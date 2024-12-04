Demi Moore, Zendaya and more among ‘People’ mag’s 25 Most Intriguing of 2024

People magazine is out with its list of the 25 Most Intriguing People of 2024.

Stars making the list this year include Demi Moore, who had a buzzed about role in the horror movie The Substance; The Bear’s Ayo Edebiri; Zendaya, who starred in Challengers and Dune 2 this year; Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan; Sing Sing’s Colman Domingo; and Nicole Kidman, who had multiple TV projects out this year and is set to star in the steamy film Babygirl.

Also on the list are Wicked stars Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande and Bowen Yang, and Gladiator II stars Pedro Pascal and Denzel Washington.

Jennifer Lopez is on the list as well, thanks to a roller-coaster of a year that saw her release a less-than-successful album and big-bucks documentary, cancel her tour and split with husband Ben Affleck.

The magazine’s People of the Year issue hits newsstands Friday.

Andrew Garfield & Amelia Dimoldenberg bring their "vibey" chemistry to latest 'Chicken Shop Date'
Did Andrew Garfield make a love connection while appearing on Amelia Dimoldenberg‘s YouTube series, Chicken Shop Date?

The episode was certainly filled with plenty of flirty exchanges, with Amelia joking in the beginning, “Don’t, like, bring out a ring or get down on one knee, I’m not in the mood today.” 

The pair went viral back in January 2023 because of their flirty chemistry during a red carpet interview at the Golden Globes, and that chemistry was back during the Oct. 18 episode of Amelia’s show.

Garfield admits that their past encounters have “been vibey,” although Amelia shot back “vibey to the point that you’ve been avoiding me for two years because the vibes were too much.”

During a round of “Snog, Marry or Avoid,” Amelia threw herself into the mix, giving Garfield the choices of fellow Spider-Man stars Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire, as well as herself, which put Garfield on the spot.

“This is really unfair, you’re turning the screws on me. God, that’s hard actually, I don’t want to avoid any of you really,” he said, before picking Amelia to avoid. Responding to her shock he added, “This is called flirting, Amelia. … We’ve had two meet-cutes. … This is actually a first date.”

Amelia later asked Andrew if he thought that if they weren’t linked because of their viral chemistry they’d have met and dated, and he seemed to think they would have.

“I actually believe, maybe, we could’ve,” he says, “without all of this.”

Could fans be seeing more of this chemistry? Well, Garfield seems game.

“I feel like this should just be a practice round,” he says at the end. “I think we should do it again, actually, and better.”

(Video includes uncensored profanity.)

Peacock, horror master Blumhouse inviting fans to stay in the haunted hotel that inspired 'The Shining'
Blumhouse, the studio behind the horror hits like The Purge franchise, M3GAN and the Insidious movies, has partnered with Peacock for Overnightmare — a real-life horrifying, interactive weekend experience. 

The companies are opening the doors to the Stanley Hotel in Colorado, the haunted spot that inspired Stephen King‘s Overlook Hotel in his classic The Shining and the 1980 Stanley Kubrick fright fest of the same name.

Taking place Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, Overnightmare is available to book now. The spine-tingling two-night stay will put guests up in a Stanley Hotel room themed to one of four Blumhouse shockers — Insidious, The Purge, Happy Death Day and Freaky. 

Also promised are “spooky spaces throughout the hotel,” as well as “nightly immersive experiences.”

The announcement says, “Come sundown, things will quite literally go bump in the night. Each evening will feature an after-dark experience as guests are pulled from their rooms for one of four personalized, fully immersive activations, inspired by each of the Blumhouse films and featuring interactive characters, narratives, and scares.”

The ad copy continues, “Experiences will be geared toward different horror levels to allow guests to face their fears no matter their terror threshold – from Freaky and Happy Death Day for those who want just a taste of the terrifying, to Insidious and The Purge for a full nightmare experience.”

There will also be two nights of exclusive screenings, including episodes of Peacock’s upcoming original thriller series Teacup, from James Wan‘s Atomic Monster studio, which hits the streamer Oct. 10.

If you’d rather be scared at home, Atomic Monster, Blumhouse and Peacock also collaborated on the screamer’s — er, streamer’s — Face Your Fears lineup of scary movies, just in time for the spooky season.

In brief: Aaron Pierre and Kyle Chandler to lead HBO's 'Lanterns' and more
HBO has revealed Genius: MLK/X star Aaron Pierre has been tapped to play John Stewart in HBO’s upcoming Green Lantern series, joining Kyle Chandler, who Deadline reports will play Green Lantern/Hal Jordan. Lanterns, DC Studios’ first live-action series under co-chairmen/co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran, “follows new recruit John Stewart and Lantern legend Hal Jordan, two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland,” per the studio …

Max has released a teaser trailer for season 3 of Mindy Kaling‘s comedy series The Sex Lives of College Girls, which follows a group of college students at New England’s prestigious Essex College. The series returns Nov. 21, followed by one new episode weekly at 9 p.m. ET through Jan. 23 on Max …

Nate Bargatze, who recently hosted Saturday Night Live for the second time in as many years, is returning to Netflix for a pair of standup comedy specials, according to Deadline. The first, Your Friend, Nate Bargatze, will debut on Dec. 24. Bargatze’s first two Netflix specials, The Tennessee Kid and The Greatest Average American, aired in 2019 and 2021, respectively. He chose Prime Video as the outlet for his last special, 2023’s Hello World

