Democratic Party ‘doubling down’ on town hall meetings targeting Republican-held districts

The Democratic National Committee — continuing its push to host town halls in Republican-held districts — is announcing a new set of town halls focused on the Republican-led budget bill and featuring high-profile officials such as Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., ABC News has learned exclusively.

These “People’s Town Halls,” which will be held during Congress’ two-week April recess that begins next week, comes as Democrats look to hammer Republicans and the White House and to reach out to voters over economic concerns and affordability.

The Democrats are focusing in large part on a budget blueprint that President Donald Trump has said will help his administration’s priorities, including tax cuts and border security investments.

But that bill has been criticized by Democrats as potentially leading to cuts to key programs Americans rely on, such as health care or food assistance, during a time of economic uncertainty.

“In both red and blue communities, people are sick and tired of Donald Trump and Elon Musk destroying the economy, threatening health care and Social Security, and making life worse for families,” DNC chair Ken Martin said in a statement.

“In April, we’re doubling down with leading Democratic voices joining even more town halls in key districts across the country. Republicans still want to pretend like their constituents don’t exist, but we believe Americans deserve to have their voices heard.”

Republicans have argued that the budget blueprint does not and will not threaten any benefits or entitlements, and Trump has said his administration will not cut or threaten Social Security benefits. Republicans have also pushed back against claims they are not hosting town halls, saying that they are continuing to host in-person events or are hearing from constituents by phone and virtually. Some members have faced fierce pushback from constituents at their events.

The Democratic Party town halls during the recess are set to feature high-profile congressional figures — including Booker, Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy, Arizona Rep. Greg Stanton and Florida Rep. Maxwell Frost, according to the DNC.

Booker received heightened attention in early April after breaking a Congressional record, speaking for more than 24 hours in a marathon speech on the Senate floor protesting the national “crisis” he said President Donald Trump and key advisor Elon Musk had created.

“The Democratic Party is at its weakest when it’s concerned about the party. It’s at its strongest when it’s concerned about the people, when it’s bigger and broader than any narrow, political analysis,” Booker told ABC News’ “This Week” anchor George Stephanopoulos on Sunday.

The Democratic town halls will be held during the recess on April 13 in Arizona’s 6th District, on April 22 in Pennsylvania’s 8th District, on April 24 in Colorado’s 8th District and North Carolina’s 9th District, and on April 25 in Missouri’s 2nd District.

Two of those districts — Pennsylvania’s 8th, represented by Rep. Robert Bresnahan, and Colorado’s 8th, represented by Rep. Gabe Evans, were flipped by Republicans in the 2024 election.

North Carolina’s 9th District is represented by Rep. Richard Hudson, the chair of the National Republican Campaign Committee (NRCC). In March, Hudson encouraged House Republicans to do more virtual events instead of in-person town halls, although the NRCC said this was a suggestion to help members reach more constituents.

The Democrats’ new batch of town halls is also a joint effort between the DNC and two of its affiliates, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) and the Association of State Democratic Committees (ASDC).

“While vulnerable Republicans continue to run scared because they’re voting to raise costs, gut Medicaid, and threaten working families livelihoods, we’re going to make sure voters know they don’t have to wait until Election Day to hold them accountable,” DCCC chair Rep. Suzan DelBene, D-Wash., said in a statement.

According to the DNC, those three arms of the party have hosted 71 town halls in 35 states and territories in the past three weeks altogether, with tens of thousands of attendees overall.

