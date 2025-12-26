Delaware state trooper hailed as hero after being shot from behind, killed at DMV

Authorities respond to a shooting at a DMV in New Castle, Delaware, Dec. 23, 2025. WPVI

(NEW CASTLE, Del.) — A state trooper was killed after authorities say a customer at a DMV location in Delaware opened fire on the law enforcement officer from behind while he was sitting at a reception desk.

Cpl. Matthew T. “Ty” Snook, 34, of Hockessin, Delaware, a 10-year veteran of the Delaware State Police, was killed in Tuesday’s shooting, the agency said.

The suspected shooter was fatally shot by a responding police officer, according to Delaware State Police. The suspect was identified by police on Friday as 44-year-old Rahman Rose, of Wilmington.

The suspect approached Snook a short time after entering the Karen L. Johnson Division of Motor Vehicles in New Castle and allegedly shot him from behind with a handgun, according to Delaware State Police.

Snook managed to push a DMV employee out of harm’s way and told the individual to run as the suspect allegedly continued firing at him, according to state police.

Snook was transported to a local hospital, where he died, according to Delaware State Police spokesperson Cpl. Raushan Rich.

“We lost a brother, a son, best friend, a coach, a husband and a father,” Col. William Crotty, Superintendent of Delaware State Police, said at a press briefing Tuesday night. “Our trooper loved his community. He served with honor and integrity, and his life was cut short by senseless violence.”

“His last actions were that of a hero – a hero who saved lives today while sacrificing his own,” he added.

Snook was described as a dependable, professional and committed trooper by state police.

Multiple agencies responded to the shooting, which occurred Tuesday afternoon, police said.

“Rose allowed customers to leave the building and remained inside waiting for responding law enforcement,” Delaware State Police said in a statement. “As officers arrived, Rose fired multiple rounds at law enforcement as they approached the building.”

A New Castle County police officer shot Rose through a window from outside the DMV, according to state police.

The suspect was transported to an area hospital, where he died, according to Rich.

Several people sustained non-gunshot-related injuries, including a second trooper and a 40-year-old woman, according to Rich. A 35-year-old woman was evaluated for shortness of breath and declined transport to a hospital, he said.

“What happened today was an act of pure evil, and if not for the heroism of several troopers and other officers, the consequences could have been so much worse,” Delaware Gov. Matt Meyer said at the press briefing.

Snook was working an overtime assignment at the time. He is survived by his wife and their one-year-old daughter, officials said.

“Our DSP family extends its deepest condolences to the Snook family. We are forever grateful to them for sharing ‘Ty’ with us and for the sacrifices they made in support of his service to the citizens of Delaware,” state police said.

Police have not released any details on an alleged motive in the shooting, which remains under investigation.

