Democratic energy ‘very high’ but ‘that does not mean we let up’: Jennifer Granholm
(CHICAGO) — Former Michigan Democratic Gov. Jennifer Granholm praised the party’s energy at its national convention in Chicago as Vice President Kamala Harris prepares to formally accept its presidential nomination.
“It is very high,” Granholm told ABC News about Democrats’ enthusiasm. “People will be exhausted if it stays this high all the way through. But honestly, for Democrats, it has to stay high. There is so much work to do if we can’t take anything for granted. These polls are starting to look good. It’s clear she’s got momentum, but this is not for time to let up on the accelerator.”
Still, Granholm said, it’s hard to take anything for granted.
Trump remains the leader of his own movement of loyal supporters, and polling in the past has consistently underestimated his support, including in 2016, when he overcame historical trends and his own stumbles to beat former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who Democrats were virtually certain would prevail.
“Always concerned about overconfidence. You always have to run like her 10 points behind. Yes, she’s got momentum, but that does not mean you let up, you accelerate. Let’s keep going,” she said.
Still, Granholm said, Democrats are putting forth an inspiring candidate.
Harris would be a groundbreaking president as a woman of color. But, Democrats have argued, her appeal expands beyond that.
“I do think that it is emblematic of the diversity and coalition that the Democratic Party represents,” Granholm said. But her policies “are what really gets and bring people in, in addition to the more than symbolism of having a first in a woman person of color.”
Harris is set to blitz the campaign trail in the sprint to Election Day on Nov. 5, even making a pit stop in Milwaukee, Wis., on Tuesday night while the convention plays out in Chicago.
Former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm, D, said the energy at the Democratic National Convention is “very high.”
And, Granholm said, it would behoove Harris to have President Joe Biden tag along and allow him to talk about accomplishments that voters may not be aware of, including investments in infrastructure and science and technology.
“What he’s done is given her a foundation on which to build,” she said.
“He’s also somebody who has been focused on bipartisanship, so independents and others who may not be aware of what this president has done and be able to help get the word out, for some weirdo reason, people still seem to think that Republicans have a better agenda, when, in fact, for real people, the agenda that the Democrats are putting forward is so much better, he can be a great explainer for that,” she said.
(WASHINGTON) — President Joe Biden will deliver an Oval Office address on Wednesday night on his decision not to seek reelection and how he plans to finish his tenure as commander in chief.
What time is President Biden’s address from the Oval Office?
Biden said he will speak “on what lies ahead, and how I will finish the job for the American people” at 8 p.m. ET.
How to watch or livestream Biden’s address
ABC News Live will carry the network’s special report on the president’s speech.
The White House is also expected to stream the remarks live on their website and on YouTube.
It will be Biden’s first extensive, on-camera comments on his decision to step away from the 2024 campaign trail and endorse Vice President Kamala Harris.
The president first announced he would “stand down” from the race and focus his attention on the remaining six months of his term in a letter posted to social media on Sunday.
In the letter, addressed to his “fellow Americans,” Biden said it was the “greatest honor of my life to serve as your President.”
While he said his in-depth remarks on his decision would come later, Biden expressed his “deepest gratitude to all those who have worked so hard to see me reelected.”
“I want to thank Vice President Kamala Harris for being an extraordinary partner in all this work,” he wrote. “And let me express my heartfelt appreciation to the American people for the faith and trust you have placed in me. I believe today what I always have: that there is nothing America can’t do — when we do it together. We just have to remember we are the United States of America.”
Biden’s decision to drop out of the race came after weeks of intense scrutiny from fellow Democrats about his ability to campaign and serve a second term after his poor debate performance against Donald Trump in June.
Biden was initially defiant, insisting he would stay the course and that only the “Lord Almighty” could tell him to step aside in the 2024 race.
But after a drumbeat of Democrats publicly called on him to step aside from his reelection bid, and other prominent leaders like Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Majority Leader Hakeem Jeffries privately suggesting he do so, Biden made the decision to bow out.
Biden went on to endorse Harris to take his place atop the ticket.
“My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President,” he wrote in another social media post on Sunday. “And it’s been the best decision I’ve made. Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this.”
(MILWAUKEE) — The Republican National Convention is set to kick off in Milwaukee on Monday — just two days after Donald Trump was wounded in an assassination attempt at a Pennsylvania rally on Saturday evening.
