Delphi double murder trial to begin: Everything you need to know about the case
(DELPHI, IN.) — Jury selection begins Monday in the long-awaited trial of a Delphi, Indiana, man accused of killing two teenage girls while they hiked on a local trail in broad daylight in 2017.
The case garnered national intrigue, and remained a mystery for over five years until suspect Richard Allen was arrested in October 2022. He’s pleaded not guilty to murder charges.
Here’s everything you need to know about the case.
The murders
On Feb. 13, 2017, best friends Abby Williams, 13, and Libby German, 14, were enjoying a day off from school in their hometown of Delphi, a quiet, small town of nearly 3,000 residents in central Indiana.
They were on a hiking trail, walking, chatting and snapping photos, when they disappeared.
Their bodies were found the next day.
Abby, who was raised by her single mother, hoped to pursue a career in forensic science.
Libby, a gifted athlete raised by her grandparents, wanted to work with the FBI and solve crimes.
Police have never released how the eighth graders were killed.
According to video recovered from one of the victim’s phones, Abby or Libby mentioned “gun” as a man approached them, and a .40-caliber unspent round was found less than 2 feet away from one of the bodies, according to a probable cause affidavit. But court documents also mention the involvement of a knife in the killings.
‘Down the hill’
In the aftermath of the shocking double slayings, authorities released a clip of the suspect’s voice — a recording of him saying “down the hill” — which was recovered from Libby’s phone.
According to the probable cause affidavit, a man was seen and heard telling the girls, “Guys, down the hill,” and Abby and Libby then went down the hill.
Authorities also released a grainy image of the suspect, who they say was on the trail the day the girls went missing. State police later circulated a brief video clip recovered from Libby’s phone that showed the suspect walking on the bridge near where the girls were last seen.
The arrest
For more than five years, the case remained unsolved, haunting Delphi residents.
Police released disparate sketches of possible suspects, and authorities announced that, while investigating the case, they “uncovered” a fake Snapchat and Instagram profile called “anthony_shots,” where the user used photos of a male model and communicated with underage girls in an attempt to meet them. The man suspected to be behind the “anthony_shots” account was later identified and not linked to Abby and Libby’s murders.
No suspect was named in the murders until Allen was arrested in October 2022.
Community members were shocked to learn that the suspect was a 50-year-old husband, father and Delphi resident who worked at the local CVS.
“How can somebody do that and then just go on living life like nothing happened?” Libby’s grandfather, Mike Patty, told ABC News hours after the arrest was announced.
Allen admitted to police that he was on the trail that day, but he denied any involvement in the murders, according to court documents.
Police analysis of Allen’s gun determined that the unspent round discovered within 2 feet of one of the victims “had been cycled through Richard M. Allen’s Sig Sauer Model P226,” the probable cause affidavit said.
“When asked about the unspent bullet, [Allen] did not have an explanation of why the bullet was found between” the girls’ bodies, the probable cause affidavit said.
When Allen voluntarily spoke to police on Oct. 26, 2022, he said he never allowed anyone to borrow that gun, which he said he owned since 2001, the document added.
Video from Libby’s phone showed a man wearing a dark jacket and jeans on the trail. In an October 2022 interview, Allen told investigators that he wore jeans and a blue or black Carhartt jacket that day on the trail, and Allen’s wife confirmed to police that he owns a blue Carhartt jacket, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Investigators believe Allen is the grainy suspect seen on Libby’s cellphone video. Investigators also claim he forced Abby and Libby down the hill to the spot where they were killed, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Investigators believe Allen was seen walking back to his car with “clothes that were muddy and bloody,” according to the probable cause affidavit.
Allen allegedly confessed to the killings several times in a jail phone call with his wife in April 2023, according to unsealed court documents.
“Soon after” that call with his wife, Allen’s attorneys filed an emergency motion saying his mental state had declined and he should be moved, alleging Westville Correctional Facility was unfit, the document said. He was evaluated by two psychiatrists and a psychologist who determined he didn’t need involuntary medication and didn’t need to be moved, according to the document.
The trial
The trial will be held at Delphi’s Carroll County courthouse. But jurors will be selected from residents of Allen County, which is over 100 miles away and encompasses Fort Wayne, Allen County Judge Frances Gull ruled last year.
