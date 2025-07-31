Delta flight diverted, 25 sent to hospital after ‘significant’ turbulence: Airline

Delta flight diverted, 25 sent to hospital after ‘significant’ turbulence: Airline

Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images

(MINNEAPOLIS) — Twenty-five people aboard a Delta Air Lines flight from Salt Lake City to Amsterdam were hospitalized after the flight encountered “significant” turbulence and was diverted to Minneapolis-St. Paul, the airline said.

Delta Air Lines Flight 56 landed safely at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport shortly before 8 p.m. local time Wednesday, the airline said. The flight was operating on an Airbus A33-900 with 275 passengers and 13 crew members on board.

The Minneapolis-St. Paul Fire Department and paramedics responded to the gate to provide initial medical attention, the Metropolitan Airports Commission said.

The airline said 25 of those on board were taken to the hospital “for evaluation and care.” All have since been released, the airline said Thursday.

Leeann Nash, who was on the flight with her husband, told Minneapolis ABC affiliate KSTP that dinner service had just started on the flight when the turbulence came out of nowhere.

“There was actually no warning. It was a very abrupt, hard hit,” Nash said. “If you didn’t have your seat belt on — everyone that didn’t — they hit the ceiling, and then they fell to the ground, and the carts also hit the ceiling and fell to the ground, and people were injured, and it happened several times, so it was really scary.”

Nash said there were “glass bottles flying around.”

“And you know, those carts are very heavy, so we were fortunate that we had seat belts on at the time, but we still saw cellphones flying around quite a bit,” Nash added. “But I will hand it to the flight attendants, they were incredibly calm, very well trained and very responsive.”

The Federal Aviation Administration said it is investigating.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Boat washes ashore near San Diego with 3 dead, 4 survivors and 9 unaccounted for
Boat washes ashore near San Diego with 3 dead, 4 survivors and 9 unaccounted for

(SAN DIEGO) — Three dead bodies and four survivors in need of medical care were discovered on a panga boat that washed ashore near San Diego on Monday morning, according to the U.S. Coast Guard and the Encinitas Fire Department.

Nine people are unaccounted for, the Coast Guard said.

The boat washed onto a beach in Del Mar, about 20 miles north of San Diego. Several local agencies are helping with the search, officials said.

“This was a mass casualty incident,” Encinitas Deputy Fire Chief Jorge Sanchez said.

“We do have air resources that are sweeping lateral, north and south of the beach. … We do have lifeguards in the water on boats and jet skis, and we have several resources walking up and down the beach as well, making sure that no one is missed,” he said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Wisconsin woman found ‘alive and well’ after being missing for 62 years
Wisconsin woman found ‘alive and well’ after being missing for 62 years
Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

(SAUK COUNTY, Wis.) — A Wisconsin woman who was missing for over 60 years was discovered to be “alive and well,” according to the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office.

Audrey Backeberg, who was reported missing on July 7, 1962, was found by detectives outside the state of Wisconsin, the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement shared last week.

At the time of her disappearance, Backeberg was residing in Reedsburg, Wisconsin, the sheriff’s office said. The family’s babysitter claimed she and Aubrey — who was 20 at the time — hitchhiked to Madison, Wisconsin, and then took a Greyhound bus to Indianapolis.

The babysitter said Backeberg was last seen “walking around the corner away from the bus stop,” according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice

Since her disappearance, Backeberg has “never returned home and has not been heard from again,” the Wisconsin Department of Justice said in a missing persons poster.

Throughout the years, investigators “pursued numerous leads in an effort to determine Audrey’s whereabouts,” the sheriff’s office said. Despite all efforts, the case “eventually went cold,” officials said.

But earlier this year, the case was assigned to Sauk County Sheriff’s Detective Isaac Hanson, who reevaluated all the case files, evidence and also re-interviewed witnesses. Through Hanson’s work, he was able to obtain an address from Backeberg’s sister’s online ancestry account, he told Milwaukee ABC affiliate WISN.

Hanson called officials at the local sheriff’s department and asked if they could visit the address, and “10 minutes later, she called me and we talked for 45 minutes,” Hanson told WISN.

Backeberg is “alive and well” and currently resides outside of the state of Wisconsin, the sheriff’s office said. Officials said her disappearance was “by her own choice and not the result of any criminal activity or foul play.”

Hanson said Backeberg “had her reasons” for disappearing, but an abusive husband may have played a role in her decision to leave, he told WISN. It is still unclear why Backeberg stayed away for over six decades.

“This resolution underscores both the importance of continued work and the dedication of the Sheriff’s Office to providing answers to families and the community,” officials said.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Town official allegedly shoots lost DoorDash driver looking for directions: Police
Town official allegedly shoots lost DoorDash driver looking for directions: Police
WABC

(CHESTER, N.Y.) — A New York town official has been arrested for allegedly shooting a DoorDash driver who was lost and trying to get directions, police said.

The 24-year-old victim was attempting to deliver food to a house Friday night when he got lost in Chester, a town about 50 miles north of Manhattan, the New York State Police said.

He “approached several homes asking for directions before arriving at the residence of John Reilly III,” who is the Town of Chester highway superintendent, police said.

Reilly, 48, told the victim “to get off his property,” and then Reilly allegedly fired multiple shots at the driver while he was trying to leave in his car, police said.

The driver was shot once in the back and hospitalized with serious injuries, police said. He’s currently in stable condition, police said on Tuesday.

A DoorDash spokesperson said the company is “devastated by this senseless act of violence” and is wishing the driver “a full and speedy recovery.”

“No one should ever fear for their safety just for trying to make deliveries in their neighborhood,” the spokesperson said in the statement, adding, “We’ll continue to work closely with law enforcement as they investigate this tragic incident.”

Reilly — who is a federally licensed firearms dealer — was charged with first-degree assault, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a firearm, police said. He was arraigned at the Orange County Centralized Arraignment Part and his preliminary hearing is set for Friday, police said.

Chester Town Supervisor Brandon Holdridge said in a statement Sunday that the board is “deeply troubled by what has been reported so far,” adding, “We hope the person who was injured in the incident makes a full and healthy recovery.”

“The Town of Chester is not taking any position on any investigation or legal proceeding,” Holdrige said, and he noted that the Chester Police Department recused itself from the case.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.