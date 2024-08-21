Democrats at DNC attack Trump on how they say Project 2025 would hurt education in states

Former President Donald Trump speaks during a press conference at his Mar-a-Lago estate, Aug. 8, 2024, in Palm Beach, Fla. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

(CHICAGO) — Democrats have made conservatives’ controversial Project 2025 and its education agenda a weapon in their attacks against Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump at the Democratic National Convention.

Dismantling the Department of Education is a key issue for conservatives this election season and is mentioned in the 922-page playbook for the next conservative president. And while Trump has tried to distance himself from Project 2025, it aligns in many ways with his Agenda 47 platform.

President Joe Biden slammed the Republican vision for education as he addressed the Democratic National Convention on Monday night.

“Donald Trump, and his Republican friends, they not only can’t think, they can’t read very well,” Biden said, adding,”Seriously, think about it. Look at their Project 2025. They want to do away with the Department of Education.”

Michelle Obama touched on the subject in her speech the following night: “Shutting down the Department of Education, banning our books — none of that will prepare our kids for the future.”

Trump reiterated his plan for education in his wide-ranging X Spaces interview last week with Elon Musk.

“I want to close up the Department of Education [and] move education back to the states,” Trump told Musk’s more than one million listeners, claiming that the U.S. had fallen to the bottom of rankings among other countries and that states do a better job educating their children without federal mandates.

The U.S. is not ranked at the bottom, as Trump claimed, but due to historic learning loss during the COVID-19 pandemic, it is close to the bottom half in subjects like math in the most recent Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA). Nearly a third of U.S. students also ended last school year behind grade level in at least one academic subject, according to new data released by the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES).

It’s unclear whether the former president would close the agency and redistribute its funding to states or stop funding it and close it altogether. ABC News has reached out to the Trump campaign but didn’t receive a response by time of publication.

Critics of the plan say it would hurt mostly small, rural school systems, many of them in red states.

In an interview with the nonprofit More Perfect Union, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said he would defend public education against defunding because it would exacerbate the “haves and the have-nots.” An Education Department official warned that if the agency were shuttered, states would lose a “large chunk” of funding from the feds and state and local governments — on average about 10%. State and local governments make up roughly 90% of public school funding.

Education finance expert Jess Gartner said school districts with the “highest need” students could take a devastating blow if the federal agency’s funding was cut because funding for school districts isn’t always equally distributed.

“Those targeted funds were being targeted for a reason,” Gartner said.

‘I can’t find the word ‘education’ in [the Constitution]’

House Education and the Workforce Committee Chairwoman Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., is one of the most vocal opponents of the department. She raises caregivers’ and local school board members’ concerns that they shouldn’t have to “co-parent” with the government.

Conservatives also reject what they characterize as bureaucrats infusing culture war topics into their kids’ school curriculums.

Foxx argued it’s unconstitutional for the government to handle state education issues in the first place.

“I can’t find the word ‘education’ in there [the Constitution] as one of the duties and responsibilities of Congress or the federal government,” Foxx told ABC News.

That ideology gives way for Trump to work with Foxx and congressional Republicans to pass a department closure if he wins the White House and Republicans maintain control of the House and take over the Senate in November, according to Arnold Ventures Director of Higher Education Clare McCann.

“Congress created the Department of Education,” McCann told ABC News, adding, “Congress could uncreate it if they wanted.”

In theory, McCann said, Trump could make the shift with congressional approval but it’s unlikely it would happen immediately. There would need to be a support system to dole out the money to states, but that’s something the department would be equipped to do.

“There’s a reason the Department of Education was created and it was to have this kind of in-house expertise and policy background on these issues,” McCann said. “The civil servants who work at the Department of Education are true experts in the field,” she added.

Arkansas moves against ‘indoctrinating’ students

Former Trump White House press secretary Sarah Sanders has pushed for conservative education reform since becoming the first woman elected as the state’s governor in 2022. Last year, she signed into law the state’s LEARNS Act, which calls for raising minimum teacher salaries, introducing universal pre-K, banning teaching on “gender identity, sexual orientation, and sexual reproduction” before fifth grade and banning curriculum that would “indoctrinate students with ideologies, such as Critical Race Theory.”

It also instituted a universal voucher program for so-called “school choice,” which is also similar to plans in Trump’s Agenda 47 and Project 2025.

Superintendent of the Little Rock School District Jermall Wright said abolishing the Department of Education would be “catastrophic.”

