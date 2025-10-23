‘Deliver Me From Nowhere’s’ Jeremy Allen White, Jeremy Strong on connecting with Bruce Springsteen

‘Deliver Me From Nowhere’s’ Jeremy Allen White, Jeremy Strong on connecting with Bruce Springsteen

Jeremy Allen White as Bruce Springsteen and Jeremy Strong as Jon Landau in ‘Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere.’ (20th Century Studios)

Jeremy Allen White had to learn to sing and play guitar to play Bruce Springsteen in the new biopic Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere, and of course by playing and meeting The Boss, he learned a lot about the man himself.

“I think what struck me most about Bruce is how sort of graceful and gentle he is. And his relationship to the world is still so, kind of, kind and pure,” White tells ABC News. The actor says he would “find it difficult to move with such grace” after so many decades as a beloved icon.

And now that filming is over, White says he misses getting to sing like Bruce.

“That was the way … I felt closest to Bruce, in Nashville at RCA recording his music,” he says. “There’s, like, such a preciousness to being in the studio, singing his words.”

A lot has been made of Springsteen and his manager, Jon Landau, being on the film’s set during shooting, and Jeremy Strong, who plays Landau, says it was something that really helped his performance.

“(Springsteen) is just someone who gives so much of himself every time,” Strong says. “So when you’re in the presence of someone who gives that much, the only thing that it actually does is it encourages you to give as much as you possibly can and really put everything on the line.”

And Springsteen being on set resulted in a very special moment for Strong. He says during downtime while filming scenes at the Power Station recording studio in New York, he was just sitting and listening to a Springsteen playlist when the rocker walked in.

“We just sat there talking for a while,” Strong says. “That’s a moment in time that I’ll take to my grave.” 

Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere hits theaters Friday.

'Street Fighter' live-action film reveals cast, release date
‘Street Fighter’ live-action film reveals cast, release date
The full cast of the upcoming live-action ‘Street Fighter’ film adaptation. (Paramount Pictures)

New details about the live-action Street Fighter film adaptation have been revealed.

Paramount Pictures has announced that Legendary Pictures and Capcom’s new film based on the popular video game franchise will arrive in theaters on Oct. 16, 2026. The movie is currently in production and is being filmed for IMAX.

This new Street Fighter movie will be the first film released through Legendary’s new three-year global distribution deal with Paramount Pictures.

Kitao Sakurai is directing the film, which a press release says “will honor the quarter-pumping, button-mashing spirit of the 90s [sic] classic while leveling up for a new generation of fans.”

Noah Centineo is set to star as Ken Masters, while Andrew Koji will play Ryu. The film, which is set in 1993, follows their characters as they are thrown back into combat by the mysterious Chun-Li, played by Callina Liang.

The duo are recruited “for the next World Warrior Tournament: a brutal clash of fists, fate, and fury,” according to an official synopsis. “But behind this battle royale lies a deadly conspiracy that forces them to face off against each other and the demons of their past. And if they don’t, it’s GAME OVER!”

Joe “Roman Reigns” Anoa’iCurtis “50 Cent” JacksonJason MomoaDavid DastmalchianCody RhodesAndrew SchulzEric André and Vidyut Jammwal make up the rest of the star-studded cast.

“Legendary has built a reputation for ambitious, globally appealing films, and we’re excited to be partnering with them,” Josh Greenstein and Dana Goldberg, the co-chairs of Paramount Pictures, said in a press release. “Street Fighter is the perfect start to our collaboration, which we believe will be strong and lasting.”

Jeremy Allen White talks playing Bruce Springsteen in front of Springsteen
Jeremy Allen White talks playing Bruce Springsteen in front of Springsteen
Jeremy Allen White appears on ‘Good Morning America,’ Oct. 14, 2025. (ABC News)

Jeremy Allen White is opening up about playing “The Boss” in front of The Boss.

White joined Good Morning America Tuesday to discuss his upcoming role in the Bruce Springsteen biopic Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere, his relationship with his co-star Jeremy Strong, playing the guitar and more.

White said that at first, seeing Springsteen on set made it difficult to portray him.

“I think at first, like any job, you get to set, you’re feeling a little insecure, you’re trying to figure things out,” White recalled. “It was hard when I’m looking at the man across the way, and I know I’m not him, because I’m looking at him.”

The actor added that Springsteen’s presence on set soon became a benefit.

“He kept showing up, and it became more and more normal. And then I feel like it was necessary,” White said. “His presence was giving us all a lot of permission and making sure that we were staying on the honest path.”

White also discussed his relationship with Strong, who plays Springsteen’s manager and friend Jon Landau.

“I love Jeremy Strong so much. I’ve been an admirer of his for a very long time,” White said, adding that he had long desired to work alongside the Succession star. “He is so thorough in his approach. I just trusted him so quickly and immediately.”

White said Strong understood and empathized with the task White was taking on.

“I think he also saw that I was trying to portray Bruce Springsteen, and that was a difficult thing to do. There was a lot of pressure. I think Jeremy became this sort of protector, and caregiver for me during the process of making the movie,” White said, likening the relationship to the real-life Landau and Springsteen.

White also discussed learning guitar for the film, sharing that he had never picked up a guitar prior to preparing for the movie. He said he learned to play on an instrument Springsteen gave him personally.

White also recalled sharing his excitement for learning guitar with his instructor, who he said responded, “We don’t have time to learn how to play the guitar. I’m going to teach you how to play these five Bruce Springsteen songs and that’s it.”

“So I feel still very ill-equipped,” he added.

Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere hits theaters Oct. 24.

Owen Teague, Everett Blunck on their comedy film 'Griffin in Summer'
Owen Teague, Everett Blunck on their comedy film ‘Griffin in Summer’
Everett Blunck and Owen Teague in ‘Griffin in Summer.’ (Vertical)

A 14-year-old boy is the most ambitious playwright of his generation in Griffin in Summer.

The film stars Everett Blunck in his feature film debut as Griffin Nafly, whose suburban summer takes a turn when his mom hires the handsome, 25-year-old Brad Rizzo (Owen Teague) to be a handyman.

Blunck told ABC Audio playing Griffin for his first-ever leading role was “really fun.”

“I think it was a very good first leading role to have. It was challenging, but in a really good way,” Blunck said.

Teague, known for his leading role in 2024’s Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, said “it was astonishing to watch” how Blunck carried this film with ease.

“When I was doing Apes, one of our producers one day said to me, ‘#1 sets the tone,’ which means #1 on the call sheet — the lead of the film — if they’re cool, if they are doing their job and [are] a nice person, everybody else is gonna be good, too. The set’s gonna be easy. It’s gonna be a nice place to work,” Teague said. “We had a great set. And that’s because Everett was, A, so good, but also just such a genuinely fun person to be around.”

The film, which premiered at Tribeca Festival in 2024, touches on a lot of topics. Teague hopes it resonates with those who see themselves in Griffin.

People who were also “14 years old, in love with somebody much older, and maybe [someone] who’s a little bit different from the rest of their friends,” Teague said. “I feel like it’s going to help a lot of people feel recognized and feel seen and validated and not alone.” 

Griffin in Summer arrives in select theaters on Friday.

