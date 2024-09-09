Delayed Polaris Dawn mission aims for launch this week, despite weather concerns

Delayed Polaris Dawn mission aims for launch this week, despite weather concerns
(CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla.) — After facing two weeks of delays, the ambitious Polaris Dawn space mission, led by billionaire Jared Isaacman and in collaboration with SpaceX, has set a target launch date and time for this week, despite uncertain weather conditions.

The four-person civilian crew aims to launch from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Tuesday, Sept. 10 at 3:38 a.m. ET in SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket, according to the latest announcement from the aerospace company.

There are two additional launch opportunities within the four-hour window, at 5:23 a.m. ET and 7:09 a.m. ET. If needed, backup opportunities are available on Wednesday at the same times, according to SpaceX.

The highly anticipated program as faced a series of delays since the originally planned Aug. 26 launch due to unfavorable weather conditions and a ground system issue at the launch site.

Prepping for another possible delay, the weather forecast for Tuesday remains uncertain, according to SpaceX.

“Weather is currently 40% favorable for liftoff, and conditions at the possible splashdown sites for Dragon’s return to Earth remain a watch item,” the company wrote on X Sunday.

Despite the forecast, Issacman remains hopeful about this week’s launch possibility, writing on X, “This is a big improvement over the last two weeks. We are getting closer to getting this mission to orbit.”

The mission was previously delayed due to a ground-side helium leak on the Quick Disconnect (QD) umbilical, SpaceX said on Aug. 26. Umbilical systems employ QD fluid connectors to transfer fluids into a vehicle, according to NASA.

If successful, the Polaris Dawn mission is poised to make history by launching four private citizens into ultrahigh orbit, ascending to 870 miles above Earth. This would be the highest altitude of any human spaceflight mission since the Apollo program, more than a half century ago.

The program is set to span five days under normal conditions and will see two of the crew members exit the spacecraft in the first commercial spacewalk, at an altitude of 435 miles above Earth.

Due to the absence of an airlock on the SpaceX Dragon capsule, all four crew members will be exposed to the vacuum of space during the ambitious spacewalk.

The spacewalk will also serve as a critical test for SpaceX’s new extravehicular activity (EVA) spacesuits, an evolution of the intravehicular activity (IVA) suit.

This new design includes a heads-up display, helmet camera, and enhanced joint mobility. It also features thermal insulation, solar protection, and a suspension system that allows the wearer to pressurize the suit, don a harness and execute operations as if they were weightless.

The Dragon spacecraft also has undergone significant modifications, including upgrades to the life support systems to supply more oxygen during spacewalks, according to the Polaris program. Environmental sensing has been improved, and a new nitrogen re-pressurization system has been installed, according to the program.

The Polaris Dawn mission will be Isaacman’s second journey to space. In 2021, he funded his first mission to orbit Earth. The project was billed as a childhood cancer fundraiser, garnering $250 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, and marked the first all-civilian mission in Earth orbit.

‘He was our strength’: Family of firefighter killed at Trump rally speaks out
(PITTSBURGH) — Helen Comperatore and her daughters are remembering Corey Comperatore, the volunteer fire chief who was killed when he died protecting his family during the gunfire at Donald Trump’s political rally last month in Butler, Pennsylvania.

“He definitely was a hero. He saved his wife, he saved his child and he was just the best guy,” Helen Comperatore, Corey’s surviving wife, told ABC News’ Pittsburgh affiliate WTAE. “He was just the best.”

Corey’s daughter Allyson recalls the moment shots rang out, a memory which she says is still vivid and painful.

“I was the one that my dad threw down,” said Allyson. “That was when he was shot. He ended up falling onto me. I was, like, confused. And I went, “dad?” And when I turned is whenever he fell down.”

“That’s when I started screaming,” Allyson continued. “I was instantly like, I was trying to keep him from bleeding. And somebody had thrown down a towel. So somebody behind us must have seen what was going on, and I was just, I was holding it there and just screaming for anybody to help.”

Helen says she still struggles with what happened that day.

“I’m angry. You know, obviously, my husband took a bullet for [Donald Trump],” Helen said. “That, unfortunately, was the plan that day.”

Corey Comperatore’s family say that they want him to be remembered as more than the person killed in the assassination attempt of the former president.

