Delta plane crash latest: ‘Extreme conditions’ at Toronto airport in days before crash
Geoff Robins/AFP via Getty Images

(TORONTO) — As investigators work to determine what caused Delta Flight 4819 to crash and overturn at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Monday, the Toronto Pearson president and CEO noted the “extreme conditions” at the airport in the days before the dramatic incident.

Toronto Pearson President and CEO Deborah Flint said that from Thursday to Sunday there were “extreme conditions” at the airport from two separate storms.

“On Thursday and Sunday, we got more than 20 inches, 50 centimeters of accumulated snow. That is actually not typical. In fact, it is more snow within that time window than we received in all of last winter,” Flint said at a news conference Tuesday. “There were many delays and cancelations across this part of Canada and the U.S. Northeast during this time, creating numerous flight delays and backlogs.”

“Monday was a clear day, though, and it was an operational recovery day for Toronto Pearson,” Flint said.

The plane, which departed from Minneapolis, crashed amid blowing snow and strong wind gusts in the Toronto area. Winds reached 40 mph on the ground and were even stronger several hundred feet in the air.

When asked if the weather could have contributed to the crash, Flint said, “This would not be a time for us to have theory or to speculate.”

Toronto Airport Fire Chief Todd Aitken said Monday that the runway was dry and there were no crosswind conditions at the time of the crash. When asked Tuesday if the runway had light snow or slush, he deferred the question to investigators.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is leading the investigation and investigators from the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are assisting. Investigators are expected to review the aircraft at its current position on the runway for the next two days, officials said Tuesday. They will also examine the runway.

Investigators have removed the cockpit voice recorder and the flight data recorder — known as the black boxes — from the aircraft and sent them to a lab for further analysis, Transportation Safety Board of Canada’s Ken Webster said in a video update on Tuesday.

“At this point, it’s far too early to say what the cause of this accident might be. However, we will share more information once we’re able to,” Webster said.

The Delta regional jet — a CRJ 900 aircraft operated by Endeavor Air — touched down, set fire, flipped over and came to a stop upside-down. The 76 passengers and four crew evacuated.

Flint on Tuesday praised the flight crew, saying they “heroically led passengers to safety.”

She said she was grateful there was no loss of life or life-threatening injuries.

“I cannot commend enough the crew, the flight attendants, pilots and our emergency responders for their quick and effective response,” Flint said. “It’s really, really incredible, and when you see that aircraft, it just makes me really thankful.”

Twenty-one passengers were taken to hospitals, and as of Wednesday, 20 of them have been released, according to Delta.

Injuries range from minor to critical, but none are life-threatening, Flint said.

Injuries included “back sprains, head injuries, anxiety, some headaches, nausea and vomiting due to the fuel exposure,” said Cory Tkatch, commander of operations at Peel Regional Paramedic Services.

Three people suffered critical injuries: one child, a man in his 60s and a woman in her 40s, according to medical transport organization Ornge.

There were 22 Canadian citizens among the passengers, Flint said.

The Toronto Airport temporarily stopped flights in the wake of the crash, with departures and arrivals resuming at 5 p.m. ET Monday, the airport said. Two runways remained closed, which Flint said may impact operations.

“Our most pressing priority remains taking care of all customers and Endeavor crew members who were involved,” Delta CEO Ed Bastian said. “We’ll do everything we can to support them and their families in the days ahead, and I know the hearts, thoughts and prayers of the entire Delta community are with them. We are grateful for all the first responders and medical teams who have been caring for them.”

Delta said Wednesday that it “will begin the process of reuniting customers with baggage and personal belongings as soon as possible after authorities have safely removed the items from the aircraft. Securing, identifying, sorting and cleaning all belongings left onboard could take a matter of weeks before all items can be safely returned.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Trump inauguration: Vladimir Putin, others from international community react
MORRY GASH/AFP via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Donald Trump was sworn into office on Monday for a second term in the White House, and international figures across the globe are sharing their reactions to the 47th president’s inauguration.

Here’s what world leaders are saying:

Russian President Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Trump on his return to office, specifically his “desire to restore direct contacts with Russia, which were interrupted through no fault of our own by the outgoing administration.”