Jury selection begins Monday in Fort Wayne, and once the jury is selected, the case will move to Delphi.
Gull said it makes sense to keep the trial in Carroll County, where witnesses and families live, saying the expense to move the proceedings would be “extraordinary.”
But she added, “It’s painfully clear that it would be impossible to find a jury in Carroll County not involved in this case.”
(NEW YORK) — Hurricane Francine strengthened on Tuesday into a Category 1 storm, with winds reaching 75 mph, as it churned in the Gulf of Mexico. The storm is expected to make landfall Wednesday afternoon or early evening in Louisiana, southwest of New Orleans.
Here’s how the news is developing:
Weather warnings for Gulf Coast states
A raft of warnings was issued for cities in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama ahead of Hurricane Francine’s expected landfall on Wednesday afternoon.
A hurricane watch was issued for New Orleans, with hurricane warnings for Morgan City and Houma on Louisiana’s Gulf Coast.
Tropical storm warnings are in place further east, covering cities including Biloxi, Mississippi, and Mobile, Alabama.
Storm surge warnings were announced for both Biloxi — where water may rise up to 5 feet — and Mobile, where water levels may rise by up to 4 feet.
Francine is expected to make landfall as either a high-end Category 1 or low-end Category 2 hurricane, with winds between 90 and 100 mph, the National Hurricane Center said. The Category 2 classification begins with winds of 96 mph.
Landfall may bring tornadoes in areas around New Orleans, Biloxi, Mobile and Pensacola, Florida.
Heavy rain may cause flash flooding from New Orleans all the way up to Jackson, Mississippi through to Wednesday night. As the storm moves into Mississippi on Thursday, it is forecast to produce flash flooding and gusty winds.
Francine is expected to stall through Thursday night into Friday morning, bringing heavy rain to Memphis, Nashville and Paducah, Kentucky.
Francine 295 miles from Louisiana coast
Hurricane Francine is expected to make landfall southwest of New Orleans as a Category 1 hurricane on Wednesday afternoon.
As of early Wednesday, Francine was 295 miles southwest of Morgan City, Louisiana, heading northeast at 10 mph.
Data collected by Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicated that the storm strengthened in the early hours of Wednesday, with maximum sustained winds close to 85 mph — up from 75 mph on Tuesday night.
New Orleans under Hurricane Watch
Emergency officials in New Orleans, Louisiana, warned residents on Tuesday that they should be prepared to shelter in place as Hurricane Francine approached landfall.
A Tropical Storm Warning and Hurricane Watch were issued for areas along the southern Louisiana coast, including New Orleans. A Flood Watch was also issued in Orleans Parish through Thursday morning, the city said.
Mayor LaToya Cantrell signed an emergency proclamation.
“The storm track has shifted more towards the east, which has the potential to worsen impacts for the city, but the storm remains disorganized,” the city said in a statement.
(WASHINGTON) — A Russian fighter jet crossed the path of an American F-16 last week coming within 50 feet of the nose of the American jet, said North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), which said the Russian pilot’s action “endangered all.”
NORAD released dramatic video on Monday that showed just how close the Russian fighter flew ahead of the American aircraft at a high rate of speed.
The close encounter occurred on Sept. 23 during a flurry of activity by Russian aircraft that over the span of several days had flown through the Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) off of Alaska. The Alaska ADIZ is international airspace that stretches 150 miles from the Alaska coastline, but the U.S. requires that any aircraft transiting through it must identify themselves or be intercepted by NORAD aircraft.
On that day, two U.S. Air Force F-16 fighter jets were sent to intercept two Russian Tu-95 bombers and the two Su-35 fighter jets that were escorting them.
The video released by NORAD was taken from a camera mounted in the canopy of the F-16 aircraft providing a view of what the pilot was seeing as the fighter flew near one of the Russian bombers.
Suddenly one of the Russian jets entered the field of view at a high rate of speed coming at what NORAD said was within 50 feet of the American plane’s nose rolling to one side as it flew past.
The video then showed the F-16’s nose wobbling from left to right, either as the American fighter pilot flew through the Russian aircraft’s wake or the pilot maintained control of the aircraft after the close encounter.