Despite the shooting, the gathering of more than 50,000 attendees, including an expected 2,400 Republican delegates, is slated to maintain its original programming as a time to bring the party together — but now newly energized by Trump’s amazing survival and raised-fist show of defiance.
Here’s how the news is developing:
RNC officially underway The Republican National Convention is underway. A live rendition of Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the USA” filled the convention center in Milwaukee. Groups of delegate were seen before and during these opening ceremonies pumping their fists and chanting “fight, fight, fight,” taking up former President Trump’s gesture after the shooting at his rally as a symbol for the party’s nominating convention.
Crowds continued the chant during “God Bless the USA” ahead of a vote on the party’s platform.
RNC co-chair Michael Whatley gaveled the convention to order and asked for a moment of silence to honor the shooting.
As Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell was announced as an honorary co-chair, audible boos were heard from the crowd. The Senate leader, who will step down from his perch atop the GOP conference, has had a frosty relationship with the former president since Jan. 6, 2021. -ABC News’ Jay O’Brien
Burgum told he is not Trump’s running mate North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum has been told he is not Trump’s running mate pick, three sources familiar with the matter tell ABC News.
Trump’s pick is expected to be announced at some point Monday.
-ABC News’ Rachel Scott, Rick Klein, Katherine Faulders
Rubio told he is not Trump’s running mate Florida Sen. Marco Rubio has been told he is not former President Donald Trump’s running mate pick, five sources familiar with the matter tell ABC News.
Trump’s pick is expected to be announced at some point Monday.
-ABC News’ John Santucci, Katherine Faulders, Rachel Scott, Rick Klein
Trump has made his VP selection Trump has selected his running mate, a senior campaign official told ABC News.
-ABC News’ John Santucci
Vivek Ramaswamy recounts ‘anger’ after Trump shooting, calls for unity Vivek Ramaswamy, speaking with reporters after his speech at the Heritage Policy Fest, joined Trump in stressing unity after the shooting at the former president’s Pennsylvania rally.
ABC News asked Ramaswamy for his response to Republicans like J.D. Vance going after Democrats and President Joe Biden in the wake of the attempted assassination attempt.
“Look, I think that there is a lot of understandable anger. I was … my first reaction was anger,” Ramaswamy said. “And the reason my first reaction was anger was that the only thing more tragic than what happened on Saturday is that if we’re being really honest with ourselves, all of us, it wasn’t totally a shock, actually. And that, that is maddening. And that … makes me angry as a citizen of the United States of America. But the question is, how do we channel that anger?”
Ramaswamy said Republicans have a “second chance that Lincoln didn’t have: to unite a country that this time didn’t have to fight a civil war, but avoids one.”
“If that bullet hit Donald Trump, we’d be in a very different place now,” he said. “And the fact that we’ve been given that chance, I think it’s our responsibility to step up and seize it not by compromising on our principles, but by actually reviving the principles that unite all of us. And by seeing the enemy as the ideology that we’re up against, rather than our fellow neighbors as our enemy combatants, and that’s what I call on not only the Republican Party but every American to do in the wake of what happened on Saturday.”
-ABC News’ Alexandra Hutzler
Pre-planned group of 1,700 National Guardsmen and other troops supporting RNC security As part of a plan that predates the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump, roughly 1,700 National Guardsmen and several active-duty troops will assist other agencies with security at the Republican National Convention, according to Deputy Pentagon press secretary Sabrina Singh.
“In regards to the Republican National Convention, approximately 1,700 National Guard and a small number of active-duty personnel will be providing support to civil authorities from July 13 through 19. These personnel are supporting the FBI, U.S. Secret Service and Milwaukee Metro Police Department for 24/7 operations,” Singh said.
Singh emphasized that this support was pre-planned, and not related to the shooting at Trump’s rally over the weekend, nor was the force augmented as a result.
-Matt Seyler
Trump says he will announce VP pick today Former President Donald Trump told Fox News’ Bret Baier on Monday morning that he will announce his pick for vice president on Monday.
The decision will come after months of speculation about who his running mate will be.
There will be a roll call vote on the presidential ticket, which includes the vice president, on Monday at the RNC.
Trump in Milwaukee as RNC set to begin The attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump has thoroughly altered the stakes and tone of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, which kicks off Monday, just two days after a shooter opened fire at the former president’s Pennsylvania rally on Saturday, grazing Trump’s ear and leading to a spectator’s death.
Trump arrived in Milwaukee Sunday afternoon, ahead of the RNC’s start on Monday.
