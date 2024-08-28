Demi Moore felt out of place in Hollywood after headline-making appearance in ‘Charlie’s Angels’ sequel

When Demi Moore appeared in 2003’s hit Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle, a lot was made of a scene that saw the actress, then 40, wearing a red two-piece — but not much else, she felt.

In a chat with Michelle Yeoh in Interview magazine, Moore expressed, “There was a lot of conversation around this scene in a bikini, and it was all very heightened, a lot of talk about how I looked. And then I found that there didn’t seem to be a place for me [in Hollywood].”

“I didn’t feel like I didn’t belong. It’s more like I felt that feeling of, I’m not 20, I’m not 30, but I wasn’t yet what they perceived as a mother,” said Moore, now 61.

She added of her career, “It was a time that felt, not dead, but flat.”

For her part, Yeoh, who is 62, replied, “Hollywood is cruel to women of that age, where you don’t find the … the characters that resonate with you anymore. It’s either, you are the mother or you’re old enough not to be sexy in their eyes.”

She added, “It’s like, why can’t a 45-year-old, a 50-year-old, or 60-year-old, be sexy? But that whole perception is undergoing a lot of change because people like you and me won’t sit back and just take it.”

This is central to Moore’s new horror movie, The Substance: She plays an aging star who goes to extremes to recapture her youth.

“That at its core is the addiction,” she says. “For Elisabeth, the drug of experiencing being loved, adored, accepted, wanted — stopping that would have equated to a death, because her value to herself as she was had bottomed out.”

The Substance hits theaters Sept. 20.

Kennedy Center to honor Francis Ford Coppola, the Grateful Dead, Bonnie Raitt, and more
The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts has named its 47th class for its Kennedy Center Honors, and this year legendary filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola, the Grateful Dead, and Grammy winner Bonnie Raitt were among those singled out for their lifetime artistic achievement.

Also included were musician and composer Arturo Sandoval; the iconic Harlem venue The Apollo will receive a special Honors as an American institution.

In a statement, Kennedy Center Chairman David M. Rubenstein noted, “The Kennedy Center Honors recognizes artists who have made an extraordinary impact on the cultural life of our nation and continue to have an immeasurable influence on new generations.”

He feted Coppola as “a brilliant and masterful storyteller with an unrelenting innovative spirit,” whose “films have become embedded in the very idea of American culture.”

Rubenstein saluted Grateful Dead members Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann, Phil Lesh, and Bobby Weir, calling the band a “social and cultural phenomenon since 1965,” whose music, “never stopped being a true American original, while inspiring a fan culture like no other.”

He called Raitt “an ambassador of both music and humanity,” and said that Sandoval “transcended literal borders coming from Cuba 30+ years ago and today continues to bridge cultures with his intoxicating blend of Afro Cuban rhythms and modern jazz.”

As for The Apollo, the organization’s chairman called it, “one of the most consequential, influential institutions in history” that “has elevated the voices of Black entertainment in New York City, nationally, and around the world, and launched the careers of legions of artists.”

The Kennedy Center Honors will be handed out on December 8, 2024, ahead of a CBS broadcast of the event on December 23.

Breaking, bad: Peacock no longer streaming controversial new Summer Games entry
While Rachael Gunn aka Raygun‘s Olympics performance in the new Breakdancing category will likely live on in infamy in memes, you won’t be able to rewatch her on Peacock. 

That’s because the streaming service that has been home to the Olympics is no longer home to recaps of the sport, which won’t be returning for the 2028 Games in Los Angeles. 

Meanwhile, while Gunn’s performance was widely mocked — primarily because it was free of most of the signature moves associated with the dance form that got its start in the South Bronx — she maintains, “I worked my butt off preparing for the Olympics.”

She continued on her Instagram, “While I went out there and I had fun, I did take it very seriously.”

“I really appreciate the positivity, and I’m glad I was able to bring some joy into your lives. That’s what I hoped,” Gunn expressed. “I didn’t realize that that would also open the door to so much hate, which has, frankly, been pretty devastating.”

Camila Mendes, Jonah Hauer-King and more in talks for ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ follow-up
A follow-up to the 1997 thriller I Know What You Did Last Summer will star some new faces and could feature some favorites from the original, ABC Audio has confirmed. 

Freddie Prinze Jr. and Jennifer Love Hewitt are in talks to return from the original hit. Also in talks to join the cast are Do Revenge‘s Camila Mendes; Glass Onion‘s Madelyn ClineJonah Hauer-King from Disney’s recent Little Mermaid live-action film; and Sarah Pidgeon from Tiny Beautiful Things.

Do Revenge director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson is helming the follow-up, which Sony Pictures will release in theaters on July 18, 2025.

I Know What You Did Last Summer starred Hewitt, Prinze, Prinze’s eventual wife Sarah Michelle Gellar and Ryan Phillippe. It followed a group of friends stalked by a hook-handed maniac after they fled the scene of a tragic accident.

The film earned over $125 million worldwide and spawned the sequel I Still Know What You Did Last Summer in 1998.