“The conduct of one Russian Su-35 was unsafe, unprofessional, and endangered all – not what you’d see in a professional air force,” said Gen. Gregory Guillot, NORAD’s top commander, in a comment posted on X.
A NORAD statement about the intercept that day did not provide any indication that NORAD aircraft had intercepted the Russian planes only detailing that it had “detected and tracked four Russian military aircraft operating in the Alaska Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ).”
“The Russian aircraft remained in international airspace and did not enter American or Canadian sovereign airspace,” said the release. “This Russian activity in the Alaska ADIZ occurs regularly and is not seen as a threat.”
The close encounter capped two weeks of incidents where NORAD said it had detected and tracked the aircraft as they flew through the ADIZ.
(TALLAHASSEE, FL) — Hurricane Milton, which re-strengthened to a Category 5 hurricane Tuesday afternoon, is taking aim at Florida’s west coast. Landfall is expected late Wednesday night as a Category 3 hurricane.
Milton is closing in as Floridians are still recovering from the devastation unleashed by Hurricane Helene.
Over a dozen counties issue mandatory evacuation orders
Mandatory evacuation orders have been issued in parts of over a dozen Florida counties: Charlotte, Citrus, Collier, Hernando, Hillsborough, Lee, Levy, Manatee, Marion, Pasco, Pinellas, Sarasota, St. Johns and Volusia.
“If you live in a storm surge evacuation zone and you’re asked to leave by your local officials, please do that,” Michael Brennan, the director of NOAA’s National Hurricane Center, told ABC News Live on Sunday. “You don’t have to drive hundreds of miles to get to a safe place, often just tens of miles to get inland, out of that evacuation zone, to a shelter, a friend or loved one’s home.”
Brennan also urged Floridians to prepare a disaster kit with several days’ worth of nonperishable food, water, medicine and batteries.
Over 1,700 flights canceled, at least 6 airports closing
Over 1,700 flights have been canceled across the country as Hurricane Milton closes in on Florida.
The St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport, Tampa International Airport, Orlando International Airport, Orlando Sanford International Airport, Palm Beach International Airport and Sarasota Bradenton International Airport are all closing for the storm.
The Florida Division of Emergency Services said it has partnered with Uber to provide free rides to and from shelters as residents evacuate ahead of Milton.
Biden offers Florida officials assistance ahead of Milton landfall
President Joe Biden spoke to local officials from Clearwater and Pinellas County, Florida, Tuesday night to talk about the “ongoing preparations for Hurricane Milton,” the White House said.
The president told Clearwater Mayor Bruce Rector and Pinellas County Chairwoman Kathleen Peters “to call him directly if they need additional assistance on response and recovery efforts,” the White House added.
Tampa approaching ’11th hour,’ sheriff says as Milton approaches
“We’re approaching that 11th hour,” Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said Wednesday as the Tampa Bay area prepared for the arrival of Hurricane Milton.
“My message is simple,” Chronister said in a video posted to the department’s X page. “If you need to get someplace safe for whatever reason, the time to do so is now.”
“If you need to get to a shelter, do so immediately,” the department wrote alongside the video.
The wider Tampa area is projected to experience storm surge of up to 15 feet and wind gusts of over 100 mph when Milton makes landfall on Wednesday night.
Sarasota County expands evacuation orders
Sarasota County in southwest Florida expanded its evacuation orders early Wednesday in preparation for Hurricane Milton’s expected landfall.
The county said in a post to X that its evacuation orders now also include those areas classified as “Level C.” Levels A and B are already under evacuation orders.
Level C areas are considered at risk in Category 3 storm conditions with winds of 111 to 130 mph and storm surge of up to 18 feet.
Sarasota County’s evacuation levels go as high as Level E, which is for Category 5 storms with winds higher than 155 mph and storm surge up to 32 feet.
Milton is expected to make landfall near the city of Sarasota between 9 p.m. and midnight on Wednesday as a high-end Category 3 or low-end Category 4 storm.
Hurricane Milton growing on Florida approach
Hurricane Milton is growing in size and its wind field is widening as it approaches the Florida coast.
The storm is expected to make landfall near Sarasota, Florida, on Wednesday evening as either a high-end Category 3 or low-end Category 4 hurricane, with winds of 125 to 130 mph.
Tampa Bay is expecting 10 to 15 feet of storm surge, with the estimated surge for St. Petersburg now down to 10 to 12 feet.
