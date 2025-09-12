‘Deliver Me From Nowhere’ director on why he made a Bruce Springsteen film about ‘Nebraska’

‘Deliver Me From Nowhere’ director on why he made a Bruce Springsteen film about ‘Nebraska’

Poster for ‘Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere’/20th Century Studios

The upcoming Bruce Springsteen biopic, Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere, focuses on the making of the rocker’s 1982 album Nebraska, but some may be wondering why it isn’t a full-blown biopic on The Boss.

The movie is based on Warren Zanes’ book Deliver Me From Nowhere: The Making of Bruce Springsteen’s Nebraska. The film’s director, Scott Cooper, tells Entertainment Weekly that he liked the “intimacy” of the source material.

“It wasn’t about Bruce Springsteen, the icon and stadium-filling rock star,” Cooper tells the mag. “It was about Bruce alone in a rented house, trying to understand himself and his unresolved trauma through song.”

He adds that the book “captured the tension between the myth of Bruce Springsteen and the man.”

“That’s where the film lived for me,” he says. “Not in the spectacle, but in the silence, the hesitation, the uncertainty. I saw a cinematic portrait of an artist who was willing to strip himself bare.”

Cooper says the film “isn’t a typical musical biopic,” noting he didn’t want to tell Bruce’s entire story.

“It’s about honoring this particular moment — the stillness, the searching, and the emotional honesty,” he tells EW.

Cooper also had a personal reason for wanting to make a film about Nebraska.

Nebraska was my entry into Bruce Springsteen. I was immediately struck by its minimalist quality, its power,” he says. “It seemed to come from some of the same world that I was accustomed to. You could tell that these were songs that meant something to somebody.”

Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere, starring Jeremy Allen White as Bruce and Jeremy Strong as his manager Jon Landau, opens in theaters Oct. 24.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Zoë Kravitz details how she ‘destroyed’ Taylor Swift’s bathroom thanks to a pet snake
Zoë Kravitz details how she ‘destroyed’ Taylor Swift’s bathroom thanks to a pet snake
Zoë Kravitz during an interview with host Seth Meyers on August 12, 2025 (Lloyd Bishop/NBC)

Taylor Swift and Zoë Kravitz are pals, but we bet when Taylor invited Zoë and her mom, Lisa Bonet, to stay at her place, she didn’t expect it would result in the destruction of her bathroom.

Appearing on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Zoë explained that when people were being evacuated due to the LA wildfires in January, Taylor invited her and Bonet to stay at her home in the area, because she wasn’t there at the time. When Bonet arrived, Zoë noted that she’d brought along her pet snake, Orpheus

After two weeks there, Zoë said she was packing up to leave when her mom called her in a panic and asked her to come upstairs. It turns out the snake had disappeared into a hole next to a built-in banquette in the bathroom. Bonet grabbed the snake’s tail and tried to pull her out, but couldn’t.

“The snake is getting further and further in. … I was panicking so much,” Zoë told Seth. Finally, the house manager came to the rescue, with a crowbar.

“[He] starts having to tear apart this banquette, we’re ripping up the tile, we’re scratching the walls,” she continued. “Me and my mom are both holding the snake, completely destroyed Taylor’s bathroom.” Meyers actually showed a photo of the comical scene.

Zoë told the house manager she’d pay for everything and asked him not to say anything to Taylor.

“I remember calling her and saying, ‘Hey … I wanted to talk to you about something,'” said Zoë.

To which Taylor replied, “Is it the fact that you almost lost a snake in my house and destroyed my bathroom?”

Meyers cracked, “I feel like that snake’s gonna get at least three songs on the next album.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Jason Momoa says son Nakoa-Wolf Momoa got cast in ‘Dune: Part Three’ ‘all on his own’
Jason Momoa says son Nakoa-Wolf Momoa got cast in ‘Dune: Part Three’ ‘all on his own’
Eric Charbonneau/Apple TV+ via Getty Images

Jason Momoa says he did not help his son get cast in Dune: Part Three.

The actor, who starred as Duncan Idaho in Denis Villeneuve‘s 2021 film Dune, says he played no part in getting his son, Nakoa-Wolf Momoa, cast in the upcoming third film in the series.

Jason spoke to Extra about what Nakoa-Wolf can expect as part of the franchise.

“A rude awakening is what he’s in for,” Momoa said. “He’s into the workforce for the first time. It’s going to be good. He did it on his own. I don’t want to help him, and he’s done it all on his own, and good for him.”

Jason said as a parent, you “want your children to be better than you.”

“I really, actually believe he is,” Momoa said. “I couldn’t do what he’s doing at his age. There’s no way I could sit in a room with Denis Villeneuve and hold my own. I was on Baywatch at 19. He’s 16 and holding s*** down with Denis Villeneuve.”

Nakoa-Wolf, who is 16 years old, is the son of Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet. Jason says the pair “raised him beautiful.”

“We raised our children. … It’s just, you know, being loved and being confident in themselves,” Momoa said. “That is what he is. He’s very confident.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Here’s the name of Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly’s baby
Here’s the name of Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly’s baby
Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

We now know the name of Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly‘s daughter: Saga Blade Fox-Baker.

The “cliché” artist, born Colson Baker, revealed the news in an Instagram post alongside a video of him strumming a ukulele in front of the newborn resting in a bouncer just out of frame.

“Thank you for the ultimate gift @meganfox,” mgk writes in the caption.

Saga was born in March. At the time, mgk wrote, “She’s finally here!! Our little celestial seed.” That led some to believe “Celestial Seed” was her actual name, which mgk later clarified wasn’t the case.

Fox has three children from her marriage to actor Brian Austin Green, while mgk has a daughter from a previous relationship.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.