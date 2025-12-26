Delaware state trooper hailed as hero after being shot from behind, killed at DMV

Authorities respond to a shooting at a DMV in New Castle, Delaware, Dec. 23, 2025. WPVI

(NEW CASTLE, Del.) — A state trooper was killed after authorities say a customer at a DMV location in Delaware opened fire on the law enforcement officer from behind while he was sitting at a reception desk.

Cpl. Matthew T. “Ty” Snook, 34, of Hockessin, Delaware, a 10-year veteran of the Delaware State Police, was killed in Tuesday’s shooting, the agency said.

The suspected shooter was fatally shot by a responding police officer, according to Delaware State Police. The suspect was identified by police on Friday as 44-year-old Rahman Rose, of Wilmington.

The suspect approached Snook a short time after entering the Karen L. Johnson Division of Motor Vehicles in New Castle and allegedly shot him from behind with a handgun, according to Delaware State Police.

Snook managed to push a DMV employee out of harm’s way and told the individual to run as the suspect allegedly continued firing at him, according to state police.

Snook was transported to a local hospital, where he died, according to Delaware State Police spokesperson Cpl. Raushan Rich.

“We lost a brother, a son, best friend, a coach, a husband and a father,” Col. William Crotty, Superintendent of Delaware State Police, said at a press briefing Tuesday night. “Our trooper loved his community. He served with honor and integrity, and his life was cut short by senseless violence.”

“His last actions were that of a hero – a hero who saved lives today while sacrificing his own,” he added.

Snook was described as a dependable, professional and committed trooper by state police.

Multiple agencies responded to the shooting, which occurred Tuesday afternoon, police said.

“Rose allowed customers to leave the building and remained inside waiting for responding law enforcement,” Delaware State Police said in a statement. “As officers arrived, Rose fired multiple rounds at law enforcement as they approached the building.”

A New Castle County police officer shot Rose through a window from outside the DMV, according to state police.

The suspect was transported to an area hospital, where he died, according to Rich.

Several people sustained non-gunshot-related injuries, including a second trooper and a 40-year-old woman, according to Rich. A 35-year-old woman was evaluated for shortness of breath and declined transport to a hospital, he said.

“What happened today was an act of pure evil, and if not for the heroism of several troopers and other officers, the consequences could have been so much worse,” Delaware Gov. Matt Meyer said at the press briefing.

Snook was working an overtime assignment at the time. He is survived by his wife and their one-year-old daughter, officials said.

“Our DSP family extends its deepest condolences to the Snook family. We are forever grateful to them for sharing ‘Ty’ with us and for the sacrifices they made in support of his service to the citizens of Delaware,” state police said.

Police have not released any details on an alleged motive in the shooting, which remains under investigation.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Teen found dead on Carnival cruise died by asphyxiation resulting from a bar hold: Source
Teen found dead on Carnival cruise died by asphyxiation resulting from a bar hold: Source

(NEW YORK) — Anna Kepner, a teenager who was found dead on a Carnival Horizon cruise ship this month, died by asphyxiation resulting from a bar hold — an arm across the neck — a source briefed on the investigation told ABC News on Friday.

Investigators also found two bruises on the side of her neck, the source said.

The FBI has continued to decline to comment, citing the ongoing investigation. The Miami-Dade Medical Examiner’s Office declined to comment Friday.

According to the source, the preliminary information indicates there were no signs of sexual assault and there did not appear to be drugs or alcohol in Kepner’s system. Autopsy and toxicology reports that could confirm those details have not been completed.

The 18-year-old cheerleader from Titusville, Florida, was reported dead while aboard the Carnival Horizon cruise ship on Nov. 8.

Kepner was found dead under a bed, wrapped in a blanket and covered by life vests, according to a security source briefed on the investigation.

A court filing in an unrelated family court matter noted Kepner’s stepsibling could face charges.

The filing said the FBI is conducting an investigation “arising out of the sudden death of 18 year old Anna Kepner.”