Fort Myers is now also facing a higher storm surge threat, possibly up to 12 feet.
The storm surge in the Tampa Bay and Fort Myers areas is expected to set new records.
Milton’s Florida landfall expected after 9 p.m.
Hurricane Milton is around 300 miles southwest of Tampa as Florida braces for impact between 9 p.m. ET and midnight on Wednesday.
Milton regained Category 5 status with 165 mph winds on Tuesday, becoming the strongest Atlantic hurricane so late in the calendar year since Hurricane Wilma in 2005.
Landfall is projected just south of Tampa, possibly near Sarasota. Milton is expected to make landfall as a high end Category 3 hurricane with winds of around 125 mph — shy of Category 4 which begins at 130 mph.
The Tampa Bay area is expected to experience strong wind gusts of over 100 mph during landfall, with wind gusts of more than 74 mph possible even on the east coast of Florida around Cape Canaveral.
Hurricane warnings have been issued for the east and west coast of Florida, with tropical storm warnings issued as far south as Miami and the Florida Keys.
Milton’s storm surge poses the most significant threat. Tampa Bay and Fort Myers are expecting record breaking storm surge of up to 15 and 12 feet, respectively.
Heavy rain is expected to bring flash flooding. As many as 18 inches of rain is possible from Tampa to Orlando, and in parts of central Florida.
Milton to hit Florida as a ‘dangerous major hurricane,’ NHC says
Hurricane Milton was a Category 5 hurricane with maximum sustained winds close to 160 mph as of 1 a.m. ET Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Center’s latest update. The storm is in the Gulf of Mexico moving northeast towards Florida at around 12 mph.
The storm is expected to make landfall along Florida’s west-central coast as a Category 3 storm late Wednesday or early Thursday, subsequently moving off the east coast of Florida and into the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday afternoon.
“Milton is expected to be a dangerous major hurricane when it reaches the west-central coast of Florida,” the NHC said early Wednesday. “Weather conditions are expected to begin deteriorating this afternoon.”
Hurricane-force winds extend outward from Milton’s center to around 30 miles, with tropical-storm-force extending out to 140 miles.
St. Petersburg issues safety advisory for downtown tower cranes
Officials in St. Petersburg issued a public safety advisory Tuesday for residents and businesses near tower cranes ahead of Hurricane Milton making landfall in Florida.
Due to anticipated wind gusts from the storm exceeding 100 mph, the high winds could potentially exceed the safe operational limits for tower cranes and pose a risk of malfunction, the city said in a press release.
“Lowering or securing a tower crane is scheduled weeks in advance and is not a feasible option within the timeframe of an approaching storm due to the rapid intensification and forecasted path,” the city said.
The four construction sites of “particular concern” are 400 Central Ave. (downtown), 275 1st Ave. S (downtown) 1000 1st Ave. N (downtown) and 101 Main St. N (Carillon), according to the city.
Bradenton mayor says, ‘We can replace your home, we can’t replace your life’
Ahead of Hurricane Milton’s impact, the mayor of Bradenton, Florida, joined ABC News Live Tuesday to issue a grave warning to residents who are not planning to evacuate.
“Get out of these areas because we can replace your home, we can’t replace your life,” Mayor Gene Brown said. “And we don’t want to be finding bodies floating in rivers — and we’ve seen that before,” he added.
Bradenton lies on the west coast of Florida, sitting in the middle of the forecast path for Hurricane Milton, which is forecast to make landfall between Wednesday night and Thursday morning.
Brown added that a local sheriff is advising those who do not evacuate to “Write your name on your arm so we can identify you. We’re all talking the same way,” Brown said.
Jacksonville mayor urges residents to shelter, stay off roads
Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan urged residents to prepare for Hurricane Milton’s impact in a press conference Tuesday.
Deegan asked residents to “batten down the hatches” and hunker down until conditions improve.
“We are expecting river flooding at the height of the storm, with peak tides carrying into Thursday evening,” said Deegan. “We’re asking everyone to stay off the roads. If you haven’t already decided where you’ll shelter, please do so now and stay there.”
Timelapse video shows Hurricane Milton as seen from space
In stunning video footage taken by NASA astronaut Matthew Dominick, Hurricane Milton is seen from space as it makes its way toward landfall.
