Defense rests in Daniel Penny subway chokehold trial
(NEW YORK) — The defense in the Daniel Penny manslaughter and negligent homicide case rested without their client taking the stand.
Penny is charged with manslaughter and negligent homicide in the May 2023 New York City subway chokehold death of Jordan Neely, a homeless man. Neely was acting erratically in a subway car when Penny put him in the deadly chokehold.
Penny, a former Marine, has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
The judge will hold a charging conference with the attorneys Monday to discuss his instructions to the jury.
The jury is off until after Thanksgiving, when the trial will resume with closing arguments, the judge’s instructions and deliberations.
(WASHINGTON, D.C.) — Authorities warned of the potential for more attacks on ballot boxes after a series of arson incidents in Oregon and Washington state.
Ballot boxes in Portland, Oregon, and Vancouver, Washington, were set on fire with incendiary devices early Monday, police said. Authorities believe the two incidents, as well as a similar incident that occurred earlier this month in Vancouver, are connected.
“Investigators believe it is very possible the suspect intends to continue these targeted attacks across the area,” Portland Police Bureau spokesperson Mike Benner said at a press briefing on Wednesday.
Benner described the suspect sought in the three incidents as a white male between the ages of 30 and 40 with “balding or very short hair,” a thin face and medium to thin build.
“We believe this suspect has a wealth of experience in metal fabrication and welding,” Benner said.
Police are seeking one suspect in the case, Benner said.
Portland Police Chief Bob Day said that without a suspect in custody they “have to assume that there are other events that are likely to occur,” but that he is encouraged by the progress in the investigation so far.
Police had previously released photos of a suspect vehicle being sought in connection with the incidents. The vehicle is believed to be a Volvo S-60 from 2001 to 2004 with a tan or light-gray interior. The vehicle has dark wheels, unpainted body trim and no front license plate, police said.
The FBI is investigating the incidents, an agency spokesperson said.
Benner said police intend to add extra patrols around ballot boxes in the wake of the attacks. Officers will also have “high visibility” in terms of their presence next week, Day said.
The most recent incidents occurred early Monday, when two ballot boxes were set on fire with incendiary devices that had been attached to them, police said.
Three ballots were damaged in the Portland incident, while fire suppressant prevented further damage, election officials said. Multnomah County Elections Director Tim Scott told ABC News that 409 ballots inside the ballot box “were undamaged” and preserved thanks to the fire suppressant.
Clark County Auditor Greg Kimsey told ABC News on Wednesday that the county has identified 475 damaged ballots in the Vancouver incident. The ballot box had a fire suppression device, which did appear to work very well, he said.
It is unclear at this time how many ballots were completely destroyed, he said.
Election officials in both states said they would ensure impacted voters have replacement ballots in time.
Monday’s incident is similar to an incident that occurred on Oct. 8 in Vancouver, in which a ballot box was set on fire, police said.
The incendiary device used in that incident had “Free Gaza” and “Free Palestine” on it, two sources familiar with the ongoing investigation told ABC News.
The two subsequent devices, set off in the early hours of Monday morning in Vancouver, Washington and nearby Portland, Oregon, carried the slogan “Free Gaza,” according to the sources.
One of the sources told ABC News it was unclear whether these markings reflect the views of a pro-Palestine activist — or if it was an individual trying to manipulate existing divisions in the U.S.
ABC News’ Pierre Thomas, Lucien Bruggeman and Chris Boccia contributed to this report.
(WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.) — Ryan Routh pleaded not guilty to federal charges in connection with an alleged attempt to assassinate Donald Trump at the former president’s golf club in Florida.
Routh, 58, appeared in federal court in West Palm Beach on Monday for his arraignment, which lasted fewer than five minutes.
Routh’s lawyers entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.
Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart, who notably signed off on the Mar-a-Lago search warrant in the confidential documents case, presided over the arraignment.
Routh had previously been charged with possession of a firearm as a convicted felon and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number for the incident that took place at Trump International Golf Club on Sept. 15.
He was indicted last week with three new charges — attempted assassination of a major presidential candidate, possessing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence and assaulting a federal officer — on top of the two federal firearms charges.
He is being held without bail.
Prosecutors said in court filings there is “probable cause to support additional charges which can and should be considered by the court.”
Routh possessed a list that included dates from August to October of venues where Trump had appeared or was expected to be — and is suspected to have traveled near the golf course and Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort multiple times in the month leading up to his arrest, prosecutors said in a detention filing.
In their memo, prosecutors further revealed Routh allegedly sent a letter “several months prior” to his arrest to a civilian witness that stated, “This was an assassination attempt on Donald Trump but I failed you.”
The government argued the sole reason Routh was in West Palm Beach on Sept. 15 was “for one reason and one reason only and that was to kill the former President of the United States.”
On the day of the alleged attempted assassination, Trump was playing golf on the course when a Secret Service agent spotted a gun barrel poking out from the tree line near the sixth green, according to investigators.
The agent then fired in the direction of the rifle and saw Routh fleeing the area and entering his nearby vehicle, according to the criminal complaint filed in the case.
In the area of the tree line where the suspect was seen, agents found a digital camera, two bags, including a backpack, and a loaded SKS-style 7.62×39 caliber rifle with a scope, according to the complaint.
Trump was not harmed in the incident and was taken to a safe location by Secret Service agents.
ABC News’ Alexander Mallin contributed to this report.