“We also hear his statements about the need to do everything to prevent a third World War,” Putin said during a meeting with members of the Russian Security Council. “Of course, we welcome this attitude and congratulate the U.S. president-elect on taking office.”

Pope Francis

Pope Francis sent a message to Trump wishing him “wisdom, strength and protection.”

“Inspired by your nation’s ideals of being a land of opportunity and welcome for all, it is my hope that under your leadership the American people will prosper and always strive to build a more just society, where there is no room for hatred, discrimination or exclusion,” the pope said.

He also encouraged Trump to be a promoter of peace, as “our human family faces numerous challenges, not to mention the scourge of war.”

“I invoke upon you, your family, and the beloved American people an abundance of divine blessings,” the pope said.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Canada’s outgoing prime minister, Justin Trudeau, shared his congratulations to Trump.

“Congratulations, President Trump. Canada and the U.S. have the world’s most successful economic partnership. We have the chance to work together again — to create more jobs and prosperity for both our nations,” he wrote on X.

U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer

Keir Starmer, the prime minister of the United Kingdom, also gave his regards to Trump.

“The special relationship between the U.K. and the U.S. will continue to flourish for years to come,” Starmer said in a video posted on X. “With President Trump’s long-standing affection and historical ties to the United Kingdom, I know that depth of friendship will continue.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wished success to Trump and said he looks forward to “active and mutually beneficial cooperation” between the two countries.

“Today is a day of change and also a day of hope for the resolution of many problems, including global challenges,” he wrote on X. “We are stronger together, and we can provide greater security, stability, and economic growth to the world and our two nations.”

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Narendra Modi, the prime minister of India, called Trump his “dear friend” while congratulating him on his inauguration.

“I look forward to working closely together once again, to benefit both our countries, and to shape a better future for the world,” Modi wrote on X. “Best wishes for a successful term ahead!”

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen

Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, said the EU “looks forward to working closely” with Trump.

“Together, our societies can achieve greater prosperity and strengthen their common security,” she wrote on X. “This is the enduring strength of the transatlantic partnership.”

King Charles III

Buckingham Palace confirmed to ABC News that King Charles III sent a personal message of congratulations to Trump on his inauguration, reflecting on the enduring special relationship between the U.K. and the U.S.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Syria live updates: Putin to give Assad asylum in Russia, Kremlin says
Delil Souleiman via Getty Images

(DAMASCUS, SYRIA) — Rebel forces in Syria captured the capital Damascus and toppled the regime of President Bashar Assad in a lightning-quick advance across the country.

Meanwhile, the ceasefire in Lebanon is holding despite ongoing Israeli airstrikes on Hezbollah targets, which Israeli officials say are responses to ceasefire violations by the Iranian-backed militant group. The Israel Defense Forces continues its intense airstrike and ground campaigns in Gaza.

Tensions also remain high between Israel and Iran after tit-for-tat long-range strikes in recent months and threats of further military action from both sides.

Putin to grant Assad asylum in Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin will grant political asylum to toppled Syrian President Bashar Assad, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

“Of course, such decisions cannot be made without the head of state,” Peskov said, as quoted by the Russian news agency Interfax. “This is his decision,”

“We have nothing to tell you about Mr. Assad’s whereabouts right now,” Peskov said, adding there was no official meeting between Putin and Assad planned.

-ABC News’ Joe Simonetti

Israel bombed Syrian chemical weapons sites, foreign minister says

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar told reporters on Monday that Israeli forces “attacked strategic weapons arrays, residual chemical weapons capabilities, missiles and long-range rockets” inside Syria to prevent them from falling into the hands of “extremist elements.”

Israeli forces have been striking inside Syria and occupying positions on Syrian territory in recent days, as rebel forces — some with roots in jihadist organizations — surged into major Syrian cities and precipitated the collapse of President Bashar Assad’s regime in Damascus.

The Israel Defense Forces announced on Sunday it had taken up positions in the demilitarized buffer zone between Israel and Syria established by a bilateral 1974 agreement.

Saar said the presence of “armed men” in the zone and their alleged attacks on United Nations positions there prompted the Israeli decision to cross the border.

Saar said Israeli deployments into the buffer zone are “targeted and temporary” and intended to prevent an “Oct. 7 scenario from Syria,” referring to last year’s devastating Hamas infiltration attack into southern Israel.