Dominick shared the video on X, which he captured through the window of the SpaceX Crew Dragon, which is docked at the International Space Station (ISS).
American Airlines adds 2,000 seats for flights out of Florida
As Florida residents face urgent evacuation warnings ahead of Hurricane Milton’s landfall, American Airlines is adding 2,000 seats to flights out of Florida Tuesday, the airline said in a statement.
The airline said they will operate multiple additional flights out of Orlando International Airport “to allow customers who would like to evacuate by air the opportunity to do so.”
Milton strengthens to Category 5 again
Milton has re-strengthened to a Category 5 hurricane with 165 mph winds.
17% of stations without gas in Florida: GasBuddy
On Tuesday afternoon, 17.4% of Florida’s gas stations were out of fuel, according to GasBuddy data.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Monday that, despite long lines at gas stations, the state didn’t have a fuel shortage. He said on Tuesday that 27 fuel trucks were escorted by the highway patrol overnight to help replenish gas stations.
Disney World announces closure
Disney World said its parks will close in phases as the hurricane approaches.
Hollywood Studios and Animal Kingdom will close at 1 p.m. Wednesday while Magic Kingdom, EPCOT and Disney Springs will close one hour later.
The parks will likely stay closed on Thursday, Disney said.
Florida faces its largest emergency health care facility evacuation
Florida is facing its largest-ever evacuation of emergency health care facilities due to Hurricane Milton, a Florida Department of Health spokesperson told ABC News.
White House using Reddit to try to combat hurricane misinformation
The White House is launching a Reddit account to try to combat misinformation about hurricanes Helene and Milton, a White House official said.
The White House will use the account to post about how people can access FEMA support. The account will also engage with posts that are sharing false information and correct the record, the official said.
Over 700 flights canceled Tuesday, another 1,500 canceled Wednesday
Over 700 flights have been canceled across the country on Tuesday and another 1,500 flights are canceled on Wednesday as Hurricane Milton closes in on Florida.
The St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport, Tampa International Airport, Orlando International Airport, Orlando Sanford International Airport and Sarasota Bradenton International Airport are all set to close.
The Florida Division of Emergency Services said it has partnered with Uber to provide free rides to and from shelters as residents evacuate ahead of Milton.
United: All flights leaving storm zone are full
United Airlines added extra flights and bigger planes to airports in the storm zone, and now the airline says all of its flights are full.
United currently has 25,000 people booked from affected airports.
The St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport, Tampa International Airport, Orlando International Airport, Orlando Sanford International Airport and Sarasota Bradenton International Airport are all set to close for the storm.
Hurricane warnings extend to Florida’s east coast
Hurricane warnings are in effect in Tampa, Fort Myers and Orlando as Hurricane Milton closes in.
Hurricane and storm surge warnings have now also been issued for parts of Florida’s east coast, including Daytona Beach, Cape Canaveral and Melbourne.
DeSantis: Use today to finalize and execute your safety plan
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday urged Floridians to “use today as your day to finalize and execute the plan that is going to protect you and your family” from Hurricane Milton.
Landfall is expected around 11 p.m. Wednesday and the Tampa Bay area is forecast to face a record-breaking storm surge of 10 to 15 feet.
About 1,200 truckloads of debris left by Hurricane Helene have been removed over the last 24 hours, and that removal will continue until it’s no longer safe to do so, DeSantis said.
The governor said 37,000 linemen are either in Florida or on the way to help with power outages.
Twenty-seven fuel trucks were escorted by Florida Highway Patrol overnight to help gas stations running out of fuel, he said.
Counties issue mandatory evacuation orders
Mandatory evacuation orders have been issued in parts of counties along Florida’s west coast and even Florida’s east coast, including in Charlotte, Citrus, Collier, Hernando, Hillsborough, Lee, Levy, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas and Volusia.
“If you live in a storm surge evacuation zone and you’re asked to leave by your local officials, please do that,” Michael Brennan, the director of NOAA’s national hurricane center, told ABC News Live on Sunday. “You don’t have to drive hundreds of miles to get to a safe place, often just tens of miles to get inland, out of that evacuation zone, to a shelter, a friend or loved one’s home.”