Wright, who cited friction with the school board in announcing last week he was stepping down from his position after two years on the job, said such an action would hinder title and grant funding meant to supplement state funding. He also fears it would strip states of Title I funding for low-income and disadvantaged students as well as McKinney-Vento funds, which includes support for the unhoused and transient populations.

“We rely on those additional funds to provide, you know, an array of services and supports for students and families,” Wright told ABC News. “The face of homelessness has changed. It’s not just, you know, people who are living on streets. We have extremely mobile families. They move from apartments to apartments, hotels, motels, etc. We have children who may live with family members that are not their biological parents. All those types of situations.”

Before Little Rock, Wright led the Mississippi Achievement School District — which encompasses two smaller districts totaling about 5,000 students in the rural Mississippi Delta. He said he saw firsthand the amount of federal aid some districts in the poorest state in the nation rely on.

“In those small rural districts, the majority of our funding came from federal funds, which I’d never experienced that a day before in any place that I had worked,” he said, adding, “Those districts wouldn’t be able to survive, let alone, you just can’t function.”

Wright also said the federal agency plays an essential role in overseeing states’ civil rights issues.

An impact on vulnerable students

That’s a concern in other states like California, where education advocates worry abolishing the department would have an impact on vulnerable students and students with disabilities as well as general learning outcomes for students and teachers.

“There’s a critical role for the U.S. Department of Education to support states in thinking about how to meet the needs of student groups who either have been marginalized, underserved, or for whom we really haven’t had the opportunity to think about how best to meet their needs,” said Sarah Lillis, California executive director for Teach Plus.

Gartner, the education finance expert, said much of this conversation is dependent on economic opportunity, not location.

“There are very wealthy districts in California and there are very poor districts in California [and everywhere else],” Gartner told ABC News. “Wealthy districts aren’t going to be impacted very much by their Title I money being cut. They’re going to go out and pass a bond and raise that money – and then some – locally in two days. It’s the poor, rural district that’s going to be devastated by that and have no recourse to fill that gap.”

Due to their emphasis on local control, states like Texas with strong economies would virtually be unaffected, according to state policy experts.

Others say they don’t need the feds’ help.

Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield said the state doesn’t look to the U.S. Department of Education for guidance on education policy. She told ABC News that she’s fine with abolishing the agency.

“We are making decisions about education focused on our own state,” Critchfield told ABC News, adding, “It is very rare that we’re reaching out to the federal government to help us know what initiatives and goals we want to have here for our kids in Idaho.”

Critchfield believes shuttering the department would have “little impact” on her state.

“We don’t look to them [the Department of Education] to say what should we be working on,” Critchfield said. “I’m talking to leaders in the state, local school boards, parents in our state, they’re the ones telling me what I should be focused on. Outside of [the Department of Education] watchdogging, the influence on outcomes just isn’t there.”

Grant Baldwin/Getty Images

(CHICAGO) — Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday unveiled her economic platform, her first major policy rollout since becoming the Democratic nominee.

Former President Donald Trump on Thursday held a press conference in Bedminster, New Jersey, where he said he’s “entitled” to insult his Democratic opponent because he doesn’t respect her and attacked her record on the economy.

Here’s how the news is developing:

Harris headed to Milwaukee rally tonight

Democratic candidate for president, Vice President Kamala Harris, is set to speak at a rally in Milwaukee on Tuesday, according to her campaign.

Gov. Tim Walz, Harris’ vice presidential running mate, will be in attendance, the campaign confirmed. Also expected at the event are Congresswoman Gwen Moore, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson, members of the Milwaukee Bucks franchise, including Khris Middleton and President Peter Feigin, and labor leaders.

Harris and Waltz appeared at the DNC in Chicago on Monday night, where Harris surprised delegates by taking the stage early in the night for a brief speech.

Tuesday’s rally, which is being held at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, is aimed at energizing Wisconsin voters, the campaign said.

Iran denies involvement in attempts to hack Trump, Biden campaigns

Iran is denying reports it was involved in attempts to hack the presidential campaigns of former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden, the latter of which while he was still in the race.

In a statement, the Permanent Mission of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations, said that reports of attempted hacking, which came from Google and Microsoft, are “unsubstantiated.”

