‘DEI needs to go’: Education Department launches ‘END DEI’ website
(WASHINGTON) — The Department of Education launched a first-of-its-kind website, “EndDEI.Ed.Gov,” just hours before a deadline warning institutions to end discrimination or they will be subject to federal funding consequences.

The new online portal went live on Thursday for the community to submit discrimination-focused complaints.

“The Department of Education will utilize community submissions to identify potential areas for investigation,” the new website said. The Education Department also vowed to maintain the confidentiality of the submissions to the fullest extent permitted by law.

“DEI needs to go,” Moms for Liberty co-founder Tiffany Justice, who helped orchestrate the launch of the site, told ABC News. “DEI has re-segregated our schools in many ways, and our children are forced to see race in ways that they never did.”

The conservative firebrand, who called herself a messenger for parents, said she’s been working on the website for a long time. Justice added that the site demonstrates that President Donald Trump’s Department of Education is putting power back in the hands of parents.

“For years, parents have been begging schools to focus on teaching their kids practical skills like reading, writing and math, instead of pushing critical theory, rogue sex education and divisive ideologies — but their concerns have been brushed off, mocked or shut down entirely,” Justice said in the release.

The new website says, “Schools should be focused on learning,” and has four boxes to fill out, including email, school district, ZIP code and description of complaint. At the bottom of the site, there’s a spot to upload an optional file.

The launch comes as a 1,000-word “Dear Colleague” letter sent by acting Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Craig Trainor emphasized the agency will strictly enforce the Title VI civil rights law stressing that discrimination on the basis of race is “illegal.” The letter is critical of diversity, equity and inclusion practices and programs, which conservatives have criticized for years.

But education advocates decried the letter for its attacks on DEI. The Education Trust Senior Vice President Wil Del Pilar told ABC News that DEI was designed to “provide opportunities.”

“The whole point of these types of policies is, No. 1, to end segregation, right?” Del Pilar said. “Programs that were designed to provide opportunities or to create awareness for folks were designed to improve diversity at those institutions, not to further harm diversity at the institution.”

And education groups opposing the memo, including the American Federation of Teachers, sued the department, acting Education Secretary Denise Carter and Trainor because it could “irreparably harm” students and educators, according to the lawsuit. The lawsuit said the memo chills free speech and violates the First Amendment, and it labeled the letter as vague and unconstitutional.

National Parents Union President Keri Rodrigues said the Trump administration has struck a tone of retribution with its recent actions and that the nation’s most vulnerable students will be harmed if the department goes after school districts.

“I just think that they’re looking for any weapon to attack and cause chaos,” Rodrigues told ABC News. “And basically, this [deadline] is just going to be adding another log to the fire at this point.”

Cato Institute education analyst Neal McCluskey said “Dear Colleague” letters are inherently nebulous and don’t have the force of law.

“They’re basically the administration telling you this is how we’re going to enforce the law,” McCluskey told ABC News. “It itself doesn’t have any force of law. It’s really just informing people, ‘Hey, we have a new view of what the regulations are.'”

The letter gave institutions a Feb. 28 deadline to comply with the Department of Education.

Trump predicts Russia-Ukraine war could end ‘within weeks’
(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump is hosting French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House on Monday, with Russia and Ukraine atop the agenda as the world marks three years since Vladimir Putin’s invasion.

Trump said he believed the war could end “soon” as he and Macron sat for a bilateral meeting in the Oval Office.

“I think we could end it within weeks — if we’re smart,” Trump told reporters. “If we’re not smart, it’ll keep going and we’ll keep losing.”

The two leaders were also holding a news conference in the East Room, where they can expect to be peppered with more questions about the status of peace talks.

Trump said he will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy soon, signaling the U.S. and Ukraine were “close” to a deal giving the U.S. access to profits from Ukraine’s valuable mineral resources and that Zelenskyy would come to Washington to sign it. Trump has demanded the access as a way for Ukraine to pay back U.S. aid during the war.

“I will be meeting with President Zelenskyy. In fact, he may come this week or next week to sign the agreement,” Trump said.

