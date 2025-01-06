Demi Moore’s daughters celebrate her 1st Golden Globes win

Sonja Flemming/CBS

Demi Moore‘s daughters couldn’t have been more proud when the veteran actress won her first award for acting during the 2025 Golden Globes Sunday night.

In a video shared on Scout Willis and her sisters’ Instagram pages, she, Tallulah Willis and Rumer Willis erupted in cheers and jumped up and down in excitement when they heard Moore’s name announced.

“SHE DID IT,” Scout Willis wrote in the accompanying caption, along with a bunch of crying emojis. When she reshared the video clip on her Instagram Story, she added, “I was weeping.”

“GO MAMA GO. So so proud of you. Omg I love you so much. So well deserved,” Rumer Willis replied to the post in a comment.

“I love her so f****** much, I have no words,” Tallulah Willis added.

Moore shares her three daughters with her ex-husband Bruce Willis.

Moore won for best performance by a female actor in a motion picture (musical or comedy) for her starring role as Elisabeth Sparkle in the horror and science fiction film The Substance.

After accepting her Golden Globe trophy, Moore delivered a powerful speech in which she said she was “so humbled and so grateful” by the honor, especially after she was labeled a “popcorn actress” in the past and subsequently took to heart the message that she didn’t deserve to be an award-winning actor and artist.

Moore has been acting for over 40 years, since the 1980s. Her film debut was as Corri in the 1981 dramatic movie Choices.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.