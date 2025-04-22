Demi Moore on her relationship with Bruce Willis, becoming a grandma

Demi Moore on her relationship with Bruce Willis, becoming a grandma
Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

Demi Moore is opening up about her relationship with Bruce Willis.

The Oscar nominee has been named People magazine’s World’s Most Beautiful person of 2025. In the corresponding cover story, Moore opened up about how she will always have a deep appreciation for her former husband.

Moore said that when it comes to her relationship with Willis, she is most grateful for their ability to remain a family throughout everything.

“Regardless of what the outside relationship has been, we have maintained being a family in various forms. The foundation of making our children our priority has never wavered,” Moore said.

The actress shares daughters Rumer, Scout and Tallulah with Willis.

“Giving birth is one of the only times that you can 100 percent know that pain is bringing you a gift,” Moore said. “And when you can apply that to other things, you start to see that that is a truth of all things that are difficult.”

Moore also said it felt incredible to be present while Rumer gave birth to her granddaughter, Louetta.

“Rumer was at Scout’s birth; Scout and Rumer were at Tallulah’s birth. Rumer had a home birth, and there was a moment when I thought, ‘Oh boy, I don’t know if she’s going to make it,’ like she has a different pain threshold than I do,” Moore said. “To just see her move into her own power and focus, it was a really extraordinary, beautiful moment.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Bruce Willis’ wife, daughters celebrate him on his 70th birthday
Bruce Willis’ wife, daughters celebrate him on his 70th birthday
Kris Connor/FilmMagic

Bruce Willis‘ family members are his biggest supporters.

The actor turned 70 on Wednesday, and to celebrate the milestone, his wife, Emma Heming Willis, and three of his daughters — Tallulah Willis, Scout Willis and Rumer Willis — shared celebratory messages for him.

In her post, Heming Willis shared a photo of her husband on a four-wheeler and wrote, “It’s Bruce’s birthday, and if there’s one thing I know, it’s that there’s no greater fan than a Bruce fan.”

She added, “So flood him with all the love today—he will feel it, I swear he will. You are one powerful bunch. I love how you rally for him, and I’m so grateful that he has you.”

Willis’ daughter Tallulah shared two separate posts about him. In the first, she shared a black-and-white photo of him from a film set and called him her “favorite friend.”

In her second post about him, which had a photo of the both of them, Tallulah reflected on what it’s been like to be the actor’s daughter over the years.

Rumer shared a video of her dad and her mom, Demi Moore, dancing. “To the King…I love you Daddio,” Rumer Willis captioned the post. “Happy 70th Birthday papa”

Scout also took to Instagram and shared a carousel of images of her dad.

“Happy birthday to the Greatest of all time,” she captioned the post. “Every day I thank the Gods that 50% of my DNA is from him. The music I make, the magic I create, and the magnetic mischief I incite, that’s my father’s legacy alive in the world.”

Bruce shares the three daughters with ex-wife Moore. He is also the father to daughters Mabel Ray Willis and Evelyn Penn Willis, whom he shares with Heming Willis.

The actor’s family revealed in 2022 that he had been diagnosed with aphasia, a condition where the brain’s ability to understand or express language is impaired, according to the National Institutes of Health.

The following year, they announced that he had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, a type of dementia that impacts one’s personality and may cause behavioral changes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Since then, his family has supported him and shared updates about the actor’s diagnosis on social media.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Gene Hackman died of cardiovascular disease, wife died a week earlier of hantavirus: Officials
Gene Hackman died of cardiovascular disease, wife died a week earlier of hantavirus: Officials
Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa in 2003; SGranitz/WireImage

The causes of deaths of actor Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, were revealed by authorities on Friday, more than one week after the couple was mysteriously found dead in their Santa Fe, New Mexico, home.

Hackman died from “hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, with Alzheimer’s disease as a significant contributory factor,” Dr. Heather Jarrell, chief medical investigator for the state’s Office of the Medical Investigator, said.

“Autopsy examination and a full body post mortem CT examination demonstrated no acute findings of internal or external trauma, and showed severe heart disease, including multiple surgical procedures involving the heart, evidence of prior heart attacks and severe changes of the kidneys due to chronic High Blood Pressure,” Jarrell noted.

Hackman probably died around Feb. 18 and his wife likely died around Feb. 11, she said. 

Hackman was likely home with his deceased wife for one week before he died, Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza said.

Arakawa died from hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, a rare disease transmitted through rodent urine, droppings or saliva, officials said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the disease “initially causes flu-like symptoms that can progress to more severe illness where people have trouble breathing.”

The Academy Award-winning actor, 95, and his wife, 65, were found dead during a Feb. 26 welfare check, with no obvious signs of how they died, the sheriff’s office said. Hackman was discovered on the floor in the mud room, according to the search warrant, while Arakawa was found lying on her side on the floor in a bathroom.

One of the couple’s three dogs was found dead in a crate about 10 to 15 feet from Arakawa’s body, officials said.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ renewed for season 3 at Prime Video
‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ renewed for season 3 at Prime Video
Prime Video

It’s official — Prime Video is headed back to Middle-earth.

The streamer has renewed The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power for a third season, it confirmed Thursday. In fact, season 3 is currently in preproduction and will begin filming this spring at its new production home, Shepperton Studios in England.

Additionally, Prime Video announced three directors helming this new season, including returning directors Charlotte Brändström and Sanaa Hamri. Stefan Schwartz will mark his first involvement with the series.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power continues to captivate audiences worldwide, and we’re thrilled that a third season is underway. The creative team has an extraordinary vision of what’s to come with stories that have left us enchanted and enthralled,” the head of television at Amazon MGM Studios, Vernon Sanders, said. “We look forward to continuing this epic journey, for our global customers, delving even deeper into the legendary tales that shaped Middle-earth.”

According to the official logline, season 3 will feature a time jump. “Jumping forward several years from the events of season 2, season 3 takes place at the height of the War of the Elves and Sauron, as the Dark Lord seeks to craft the One Ring that will give him the edge he needs to win the war and conquer all Middle-earth at last,” the logline reads.

The second season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premiered on Aug. 29 and finished dropping episodes on Oct. 3. The show stars Morfydd Clark, Robert Aramayo, Charlie Vickers, Sophia Nomvete and Markella Kavenagh.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.