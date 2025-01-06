Demi Moore’s daughters celebrate her 1st Golden Globes win

Sonja Flemming/CBS

Demi Moore‘s daughters couldn’t have been more proud when the veteran actress won her first award for acting during the 2025 Golden Globes Sunday night.

In a video shared on Scout Willis and her sisters’ Instagram pages, she, Tallulah Willis and Rumer Willis erupted in cheers and jumped up and down in excitement when they heard Moore’s name announced.

“SHE DID IT,” Scout Willis wrote in the accompanying caption, along with a bunch of crying emojis. When she reshared the video clip on her Instagram Story, she added, “I was weeping.”

“GO MAMA GO. So so proud of you. Omg I love you so much. So well deserved,” Rumer Willis replied to the post in a comment.

“I love her so f****** much, I have no words,” Tallulah Willis added.

Moore shares her three daughters with her ex-husband Bruce Willis.

Moore won for best performance by a female actor in a motion picture (musical or comedy) for her starring role as Elisabeth Sparkle in the horror and science fiction film The Substance.

After accepting her Golden Globe trophy, Moore delivered a powerful speech in which she said she was “so humbled and so grateful” by the honor, especially after she was labeled a “popcorn actress” in the past and subsequently took to heart the message that she didn’t deserve to be an award-winning actor and artist.

Moore has been acting for over 40 years, since the 1980s. Her film debut was as Corri in the 1981 dramatic movie Choices.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Billy Bob Thornton, Demi Moore and Jon Hamm star in new ‘Landman’ trailer
Emerson Miller/Paramount+

A new trailer for the forthcoming series Landman, starring Billy Bob Thornton, is bringing the drama.

The series, which Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan co-created with Boomtown podcast host Christian Wallace, stars Thornton as Tommy Norris, a crisis manager for an oil company. It’s described as “a modern-day tale of fortune seeking in the world of oil rigs,” which is “set in the proverbial boomtowns of West Texas.”

“Texas. It ain’t any different than Tombstone or Dodge City. First comes the dreamers, then the bankers and then the desperate,” Thornton’s Tommy says in the trailer.

When his son Cooper (Jacob Lofland) asks him which of those descriptors he is, Tommy answers, “A divorced alcoholic with $500,000 in debt — and I’m one of the lucky ones.”

We also see glimpses of Jon Hamm‘s Monty Miller and Demi Moore‘s Cami Miller, a power couple in the oil industry who are close with Tommy, as well as Ali Larter as Tommy’s headstrong ex-wife, Angela.

The trailer ends with Thornton delivering a line that hints at what may sum up the show: “Men die. Oil companies don’t.” 

The cast also includes Andy Garcia and Michael Peña.

The first two episodes of Landman premiere Nov. 17 on Paramount+.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

George Clooney to make Broadway debut in ‘Good Night and Good Luck’ next year
Seaview Productions

It was announced Monday that Oscar winner George Clooney will make his Broadway debut in the drama Good Night and Good Luck on March 12, 2025, with an opening night set for April 3, 2025. 

Co-written by Clooney and his longtime creative partner Grant Heslov, the play will be based on their Academy Award-nominated 2005 film of the same name. 

However, while actor David Strathairn portrayed legendary newsman Edward R. Murrow in the picture, Clooney will take on the role onstage at the historic Winter Garden Theatre. 

The production will be directed by Tony winner David Cromer. When the project was first announced back in May, Cromer noted, “Edward R. Murrow operated from a kind of moral clarity that feels vanishingly rare in today’s media landscape. There was an immediacy in those early live television broadcasts that today can only be effectively captured on stage, in front of a live audience.”

Clooney added, “I am honored, after all these years, to be coming back to the stage and especially, to Broadway, the art form and the venue that every actor aspires to.”

Presale for American Express cardholders run from Nov. 12 at 10 a.m. ET to Nov. 15 at 3:59 p.m. ET.

The general sale will begin Nov. 15 at 4 p.m. ET at www.telecharge.com.

Fans who sign up at goodnightgoodluckbroadway.com will have priority access to tickets beginning on Nov. 14 at 10 a.m. ET. 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Hugh Jackman takes to Instagram to help in the search for missing Broadway dancer
Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Two-time Tony winner Hugh Jackman is using his social media presence to help in the search for a fellow Broadway veteran.

According to ABC News’ South Carolina affiliate WOLO-TV, 28-year-old Hamilton dancer Zelig Williams was last seen on Oct. 3, according to his family, who reported him missing.

In an Instagram Story, Jackman posted a photo of Williams, noting, “Please, if anyone has information as to the whereabouts of Zelig Williams, please reach out to the local authorities.” 

He continued, “ZELIG we love you and are praying for your safe return. Please pass this message on!!!”

According to the authorities, the dancer was last seen driving in the area of the Congaree State Park in South Carolina; officials say his vehicle was later discovered near the 500-mile-long Palmetto Trail. 

His family says it is out of character for Williams to not contact them; a statement from the Richland County Sheriff’s Office says a family member received an SOS message from his phone the day he was last seen.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.