In a social media post Sunday, Trump indicated that he was going to delay his trip, but decided he wouldn’t allow a “shooter” to change his scheduled plans to head to the RNC.
U.S. Secret Service and other officials said Sunday there are no plans to expand the security perimeter and that there are no known threats. Ahead of the shooting at his rally, the GOP convention was gearing up to be an extravagant event centered around symbolic, Trump-era Republican ideas and party unity, sealed on Thursday with the third nomination of the former president.
-ABC’s Brittany Shepherd, Kelsey Walsh and Isabella Murray
Trump says he’s scratching planned speech to stress unity instead As the Republican National Convention begins, the atmosphere will feel entirely different following former President Donald Trump’s attempted assassination.
A day after being grazed by a bullet, Trump indicated he plans to take advantage of the moment and deliver a message of unity.
The former president said he is scratching his original convention speech from rallying his base against President Joe Biden to now attempting to draw the country together, according to an interview he did with the Washington Examiner conducted as he boarded his flight to Milwaukee Sunday evening.
During the first official session, delegates — nearly 2,400 from across the nation — must approve the committee platform and formally designate a presidential ticket. The ticket will include Trump’s vice president who he has yet to name. The evening session’s theme is “Make America Wealthy Again.” Speeches will include issues focused on beating inflation, rising costs and creating more jobs.
(WASHINGTON) — In the wake of the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump, the U.S. Secret Service has faced mounting scrutiny for its failure to prevent the attack.
Much of the criticism has been aimed at the agency’s director, Kimberly Cheatle. Cheatle, who was appointed to the role by President Joe Biden in 2022, had previously been the senior director in global security at PepsiCo.
Prior to her time at PepsiCo, she had served with the Secret Service for more than 25 years, including on Biden’s security detail while he was vice president.
In a statement announcing her appointment, Biden said he had “complete trust” in Cheatle, to whom in 2021 he bestowed a Presidential Rank Award, which honors “exceptional performance” as a high-ranking federal civil servant.
“When Kim served on my security detail when I was Vice President, we came to trust her judgement and counsel,” Biden said. “She is a distinguished law enforcement professional with exceptional leadership skills, and was easily the best choice to lead the agency at a critical moment for the Secret Service.”
Cheatle is one of only two women to ever serve as director of the Secret Service. Previously, she had been the first woman to serve as the agency’s assistant director of protective operations.
In a 2022 interview with the trade publication Security Magazine, Cheatle reflected on being a woman in the Secret Service.
“That achievement in a male-dominated industry was not lost on me,” Cheatle said. “I kept a photo on my desk of the first five women sworn into the service, and I used that to remind me that these women created opportunities for me and I can help others grow and lead as well.”
Cheatle graduated from Eastern Illinois University in 1992 with a bachelor’s degree in sociology, according to the News-Gazette, and she first applied for a job as a Secret Service agent before leaving school.
She credited her brother — who had aspired to be a state trooper but was killed in a car accident in 1988 — with inspiring her career path.
“I probably am in law enforcement today as a direct result of my brother,” she told the News-Gazette.
Since the shooting on Saturday, numerous Republican lawmakers have called for Cheatle to answer questions about how the agency failed to prevent the attack, which left one rallygoer dead. Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz and Elon Musk have taken it a step further, calling for her to resign.
Some of the criticism of Cheatle has focused on her being a woman, with prominent conservatives calling her a “DEI hire” and female Secret Service agents in general as having “physical limitations” that should prevent them from serving.
Next Monday, Cheatle is expected to testify before the GOP-led House Oversight Committee about the assassination attempt. In a statement announcing the hearing, chairman James Comer said “Americans demand answers” from Cheatle.
“The United States Secret Service has a no-fail mission, yet it failed on Saturday when a madman attempted to assassinate President Trump, killed an innocent victim, and harmed others,” Comer said. “We are grateful to the brave Secret Service agents who acted quickly to protect President Trump after shots were fired and the American patriots who sought to help victims, but questions remain about how a rooftop within proximity to President Trump was left unsecure.”
In a statement Monday, Cheatle said the Secret Service is working to understand how Saturday’s shooting took place and that the agency is cooperating with investigations into Secret Service protocol around the incident.
“The Secret Service is tasked with the tremendous responsibility of protecting the current and former leaders of our democracy,” she said. “It is a responsibility that I take incredibly seriously, and I am committed to fulfilling that mission.”