Brennan also urged Floridians to prepare a disaster kit with several days’ worth of nonperishable food, water, medicine and batteries.
Latest forecast
Milton is now a Category 4 hurricane located about 545 miles southwest of Tampa, Florida.
Milton’s outer bands will start lashing Florida’s west coast by Wednesday morning.
Landfall is expected around 11 p.m. Wednesday between St. Petersburg and Sarasota, possibly as a Category 3 hurricane.
Tampa Bay is forecast to face a record-breaking storm surge of 10 to 15 feet.
Storm surge in Fort Myers could reach 6 to 10 feet.
As Milton moves over Florida, winds ahead of the system could push storm surge up to 5 feet in Jacksonville and up to 4 feet in Savannah.
Up to 18 inches of rain is possible by the end of the storm.
Tornadoes are also possible in South Florida on Wednesday and Thursday.
Milton becomes ‘powerful’ Category 4 storm
Hurricane Milton’s maximum sustained winds were at about 155 mph early Tuesday, classifying the storm as a “powerful” Category 4 hurricane, the National Hurricane Center said
“While fluctuations in intensity are expected, Milton is forecast to remain an extremely dangerous hurricane through landfall in Florida,” the center said in a 1 a.m. ET update.
Hurricane Milton still Category 5, but winds slow to 165 mph
As of its 11 p.m. ET update, the National Hurricane Center said that Hurricane Milton now has wind speeds of 165 mph, slowing down by 15 mph from earlier Monday.
The storm still poses an “extremely serious threat” to Florida, the NHC said.
It’s currently moving toward the Northern coast of the Yucatan Peninsula, per the NHC.
It is still forecast by the NHC to weaken to a Category 3 before making landfall late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning.
President Biden speaks with Gov. DeSantis ahead of Milton hitting Florida
With Hurricane Milton inching closer to Florida, President Joe Biden spoke with Gov. Ron DeSantis and Tampa Mayor Jane Castor Monday night, the White House said.
“This evening, the President had separate calls with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Tampa Mayor Jane Castor to get a firsthand report on recovery efforts for Hurricane Helene, and to discuss preparations for Hurricane Milton,” the White House said in a statement. “He asked the Governor and the Mayor to call him directly if there is anything that can be done to further support the response and recovery efforts.”
Biden also spoke with director of the National Weather Service Kein Graham, who briefed him on the “expected impacts” of Milton on Florida.
Graham emphasized that “this hurricane could have major impacts and that people in the storm’s path should evacuate now while there is ample time to do so,” according to the White House.
Milton strongest hurricane in Gulf in nearly 20 years
Milton is now the strongest hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico, by both wind and pressure, in nearly two decades, ABC News has determined.
As of 8 p.m. ET, Hurricane Milton’s winds were holding steady at 180 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Hurricane Hunters report that Milton’s pressure has fallen to near a new record low of 897 mb. It is currently 650 miles southwest of Tampa, the NHC said.
Orlando, Tampa airports among those closing
The St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport, just outside of Tampa, Florida, will close at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday and stay shut on Wednesday and Thursday.
“The airport is in a mandatory evacuation zone and is not a public shelter,” airport officials tweeted. “Prepare and stay safe.”
Tampa International Airport will suspend operations beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday and stay closed “until it can assess any damage after the storm,” airport officials said.
The Orlando International Airport will close Wednesday morning at 8 a.m. and reopen as soon as it’s safe, officials said. Orlando Executive Airport (ORL) will cease operations at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.
The Sarasota Bradenton International Airport will close at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Homeland Security secretary tells those with evacuation order to ‘leave NOW’
Those currently under an evacuation order due to the threat of Hurricane Milton should leave now, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas tweeted Monday evening.
“Hurricane #Milton is intensifying to record strength. If you’ve received an evacuation order, leave NOW,” he tweeted. “@DHSgov, the Biden-Harris Admin, and local and state partners are prepositioning life-saving resources. Stay informed via @FEMA or the FEMA app.”
FEMA outlines preparations for Milton, talks ‘extremely damaging’ misinformation
Keith Turi, acting director of response and recovery for FEMA, outlined on Monday the agency’s preparations for Hurricane Milton and urged anyone in the storm’s path to take it seriously.