-ABC News’ Jordana Miller and Dana Savir

Israeli forces cross into buffer zone separating occupied Golan Heights from Syria

Israel Defense Forces tanks and armored vehicles have entered the buffer zone that separates the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights from Syria on Sunday night.

The move puts IDF troops in operations on four fronts in the Middle East, Israeli military chief of staff Herzi Halevi said on Sunday, according to the Associated Press.

The advancement into Syria comes after the fall of President Bashar al-Assad’s regime to Islamist rebels.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the decision was made to “protect Israeli residents after Syrian troops abandoned positions,” according to AP.

The IDF has reportedly warned Syrian residents in five southern communities to stay home for their safety.

Israeli forces on Sunday also took over the Syrian side of Mount Hermon in the Golan Heights, according to AP.

Iranian foreign minister says he fears ‘renewed civil war’ in Syria

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi commented on the fall of Syria’s government during an interview on Iranian state TV on Sunday.

He said Syria’s ousted president, Bashar al-Assad, was “surprised” and “complained about the way his own army was performing.”

Araghchi also said Iran was fully aware of the situation in Syria through “the intelligence and security system of our country.”

Iran is monitoring the developments in Syria and is concerned about the “possibility of a renewed civil war or a sectarian war between different sects or the division of Syria and the collapse of Syria and its transformation into a haven for terrorists,” Araghchi said.

-ABC News’ Hami Hamedi and Ellie Kaufman

US strikes 75 ISIS targets in Syria

The United States launched dozens of against ISIS targets in central Syria on Sunday in an attempt to “disrupt, degrade and defeat” the terrorist group, according to the head of the U.S. Central Command.

CENTCOM Commander Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla said in a statement that 75 ISIS targets were hit in precision airstrikes Sunday in Syria. He said the mission was carried out by U.S. Air Force assets, including B-52s, F-15s and A-10s.

“There should be no doubt — we will not allow ISIS to reconstitute and take advantage of the current situation in Syria. All organizations in Syria should know that we will hold them accountable if they partner with or support ISIS in any way,” Kurilla said.

Kurilla said the strikes hit known ISIS camps and operatives in central Syria.

During a speech at the White House on Sunday, President Joe Biden mentioned the U.S. strikes on ISIS targets in Syria. He said U.S. forces are also bolstering security at detention facilities in Syria where ISIS fighters are being held.

“We’re clear-eyed about the fact that ISIS will try to take advantage of any vacuum to reestablish its capability and to create a safe haven,” Biden said. “We will not let that happen.”

-ABC News’ Cindy Smith

 

Middle East live updates: 10,000 bodies may be under Gaza rubble, Civil Defense says
Omar Al-qattaa/AFP via Getty Images

(LONDON) — A ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza went into effect on Sunday morning. Hostages held in the strip and Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails will be freed in the first phase of the deal.

Meanwhile, the November ceasefire in Lebanon is holding despite ongoing Israeli airstrikes on Hezbollah targets, which Israeli officials say are responses to ceasefire violations by the Iranian-backed militant group. Israeli forces also remain active inside the Syrian border region as victorious rebels there build a transitional government.

Tensions remain high between Israel and Iran after tit-for-tat long-range strikes in recent months and threats of further military action from both sides. The IDF and the Yemeni Houthis also continue to exchange attacks.

Houthis say attacks on Israeli shipping will continue

Yemen’s Houthi rebels announced that they will limit their attacks in the Red Sea to only Israel-affiliated ships, signaling a temporary easing of their broader assault on commercial vessels.

The decision coincided with the ceasefire and hostage-release deal agreed between Israel and Hamas that went into effect on Sunday.

The announcement was made via an email sent to shipping companies by the Houthi Humanitarian Operations Coordination Center, the Associated Press reported.

Attacks on Israeli-linked vessels will end “upon the full implementation of all phases” of the ceasefire, the Houthis said, adding that attacks on U.S.- or U.K.-linked shipping may resume if the two nations continue airstrikes in Yemen.

The Houthis have targeted over 100 merchant vessels with missiles and drones since the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip started in October 2023, significantly affecting global shipping, particularly through Egypt’s Suez Canal.