Trump also said he would meet with Putin, but did not elaborate on a timeline. Trump said he is having serious discussions with Russia about “economic development deals” in addition to ending the war in Ukraine — but did not elaborate on what exactly those deals could look like.

The U.S. president was asked if he would call Putin a “dictator” — as he did with Zelenskyy last week. Trump notably declined to do so.

“I don’t use those words lightly,” Trump responded. “I think we’re going to see how it all works out.”

Macron, during a Q&A on his social media last week, said he would tell Trump: “You can’t be weak in the face of President Putin. It’s not you, it’s not your trademark, it’s not in your interest. How can you then be credible in the face of China if you’re weak in the face of Putin?”

Macron convened European leaders for emergency meetings on Ukraine in Paris last week, as top U.S. officials held talks with Russian counterparts in Saudi Arabia without Ukraine and Europe.

Macron said France and its partners agreed Ukraine must always be involved and its rights respected in negotiations and that security concerns of Europeans must be taken into account.

“Following discussions over the past few days with European colleagues and allies, we are committed to ensuring that peace returns to Ukraine in a just, solid, and lasting manner, and that the security of Europeans is strengthened through all upcoming negotiations,” Macron posted on X on Sunday ahead of his trip to Washington.

The Trump administration’s increased pressure on Ukraine to resolve the conflict, with Trump calling Zelenskyy a “dictator” and falsely blaming Ukraine for Russia’s ongoing assault. Trump escalated his criticism last week, when he said Ukraine has “no cards” to play as negotiations unfold.

Meanwhile, Trump said he’s had “good talks” with Putin. Trump has not appeared to make any demands of Russia as negotiations unfold, while he’s ruled out NATO membership and a return to Ukraine’s 2014 borders.

The posture marks a seismic shift in U.S. foreign policy, and comes as the Trump administration brandishes an “America First” agenda that could upend traditional transatlantic alliances.

Vice President JD Vance caused a stir when he took an aggressive tone toward Europe’s leadership on immigration, free speech and more as he spoke at the Munich Security Conference. Vance told U.S. allies the greatest threat to Europe was “within” and not Russia or China.

Vance doubled down on those themes in his speech at CPAC last week. Asked there about the future of U.S. alliances on the continent, Vance said they would continue to have “important” partnerships with Europe.

“But I really do think the strength of those alliances is going to depend on whether we take our societies in the right direction … That friendship is based on shared values,” he said.

How Mike Johnson pulled out a 2nd term as House speaker — with Donald Trump’s help
(WASHINGTON) — Republican Mike Johnson was reelected House speaker on Friday, narrowly winning a showdown with his party’s right-flank after a last-minute assist from President-elect Donald Trump.

Johnson was handed the gavel after a dramatic vote that saw the Louisiana native on track to lose on the first ballot minutes before two Republican lawmakers approached the desk and changed their stance following what one called a “lively discussion” with Trump.

Speaking after the victory, Johnson pledged to implement Trump’s “American First” agenda.

“The American people have called on us to reject business as usual and throw out the status quo,” he said. “We must and we will heed their call.”

Johnson entered the U.S. Capitol on Friday morning facing more than a dozen undecided Republican members. He had spent the day before meeting with the possible detractors in his office, and expressed confidence he would be successful but brushed off the broader implications if he were to lose on the first try.

Moments before the roll call vote began, Johnson publicly released new commitments on spending and fiscal responsibility seemingly aimed at satisfying some of his skeptical colleagues, many of whom were angered over his handling of the government funding fight before Christmas.

The move appeared to bode well for Johnson as the vote kicked off and several previously undecided Republicans cast their vote for him.

But trouble began when some House Freedom Caucus members withheld their votes at first, not answering when their name was called.

Then came three Republican defections, effectively taking away Johnson’s narrow path to victory.

First, Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky voted for House Majority Whip Tom Emmer. Then Rep. Ralph Norman of South Carolina voted for House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan and Rep. Keith Self of Texas voted for Florida Rep. Byron Donalds.