“We’re urging anyone that is in an evacuation area, anyone that is told to evacuate, to please do so,” Turi said.
He also hit back against misinformation and conspiracy theories about the storm, calling it “extremely damaging.” In Georgia on Friday, former President Donald Trump pushed the baseless claim that FEMA had diverted disaster funds towards cities with an influx of migrants.
“It’s unfortunate, because these individuals have been through extremely traumatic times,” Turi said. “They’ve lost loved ones, they’ve lost their home and now they’re being influenced by information that just isn’t accurate.”
Milton storm surge forecast grows, winds now 180 mph
The storm surge forecast for Hurricane Milton has been revised higher by the National Hurricane Center.
Florida’s west coast can expect a maximum of 10-15 feet in some areas, according to the NHC. Milton poses an “extremely serious” threat, the NHC said.
Winds are now clocking in at 180 mph, the NHC reported.
Helene debris removal will continue until Milton’s winds reach tropical storm strength
The removal of debris from Hurricane Helene will continue until Hurricane Milton’s winds reach tropical storm strength in Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis said, noting that 663 total truckloads of debris have already removed.
Schools in at least 20 counties will be closed on Tuesday and many more will be closed on Wednesday as Hurricane Milton moves in.
There’s no fuel shortage in Florida, DeSantis said. Some gas stations have run out of fuel, but more is coming, he said.
Latest forecast
Milton, currently a Category 5 hurricane with 175 mph winds, is located about 700 miles southwest of Tampa.
Hurricane Milton strengthened from a Category 1 hurricane to a Category 5 hurricane in just 10 hours.
Milton now ranks as the third-greatest 24-hour hurricane intensification by wind speed in the Atlantic Basin. (Records are based on data since the satellite-er began in the 1960s.) The only other hurricanes to intensify faster were Wilma in 2005 and Felix in 2007.
Milton is expected to remain a powerful Category 5 hurricane through Tuesday.
It’s forecast to weaken to a Category 3 on Wednesday before making landfall on Florida’s Gulf Coast late Wednesday or early Thursday.
Hurricane watches are in effect in Tampa, Sarasota, Fort Myers, Naples and Orlando.
Storm surge will be one of the biggest threats from Milton.
Hurricane Helene just brought a record 6 to 8 feet of storm surge to the Tampa Bay area, and Hurricane Milton is now forecast to smash that record with 8 to 12 feet of storm surge. Fort Myers could see 5 to 10 feet and Naples could get 4 to 7 feet of storm surge.
Milton will also bring very heavy rain, adding to the rainfall a separate system is dumping on Florida now.
A widespread 5 to 10 inches of rain is possible by the end of the week, with local amounts up to 15 inches, which could cause considerable urban and river flooding.
DeSantis refuses call from Harris ahead of Hurricane Milton
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has refused to take a call from Vice President Kamala Harris about Hurricane Milton because his team believes the call is politically motivated, according to a source close to the governor.
DeSantis staffers also said the governor has not spoken to President Joe Biden in at least the last few days.
The governor did speak with FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell on Sunday, and federal officials are continuing to work with state emergency managers to prepare for Hurricane Milton’s landfall.
DeSantis’ refusal to take Harris’ call was first reported by NBC News.
Disney World remains open
Walt Disney World Resort is currently open and operating as normal.
“We are closely monitoring the path of the projected storm as we continue to prioritize the safety of our Guests and Cast Members,” the resort said on its website.
Counties issue mandatory evacuation orders
Mandatory evacuation orders have been issued in parts of counties along Florida’s west coast, including in Charlotte, Citrus, Hillsborough, Lee and Manatee.
“If you live in a storm surge evacuation zone and you’re asked to leave by your local officials, please do that,” Michael Brennan, the director of NOAA’s national hurricane center, told ABC News Live on Sunday. “You don’t have to drive hundreds of miles to get to a safe place, often just tens of miles to get inland, out of that evacuation zone, to a shelter, a friend or loved one’s home.”
Brennan also urged Floridians to prepare a disaster kit with several days’ worth of nonperishable food, water, medicine and batteries.
Milton strengthens to Category 5 hurricane
Milton rapidly intensified to a Category 5 hurricane late Monday morning.
Within hours, Milton strengthened to a Category 2, then a Category 3, then a Category 4 and finally a Category 5.
