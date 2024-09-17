Demi Moore hits red carpet with 3 daughters for ‘The Substance’ premiere

L-R: Scout LaRue Willis, Tallulah Willis, Demi Moore, and Rumer Willis – Lila Seeley/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Demi Moore hit the red carpet for her new film The Substance on Monday night in Los Angeles with daughters Scout LaRue Willis, Tallulah Willis and Rumer Willis by her side.

Moore shares her three daughters with actor Bruce Willis, to whom she was married from 1987 to 2000.

The Substance, which hits theaters Sept. 20, took home the award for 2024’s best screenplay at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year.

The film, written and directed by Coralie Fargeat and co-produced by Fargeat, Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner, follows “a former A-lister past her prime and drawn to the opportunity presented by a mysterious new drug,” according to an official synopsis.

“All it takes is one injection and she is reborn — temporarily — as the gorgeous, twentysomething Sue (Margaret Qualley),” the synopsis continues. “The only rule? Time needs to be split: exactly one week in one body, then one week in the other. No exceptions. Easy, right?”

In addition to Moore and Qualley, The Substance stars Dennis Quaid and Gore Abrams.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Angela Bassett honored as Disney Legend
Disney/Frank Micelotta

Angela Bassett is officially a Disney Legend. She was recognized as such at the Disney Legends ceremony Sunday, which honored those who’ve had a significant impact on the Disney legacy. 

According to Variety, Ryan Coogler helped in celebrating Bassett, who was being honored for 30 years of work, including in Touchstone’s What’s Love Got to Do With It, Disney+’s The Imagineering Story and Coogler’s own Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

“To see her and what she does is truly a gift,” said Coogler, who noted he was inspired by Bassett’s work as a child. “She’s incredible. She’s been incredible for decades.”

Bassett took the stage and expressed gratitude for the support she’s received on her yearslong journey.

“From day one in my pursuit of a career as an actress, I have understood that I am a part of something greater than myself. I offer my deepest gratitude to everyone who has supported me on this journey,” she said. “I am forever proud to be your wife, your mother, your sister, and your auntie.”

Others recognized at the Disney Legends ceremony were Titanic director James CameronKelly RipaJamie Lee Curtis, James L. Brooks, Harrison Ford, Frank Oz, John Williams, Miley Cyrus and more.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Rachel Zegler and Kit Connor’s ‘Romeo + Juliet’ run extended
Photo: Sam Levy

One of the hardest Broadway shows to get tickets to this fall might have gotten easier — a little bit. 

Due to overwhelming demand, Tony-winning director Sam Gold‘s forthcoming Romeo + Juliet starring West Side Story‘s Rachel Zegler and Heartstopper lead Kit Connor will have a four-week extension, running through Feb. 16.

Previews for the show start on Sept. 26, ahead of an official opening on Oct. 24.

Both stars make their Broadway debut in the hotly anticipated adaptation of Shakespeare‘s famous play, which will also feature music from Grammy winner Jack Antonoff.

Fans were so excited for the team-up that upon its announcement back in April they crashed the production’s website

Of the play, the producers tease, “Left to their own devices in their parents’ world of violent ends, an impulsive pair of star-crossed lovers hurtle towards their inescapable fate. The intoxicating high of passion quickly descends into a brutal chaos that can only end one way.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Bridgerton’ season 4 will focus on Benedict Bridgerton’s trip to the marriage mart
Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Netflix has revealed that Luke Thompson‘s Benedict Bridgerton will be the focus of the Regency-era phenomenon’s upcoming eight-episode fourth season

In the post on Instagram, the show’s official account noted, “Welcome to the marriage mart mr. bridgerton.”

The streaming service’s official blog, Tudum, teases “an unforgettable masquerade ball” coming to Mayfair, and “the man who once mooed from the corner of the ballroom is about to be the focal point of the marriage mart as he searches for a mysterious woman called the Lady in Silver.”

The video accompanying the announcement sees Thompson, dressed casually, being handed his wardrobe specifically for the special occasion. “In that case, come on in,” he tells the camera.

The man who plays the “bohemian” character tells the blog, “Benedict has always been a little lost — or free depending on the way you want to look at it. But now he’s trying to find something a bit more solid in himself.”

Indeed, in the video Benedict teases, “It feels now that the next thing may change me entirely.” 

Executive producer Shonda Rhimes adds, “He’s a charming man who’s trying to find his way. He’s very delightful and funny. I’m excited for everybody to watch him.”

Unfortunately, fans will have to wait: no release date has been announced.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.