The vote remained open for roughly two tension-filled hours.

Johnson was seen huddling on the floor with various members of GOP leadership during that time. He then exited the chamber, returning to seek out Norman and Self.

Johnson, Norman and Self huddled in the cloakroom just off the House floor.

They were joined by some other Republicans, including Reps. Andy Harris, Andrew Clyde, Andy Ogles, Andy Biggs and Virginia Foxx.

President-elect Trump waded into the mix, working the phones and speaking to Norman and Self during that huddle just off the House floor, ABC News reported.

Self later confirmed the call to reporters. When asked if Trump was angry, Self called it a “lively discussion.”

Johnson also said Trump was a “big factor” in Friday’s outcome, saying he was on the phone with the president-elect while votes were being counted and he was “humbled” by his support.

After speaking with Trump, Norman and Self walked back into the chamber at 2:30 p.m. and approached the clerks. They both changed their previous votes to support Johnson.

That gave Johnson the 218 necessary votes to be elected.

“The tellers agree in their tallies that the total number of votes cast is 434, of which the honorable Mike Johnson of the state of Louisiana has received 218,” House Clerk Kevin McCumber said as he announced the vote.

Republicans in the chamber broke out in a standing ovation.

Johnson was handed the gavel by House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, who spoke for nearly 20 minutes before giving the floor to Johnson.

Johnson began his remarks with a moment of silence for the victims of the track-ramming attack in New Orleans on New Year’s Day before thanking members and laying out his vision for a Republican-controlled House and Senate in the incoming Trump administration.

“I’m grateful for this election, for the confidence this chamber has placed in me. It is the great honor of my life to serve this body with all of you,” Johnson said as he addressed the room before swearing in members of the new 119th Congress.

ABC News’ Katherine Faulders, Jay O’Brien, Lauren Peller, John Parkinson and Arthur Jones contributed to this report.

Gabbard avoids condemning government secrets leaker Snowden in confirmation hearing
(WASHINGTON) — Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle gave director of national intelligence nominee Tulsi Gabbard more than a half-dozen chances to withdraw her past support of Edward Snowden, the prolific leaker of government secrets, in her confirmation hearing Thursday, but she didn’t take them.

Gabbard has in the past called the former NSA contractor a “brave” whistleblower who uncovered damning civil liberties violations by the intelligence community. As a lawmaker, she introduced legislation supporting a grant of clemency.

On Thursday, she has repeatedly refused to withdraw that characterization of him. And she repeatedly refused to call him a “traitor.”

“This is where the rubber hits the road,” Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet boomed inside the hearing room. “This is not a moment for social media, this is not a moment to propagate conspiracy theories … this is when you need to answer the questions of people whose votes you’re asking for to be confirmed as the chief intelligence officer of this nation.”

“Is Edward Snowden a traitor to the United States of America This is not a hard question to answer when the stakes are this high,” he continued.

Instead, Gabbard repeated a canned response that his acts were illegal and that she disagreed with his methods.

“Edward Snowden broke the law. I do not agree with or support with all of the information and intelligence that he released, nor the way in which he did it,” she said.

But she added he “released information that exposed egregious, illegal and unconstitutional programs.”

Bennet concluded with an impassioned call to vote her down.

“Can’t we do better than …. someone who can’t answer whether Snowden is a traitor five times?” … “I’m questioning her judgment.”

Republican Sen. James Lankford presented her with another opportunity to clarify her position: “Was Edward Snowden a traitor?”

Again, Gabbard equivocated.

She did back off her support of a pardon. In an exchange with GOP Sen. Susan Collins, a key vote on the panel, she said the role of DNI does not have a role in advocating for clemency actions.

“My responsibility would be to ensure the security of our nation’s secrets,” Gabbard said. “And would not take actions to advocate for any actions related to Snowden.”

And moments later, Republican Sen. Todd Young, a potential swing vote in the committee, asked Gabbard, “did [Snowden] betray the trust of the American people?”

“Edward Snowden broke the law,” she said, “and he released this information in a way that he should not have.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.