“Such allegations are unsubstantiated and devoid of any standing. As we have previously announced, the Islamic Republic of Iran harbors neither the intention nor the motive to interfere with the U.S. presidential election,” the statement read. “Should the U.S. government genuinely believe in the validity of its claims, it should furnish us with the pertinent evidence—if any—to which we will respond accordingly.”

-ABC News’ Pierre Thomas

7:32 AM EDT
Bernie Sanders to speak at DNC on ‘lowering health care costs’

Lowering health care costs will be a central theme at the Democratic National Convention this week, campaign and convention officials said on Monday, with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), confirmed as one notable program speaker set to focus upon the issue — specifically on “lowering Rx drug prices” and “taking on Big Pharma.”

Speakers throughout the week like Sanders, California Rep. Robert Garcia, Illinois Rep. Lauren Underwood and New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham will highlight the support of Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz for strengthening the Affordable Care Act, convention officials shared first with ABC News.

In a Friday speech setting out a string of economic proposals, Harris pledged to “lower the cost of insulin and prescription drugs for everyone.” She also said she’d “demand transparency from the middlemen who operate between Big Pharma and the insurance companies, who use opaque practices to raise your drug prices and profit off your need for medicine.”

-ABC News’ Isabella Murray

Kerry Washington, Tony Goldwyn and more to host DNC

Actors Kerry Washington, Tony Goldwyn, Mindy Kaling and commentator Ana Navarro will serve as hosts at the Democratic National Convention this week, convention officials confirmed to ABC News.

Each will host one night of the four-day convention, starting the programming with opening remarks and reappearing onstage throughout the night.

Goldwyn will host Monday night, Navarro on Tuesday and Kaling on Wednesday. Washington will host on Thursday, the night Vice President Kamala Harris formally accepts her nomination.

CNN first reported this news.

Harris and Walz debut new campaign buses and kick off tour ahead of DNC

Vice President Kamala Harris and Gov. Tim Walz debuted their new campaign buses Sunday and kicked off a bus tour of southwestern Pennsylvania ahead of this week’s Democratic National Convention.

Upon their arrival on Air Force Two, a few hundred supporters greeted Harris, Walz and their spouses at a hangar where the new were buses parked.

Supporters told ABC News they were thrilled by Harris’ candidacy, with one saying she had not felt this excited about politics in years. Some said they had never volunteered for a campaign before signing up to work on Harris’.

“I was excited about Biden, but I am a million times more excited about Kamala,” Nicole Molinaro, a Pittsburgh-area mom, said. “I think that we need her leadership. We need her intelligence. We need her progressive, you know, stance. I think we need her experience. We need everything about Kamala.”

Another supporter, Edward Freel, said he was unsure about Harris at first, “but then, as I started listening better and following her, [I thought] this woman is going to be good for this country.”

Trump campaign releases counterprogramming schedule for DNC week

During the week of the DNC, Former President Donald Trump and Sen. JD Vance will be out on the campaign trail, holding events in battleground states like Pennsylvania, Michigan, North Carolina, Wisconsin, Georgia, Arizona and Nevada.

Trump allies — including Sens. Ron Johnson and Rick Scott, and Rep. Byron Donalds — will travel to Chicago to host press conferences every day of the convention. The Trump team will also give a press conference on Thursday ahead of Vice President Kamala Harris accepting the Democratic party’s nomination.

“As they meet Americans where they are in battleground states across the country, President Trump and Senator Vance will remind voters that under their leadership, we can end inflation, protect our communities from violent criminals, secure the border, and Make America Great Again,” Trump Campaign Senior Advisors Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles said in a statement.

-ABC News’ Lalee Ibssa, Soo Rin Kim and Kelsey Walsh

Michelle Obama to speak at DNC this week

Former first lady Michelle Obama will speak at the DNC in Chicago this week, ABC News has confirmed with her office.

Her appearance, first reported by Essence Magazine, will be among a lineup of prominent Democratic leaders who are rallying in support of Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

Former President Barack Obama is also scheduled to speak at the DNC.

According to a source familiar with the planning, Michelle Obama will speak on Tuesday — the same day as the former president.

-ABC News’ Michelle Stoddart and Gabriella Abdul-Hakim

Former Democrat Rep. Tulsi Gabbard will help Trump prepare for presidential debate

Former Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard will assist Trump in preparing for his first debate against Vice President Kamala Harris.

“[Trump] does not need traditional debate prep but will continue to meet with respected policy advisors and effective communicators like Tulsi Gabbard, who successfully dominated Kamala Harris on the debate stage,” Trump campaign National Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt wrote in a statement to ABC News, confirming a development first reported by The New York Times.

