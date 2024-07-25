Demi Moore horror pic ‘The Substance’ to kick off Toronto Film Fest’s Midnight Madness selections

Demi Moore horror pic 'The Substance' to kick off Toronto Film Fest's Midnight Madness selections
The Substance, a body horror movie starring Demi Moore that received a 13-minute standing ovation at Cannes International Film Festival, will have its North American premiere at the Toronto Film Festival Sept. 5.

The pic will kick off the festival’s annual salute to all things shocking, its Midnight Madness lineup: “10 titles that celebrate the best in action, horror, shock, and fantasy cinema with midnight premieres at the historic (and allegedly haunted) Royal Alexandra Theatre,” according to organizers. 

The Substance also stars Margaret Qualley and Dennis Quaid, and writer-director Coralie Fargeat‘s film has Moore playing an aging Hollywood superstar so desperate to regain her looks that she signs up to inject herself with a mysterious serum that shares the title’s name.

However, and as expected, it turns out to be too good to be true. 

In a short video introducing this year’s Midnight Madness lineup, its lead programmer, Peter Kuplowsky, called the movie a masterpiece, adding, “It’s as good as you’ve heard.”

The movie comes to theaters nationwide on Sept. 20.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Actress Daisy Edgar-Jones reveals in a new interview that she’s no longer attached to star in a biopic about singer/songwriter Carole King. 

Daisy, who stars in the new movie Twisters, was first attached to the Carole film back in 2022. She told Variety that the biopic is “no longer happening,” although sources tell the trade it’s still in development.

“I love Carole and I love that story, but it was a year ago that they decided [to no longer pursue it],” she said. “I think it’s a gorgeous story, and the script probably needs a little more time in the oven.”

Daisy says she learned to play piano for the film, and even met Carole on Zoom.

“I was like, ‘This is the coolest thing ever,’” she says of connecting with King. “She really enjoyed Normal People, so she was a fan of that and I was a fan of hers.”

Daisy adds, “I get so starstruck by musicians, much more than actors, and Carole was one where it was quite hard to keep my cool.”

 

Rihanna may not be giving us any music, but at least she’s offering emotional support. Natalie Portman has revealed that while she was going through her divorce from Benjamin Millepied, it was the “Umbrella” singer who gave her the boost she needed to get through it.

Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Monday, Portman said that when she met Rihanna during Paris Fashion Week and the singer gushed over her, “It was amazing … it was exactly what I needed.”

“I think every woman going through divorce should get to have Rihanna say to her that she’s a bad b****,” Portman said of the meeting. Fallon then played the video that captured their interaction, as they hugged each other tightly and Portman said, “I love you!”

“I am a f****** fan! You’re one of the hottest b****** in Hollywood forever!” Rihanna replied. A delighted Portman responded, “Are you kidding me? … I’m gonna faint.” Then Rihanna asked the photographers, “Can someone take a picture so I can remember this happened tomorrow?” She told Portman, “Yo, I don’t get excited about anybody, but I f****** love you.”  

It’s not clear which Portman roles Rihanna particularly loves, but apparently she is a fan of the Star Wars prequels, in which Portman starred.

After Fallon played the clip of the meeting, Portman appeared to become emotional. “It was a formative moment in my life,” she told the talk show host.

Tom Hanks and Robin Wright, who both starred in the 1994 Oscar-winning film Forrest Gump, are reuniting for a new project.

This fall, the actors will star in the drama Here, by director Robert Zemeckis, which is based on the 2014 graphic novel by Richard McGuire.

“The story travels through generations, capturing the human experience in its purest form,” according to a description of the project. “Tom Hanks and Robin Wright star in a tale of love, loss, laughter and life, all of which happen right Here.”

First-look photos for the film show Hanks and Wright on set with Zemeckis. New stills from the film show Hanks and Wright as younger and older versions of themselves at different stages in life.

One image shows Hanks and Wright as a young couple at their small wedding with family and friends, which is being held in a small living room.

Another image shows a younger Hanks and Wright embracing, while another shows Wright’s character celebrating her 50th birthday party with Hanks’ character and loved ones all around.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Zemeckis talked about how traditional makeup effects and digital de-aging effects helped achieve the different versions of Hanks and Wright across different eras of life.

The director has used similar techniques in his past films, including The Polar Express, Beowulf and A Christmas Carol.

Here is expected to arrive in theaters on Nov. 15, 2024.