The Houthis have also attacked American and allied military shipping in the region, plus launched drone and ballistic missile strikes into Israel.

-ABC News’ Somayeh Malekian

10,000 bodies may be under Gaza rubble, Civil Defense says

The Palestinian Civil Defense in Gaza said there could be as many as 10,000 bodies buried under rubble all across the strip, as many displaced Gazans try to return to their homes under a nascent ceasefire agreement.

The Civil Defense said in a post to Telegram that 10,000 missing people are believed to be “under the rubble of destroyed homes, buildings and facilities.” They are not counted in the 38,300 fatalities listed by the Civil Defense since Oct. 7, 2023.

The Gaza Ministry of Health — which has separately tracked deaths during the conflict — said on Sunday that 46,913 people had been killed in the Hamas-run territory during the war with Israel.

The Civil Defense said Israeli forces prevented its crews from accessing large areas of the strip during the fighting, “where there are hundreds of bodies” that have not yet been recovered.

The Civil Defense called for the entry of foreign rescue workers “to support us in carrying out our duty to deal with the catastrophic reality left behind by the war, which exceeds the capacity of the civil defense apparatus in the Gaza Strip.”

The organization called on Gazans to assist rescuers “with all necessary capabilities, including rescue, firefighting, and ambulance vehicles and equipment, as well as heavy machinery and equipment that will help us retrieve the bodies of martyrs from under the rubble of thousands of destroyed buildings and homes.”

Freed hostage is ‘happiest girl in the world,’ mother says
Mandy Damari, the mother of Emily Damari — who was among the three Israeli captives freed from Gaza on Sunday — released a statement thanking all those involved in her daughter’s release “from the bottom of my heart.”

“Yesterday, I was finally able to give Emily the hug that I have been dreaming of,” Mandy said in a statement shared by the Hostages and Missing Families Forum Headquarters.

“I am relieved to report that after her release, Emily is doing much better than any of us could ever have anticipated,” she added.

“In Emily’s own words, she is the happiest girl in the world; she has her life back,” Mandy said.

“In this incredibly happy moment for our family, we must also remember that 94 other hostages still remain,” she added. “The ceasefire must continue and every last hostage must be returned to their families.”

-ABC News’ Anna Burd

Red Cross details ‘complex’ hostage release operation

The International Committee of the Red Cross said in a statement that Sunday’s operation to collect three freed Israeli hostages from Gaza “was complex, requiring rigorous security measures to minimize the risks to those involved.”

“Navigating large crowds and heightened emotions posed challenges during the transfers and in Gaza, ICRC teams had to manage the dangers posed by unexploded ordnances and destroyed infrastructure,” the ICRC said in a Monday statement.

“More families are waiting anxiously for their loved ones to come home,” ICRC President Mirjana Spoljaric said. “We call on all parties to continue to adhere to their commitments to ensure the next operations can take place safely.”

The ICRC also stressed that “urgently needed humanitarian assistance must enter Gaza, where civilians have struggled for months to access food, drinkable water and shelter.”

Released Palestinian prisoners arrive in the West Bank amid high tensions

Tensions were high as people waited in Beitunia, in the West Bank, for the arrival of the 90 Palestinian prisoners who were released from Israeli custody just after 1 a.m. local time.

Israeli forces used cars and tear gas to attempt to clear the roads, ABC News reporters on the scene said.

ABC News’ team saw flash bangs where people were gathered waiting for the prisoners’ release.

Israeli Police did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment on the matter.

The prisoners were released from Ofer Prison in Ramallah, West Bank, as a part of the hostage exchange and ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas.

People were seen on top of the buses waving flags and chanting as the prisoners arrived in Beitunia at approximately 1:42 a.m.

-ABC News’ Ellie Kaufman, as well as Tom Soufi Burridge and Hugo Leenhardt in the West Bank

Photos show 3 Israeli former hostages reunited with their mothers

Photos were released by Israeli officials on Sunday showing the three released hostages hugging their mothers as they were reunited.

The images showed former hostages Romi Gonen, 24; Emily Damari, 28; and Doron Steinbrecher, 31, all sharing emotional embraces with their mothers.

 