University of Florida cancels classes
The University of Florida is canceling classes on Wednesday and Thursday due to Hurricane Milton. The school plans to reopen on Friday morning, officials said.
Biden approves Florida emergency declaration
President Joe Biden has approved an emergency declaration for Florida to allow federal assistance to begin supplementing local efforts ahead of Hurricane Milton.
Milton expected to strengthen to Category 5 hurricane
Milton — currently a high-end Category 4 hurricane with 155 mph winds — is forecast to strengthen in a few hours to a Category 5 hurricane with 160 mph winds.
The storm will then weaken slightly as it approaches Florida on Wednesday night.
Milton is forecast to make landfall Wednesday night into Thursday morning as a Category 3 hurricane with 125 mph winds.
Counties issue evacuation orders
Evacuation orders have been issued in counties along Florida’s west coast, including Charlotte, Hillsborough, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas and Sarasota.
DeSantis: ‘Time is going to start running out very, very soon’
Fifty-one out of Florida’s 67 counties are under a state of emergency as the state braces for Hurricane Milton, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Monday.
The governor urged residents to pay attention to evacuation orders.
“Time is going to start running out very, very soon,” he warned.
“Please, if you’re in the Tampa Bay area, you need to evacuate,” Kevin Guthrie, executive director of Florida Emergency Management, urged at a news conference.
“Drowning deaths due to storm surge are 100% preventable if you leave.”
Waste removal trucks are urgently trying to get debris from Hurricane Helene off the streets of coastal communities before Milton hits.
DeSantis said debris will continue to be cleared until it’s no longer safe to do so.
Nearly 500 truckloads of debris from the barrier islands and Pinellas County have been moved to debris landfills in the last 24 hours, he said.
St. Pete-Clearwater, Tampa airports to close
The St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport, just outside of Tampa, Florida, will close at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday and stay shut on Wednesday and Thursday.
“The airport is in a mandatory evacuation zone and is not a public shelter,” airport officials tweeted. “Prepare and stay safe.”
Tampa International Airport will suspend operations beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday and stay closed “until it can assess any damage after the storm,” airport officials said.
Milton strengthens to Category 4
Milton rapidly intensified to a Category 4 hurricane with 150 mph winds Monday morning.
Within hours, Milton strengthened to a Category 2, then a Category 3 and then a Category 4.
Latest forecast: Landfall expected Wednesday night
Hurricane Milton is forecast to make landfall Wednesday night or early Thursday morning as a Category 3 hurricane. Landfall is expected anywhere between just north of Tampa to south of Sarasota.
A record-breaking storm surge of 8 to 12 feet is forecast for the storm surge-prone city of Tampa. This comes just after Hurricane Helene brought a record storm surge of 6 to 8 feet to Tampa Bay.
A hurricane watch was issued for Tampa Bay and Fort Myers, while a tropical storm watch is in effect from Apalachicola to Key West.
Water inundation from Fort Myers to Tampa could be higher than the record-breaking 7 feet recorded during Helene.
Flooding is also a threat since a separate storm has dumped rain on Florida for the last several days.
Milton strengthens to Category 3
Hurricane Milton early on Monday strengthened to a major Category 3 hurricane, with wind speeds of about 120 mph, the National Hurricane Center said.
Milton strengthens to Category 2 hurricane
Hurricane Milton strengthened rapidly early Monday, with wind speeds climbing to 100 mph, making it a Category 2 hurricane, the National Hurricane Center said.
A hurricane watch was issued for the area around Tampa Bay, along Florida’s western coast.
The storm, which is in the Gulf of Mexico, is forecast to become a major hurricane on Monday, meaning its winds are expected to reach or exceed 111 mph.
Landfall is expected on Wednesday night, with the storm expected to be a Category 3 storm with winds of about 125 mph.
Milton forecast to be major hurricane
Hurricane Milton, which strengthened on Sunday into a Category 1 storm, is forecast to make landfall as a “major” hurricane on Florida’s west coast this week, the National Hurricane Center said.
“While it is too soon to specify the exact magnitude and location of the greatest impacts, there is an increasing risk of life-threatening storm surge and damaging winds for portions of the west coast of the Florida Peninsula beginning early Wednesday,” the center said in a late Sunday advisory.