Shauntel Hudson — Kepner’s stepmother, who was also on the cruise along with her children and Kepner’s father — requested a delay in her custody hearing because one of her minor children may face criminal charges, according to the filing.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

JonBenet Ramsey murder: Police still collecting, testing evidence
JonBenet Ramsey murder: Police still collecting, testing evidence
John and Patsy Ramsey, the parents of JonBenet Ramsey, meet with a small selected group of the local Colorado media in Boulder, Colorado on May 1, 1997. Helen H. Richardson/Denver Post via Getty Images

(BOULDER, Colo.) — Nearly 29 years after 6-year-old beauty queen JonBenet Ramsey was mysteriously found killed in her Boulder, Colorado, home, police say the case remains a “top priority” and urge anyone with information to come forward.

In the last year, investigators collected new evidence and conducted tests on existing evidence in an effort to find new leads, Boulder Police Chief Stephen Redfearn said Friday. Police also conducted new interviews and re-interviews, he said.

Redfearn — who released a statement and video as the department’s annual update on JonBenet’s case — said details on what was tested and who was interviewed cannot be released.

The mysterious murder dates back to the morning of Dec. 26, 1996, when John and Patsy Ramsey woke up to find their daughter, JonBenet, missing and a handwritten ransom note left on the stairs of their home. Hours later, John Ramsey discovered his daughter dead in their basement.

JonBenet’s autopsy determined she was sexually assaulted and strangled, and her skull was fractured. Unknown DNA was found under her fingernails and in her underwear.

The Ramseys and their son were cleared as suspects in 2008. Patsy Ramsey died in 2006.

Redfearn said he’s met with the Ramsey family and told them “we share the same goal: to find and bring JonBenet’s murderer to justice.”

The case “remains a top priority,” Redfearn said.

“It is never too late for people with knowledge of this terrible crime to come forward, and I urge those responsible for this murder to contact us,” he said.

Anyone with information can contact the Boulder police tipline at 303-441-1974 or BouldersMostWanted@bouldercolorado.gov.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

DOJ asks judges to authorize release of Epstein and Maxwell grand jury material
DOJ asks judges to authorize release of Epstein and Maxwell grand jury material

(WASHINGTON) — Facing a 30-day deadline to release the Epstein files, the Department of Justice has asked two judges in the Southern District of New York to authorize the release of grand jury transcripts and exhibits from the prosecutions of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton – whom Attorney General Pam Bondi tapped to lead an investigation into prominent Democrats associated with Epstein – signed a motion asking the judges who oversaw the Epstein and Maxwell cases to approve the release of the grand jury materials, subject to the necessary redactions.

“In the light of the Act’s clear mandate, the Court should authorize the Department of Justice to release the grand jury transcripts and exhibits and modify any preexisting protective orders that would otherwise prevent public disclosure by the Government of materials the disclosure of which is required by the Act,” the motions said, referring to the Epstein Files Transparency Act, recently signed into law by President Trump.

While the motion noted that the law allows redactions to seal materials that “would jeopardize an active federal investigation or ongoing prosecution,” the filings did not mention the recently initiated investigation into Bill Clinton, Larry Summers, and Reid Hoffman ordered by Trump.

Citing the 30-day deadline, the Department of Justice requested an expedited ruling on the motion and said it would “work with the relevant United States Attorney’s Offices to make appropriate redactions of victim-related and other personal identifying information.”

The Department of Justice unsuccessfully sought approval to unseal the grand jury records in August, with both judges concluding that the government did not demonstrate a legal basis to release the materials. In one decision, U.S. District Judge Richard Berman sharply criticized the DOJ for asking the court to get involved when the government already had the relevant files in their possession.

“The instant grand jury motion appears to be a ‘diversion’ from the breadth and scope of the Epstein files in the Government’s possession. The grand jury testimony is merely a hearsay snippet of Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged conduct,” he wrote.

“The Government’s complete information trove would better inform the public about the Epstein case,” he added.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.