“He isn’t just the guy that got shot at the rally,” said Corey’s other daughter, Kaylee. “He was a husband, a father, a son, an uncle. And he was the glue to our family. He was our strength. He was everything to us and that is what got taken from this world.”

Enforcement of Louisiana’s Ten Commandment classroom requirement put on pause
(BATON ROUGE, La.) — Louisiana’s new law requiring all public school classrooms display the Ten Commandments will not be publicly enforced or endorsed in any way until November 15, 2024, according to a new court filing in the ongoing legal battle over the policy.

Both parties agreed that the Ten Commandments will not be posted in any public school classroom and defendants — including the state’s Louisiana State Board of Elementary and Secondary Education — and schools will not publicly move forward on the law’s implementation until November.

Lester Duhe, a spokesperson for the Louisiana Attorney General’s office, clarified that the defendants “agreed not to take public-facing compliance measures” until then because it will give time for “briefing, oral arguments and a decision” ahead of the January 2025 date in which schools have to have the Ten Commandments.

The January requirement still stands pending the outcome of the suit.

A multi-faith group of Louisiana families with children in public schools sued to challenge the law, HB 71, which mandates public schools — from kindergarten to the collegiate level — display the Ten Commandments, a religious set of rules from the Old Testament, in every classroom on “a poster or framed document that is at least 11 inches by 14 inches.”

The posters were expected to be paid for by private donations and not state dollars, according to the law, which does not disclose what would happen if a school does not comply with the order.

The suit argues that the law violates a U.S. Supreme Court precedent, pointing to the Stone v. Graham case in which the court overturned a similar state law, holding that the separation of church and state bars public schools from posting the Ten Commandments in classrooms.

The nine families — who are Jewish, Christian, Unitarian Universalist and nonreligious — also argue the law is religious coercion and violates their First Amendment rights: “Permanently posting the Ten Commandments in every Louisiana public school classroom – rendering them unavoidable – unconstitutionally pressures students into religious observance, veneration and adoption of the state’s favored religious scripture,” the complaint reads.

It continues, “It also sends the harmful and religiously divisive message that students who do not subscribe to the Ten Commandments — or, more precisely, to the specific version of the Ten Commandments that H.B. 71 requires schools to display — do not belong in their own school community and should refrain from expressing any faith practices or beliefs that are not aligned with the state’s religious preferences.”

The law argues that the Ten Commandments are also historically significant, reflecting “the understanding of the founders of our nation with respect to the necessity of civic morality to a functional self-government,” the text reads.

“If you want to respect the rule of law, you gotta start from the original lawgiver, which was Moses,” Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry said during a press conference where he signed a package of education bills.

Judge rejects effort to challenge appointment of special counsel David Weiss
(WILMINGTON, Del.) — The federal judge overseeing the case of the former FBI informant charged with lying about President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden’s overseas business ties has rejected an effort to challenge the legitimacy of special counsel David Weiss’ appointment, according to court records.

The challenge from Alexander Smirnov’s attorneys was filed just hours after Judge Aileen Cannon unexpectedly dismissed former President Donald Trump’s classified documents case last month on the grounds that special counsel Jack Smith was unlawfully appointed — which is currently being appealed.

Judge Otis Wright’s ruling in the Smirnov case is yet another indication of how Cannon’s controversial dismissal of Trump’s classified documents case – which ran contrary to decades of precedent set by other courts — is not holding water with other judges weighing similar challenges to special counsels.

A separate judge overseeing Hunter Biden’s tax case in Los Angeles rejected a similar challenge to Weiss’ appointment earlier this month.

Cannon’s ruling centered around arguments that Smith’s prosecution of Trump was illegitimate because, in her determination, Smith was unlawfully appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland to his position as special counsel because he was never confirmed to his post by the U.S. Senate.

Special counsels have typically served previously as U.S. attorneys, who are appointed by the president and confirmed by the Senate. Smith was previously the acting U.S. attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee and was working for the International Criminal Court at the Hague prosecuting war crimes when he was tapped by Garland in November 2022 to lead both the classified documents probe and the federal election interference investigation.

Smith, in a filing on Monday, urged the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals to reverse Cannon’s decision.

