese Communist Party has made it abundantly clear that it will exploit any tool at its disposal to undermine our national security, spew harmful disinformation, and collect data on Americans. Now, we have deeply disturbing evidence that they are using DeepSeek to steal the sensitive data of U.S. citizens. This is a five alarm national security fire,” Gottheimer said in a statement.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott banned DeepSeek on government devices, the first states to do so, on Jan. 31.

President Donald Trump was asked on Friday whether he believed DeepSeek was a national security threat, to which he replied, “No, I mean, I think it’s happening. It’s a technology that’s happening. … It’ll be a lot less expensive, the AI, we’re talking about, will be a lot less expensive that people originally thought. That’s a good thing. I view that as a very good development, not a bad development.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

2 Delta flight attendants fail breathalyzer in Amsterdam
2 Delta flight attendants fail breathalyzer in Amsterdam
Kevin Carter/Getty Images

(AMSTERDAM) — Two Delta flight attendants were removed from their flight after failing a breathalyzer test in Amsterdam, officials said.

The crew members were scheduled to fly to New York City’s John F. Kennedy International Airport when they failed the breathalyzer test on Friday, according to the airline and Dutch police.

Dutch police said airline personnel are not allowed to drink alcohol 10 hours before a flight. The police’s Aviation Surveillance Team regularly conducts breathalyzers among airline crew.

One flight attendant was fined 1,900 euros for being seven times over the allowed alcohol limit and another attendant on the same flight was fined 275 euros, according to Dutch police.

“Delta’s alcohol policy is among the strictest in the industry and we have no tolerance for violation,” Delta Air Lines said in a statement. “The employees were removed from their scheduled duties, and the flight departed as scheduled.”

A flight attendant from another airline was fined 1,800 euros for being 6.5 times over the limit.

ABC News’ Felix Franz contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Guilty plea expected in secret Chinese police station case
Guilty plea expected in secret Chinese police station case
Marilyn Nieves/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — A guilty plea is expected Wednesday in the case of a secret Chinese police station operating in lower Manhattan.

The suspects in the case, Lu Jianwang and Chen Jinping, were accused by prosecutors last year of working on behalf of China’s Ministry of Public Security in violation of the Espionage Act.

Chen is expected to plead guilty to a charge of conspiracy to act as an agent of a foreign government. Lu is due in court next in February.

At the time the case was charged in April 2023, the FBI called it in an example of China’s “audacious activities” on U.S. soil.

The location in Chinatown claimed to be a nonprofit organization helping Chinese-Americans but federal prosecutors in Brooklyn, who brought the case, said it “appears to have had a more sinister use.”

Prosecutors said the secret police station was set up by Chinese counterintelligence operatives to harass and intimidate dissidents living in the United States.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Days of disabled workers earning less than .25 an hour may soon be over
Days of disabled workers earning less than $7.25 an hour may soon be over
STOCK PHOTO/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The U.S. Department of Labor is proposing a rule that will eliminate the certificates that allow employers to pay some workers with disabilities less than the federal minimum wage, which stands at $7.25 an hour.

The department announced the change on Tuesday, which also marked the International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

“One of the guiding principles of the American workplace is that a hard day’s work deserves a fair day’s pay, and this proposal ensures that principle includes workers with disabilities,” said Wage and Hour Administrator Jessica Looman in a statement on the proposed rule.

She continued, “Since the enactment of the Fair Labor Standards Act in 1938, opportunities and training have dramatically expanded to help people with disabilities obtain and maintain employment at or above the full federal minimum wage. Similarly, employers today have more resources and training available to recruit, hire and retain workers with disabilities in employment at or above the full minimum wage, and this proposed rule aligns with that reality.”

The rule, if passed, would no longer allow employers to apply for certificates under Section 14(c) of Fair Labor Standards Act, which allows for the subminimum wage. It would set a three-year phase-out period for employers who currently have existing certificates.

A 2020 report from the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights found that some workers were being paid less than a dollar an hour for their work.

The disability community faces higher rates of poverty and lower rates of employment in the workforce, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and the National Council on Disability. Disabled advocates have long criticized Section 14(c) for perpetuating what they call discrimination and stigma.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.