Gabbard, a former Democratic congresswoman from Hawaii and a one-time Democratic presidential candidate during the 2020 election, gained brief momentum during her presidential run after challenging Harris on the debate stage on topics like criminal prosecutions.

Since leaving the Democratic Party, Gabbard has been gaining traction among Trump supporters, and more recently she has appeared on Fox and other conservative news outlets attacking Harris.

– ABC News’ Rachel Scott, Soo Rin Kim, Kelsey Walsh, and Lalee Ibssa

Election 2024 updates: ABC News Harris-Trump debate to be held in Philadelphia

The first debate between Vice President Harris and former President Trump will be held by ABC News at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia.

The Sept. 10 debate will be moderated by ABC News anchors David Muir and Linsey Davis.

It will air live at 9:00 p.m. ET on the network and on its 24/7 streaming network ABC News Live, Disney+ and Hulu.

(MILWAUKEE) — The smell of burning rubber is unmistakable during a U.S. Secret Service training exercise that will be critical to the security of President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump during their upcoming party conventions.

Agents prepare for any threat, traveling at speeds approaching 90 miles an hour while navigating tight turns and stopping on a dime.

The Secret Service has also modeled a life-size town where agents train for an attack on a motorcade — one of many potential worst-case scenarios. Would-be attackers fire blank rounds from the cover of buildings on both sides of the street to simulate a real assault on a protectee. A counter-assault team jumps out of black SUVs to return fire and contain the situation.

“We have to train for the lone wolf gunman, all the way up to possibly state-sponsored terrorist attacks,” Secret Service Assistant to the Special Agent in Charge Shaun Miltier said.

The purpose is to have lethal force at the ready.

“We use speed, surprise and violence of action… to divert, suppress and neutralize that threat,” said Agent Kyle Kuhn with the Special Operations Division.

Republicans will host their convention from July 15-18 in Milwaukee. Democrats will hold theirs in Chicago from Aug. 19-22.

With the Republican convention just over a week away, the Secret Service and an army of federal, state and local agencies are working around the clock to prepare for any potential threat in a deeply divided country.

The security package in Milwaukee for the Republican National Convention is more than a year in the making. ABC News went inside a joint command center that will serve as a real-time coordination hub during the convention.

“We have many partner organizations at all levels of government that have been involved in this process, and we are continually monitoring information related to the event,” Secret Service Coordinator Audrey Gibson-Cicchino said. “So we are well prepared and have a plan in place to account for any situation that may arise.”

Federal and local law enforcement are coming together to protect the convention from the air, land and sea. Helicopters and airplanes are ready to patrol the sky, along with Secret Service drone pilots.

“If we get a report of a medical situation, we can use the drone to actually go over there, help identify the medical situation and direct our first responders to that area,” Secret Service drone pilot Matthew Malone said.

Milwaukee Police Department Harbor Patrol will also be on alert, guarding against any potential threats from Lake Michigan.

“We pretty much know the water like the back of our hand,” Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said. “And it’s important for us to understand those particular type[s] of sensitive areas and how to properly secure it.”

In Chicago, the Secret Service official overseeing security for the Democratic National Convention in August said he is confident in their plans and preparations.

“We’re not only here to ensure the safety of the attendees of the convention, but there’s almost 2.7 million residents of the city of Chicago that live and work here every day,” Secret Service Coordinator Jeff Burnside said.

Chicago police plan to put officers on bikes for crowd control, giving them an advantage in the event of civil unrest. The city’s top cop is also mindful not only of the threat of terror, but also how crowds themselves can be a security threat. The key, law enforcement leaders say, is balancing the right to protest with the need to maintain public safety.

“We want to protect those rights,” Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling said. “But we’re also preparing and training for when things can’t be de-escalated, and they go off scale.”

(CHICAGO) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was among the many politicians attendance at the Democratic National Convention Monday, as the political gathering kicked off in Chicago.

Whitmer has served as governor of the Great Lake State since 2019 and published her political memoir “True Gretch” in July.

She sat down with ABC News’ ABC News’ Linsey Davis to discuss the Harris-Walz ticket, her potential future presidential run and underscore the significance of women’s votes in the upcoming election.

ABC NEWS: Joining us now on set, Michigan governor, Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Thank you so much, governor, for joining us. We really appreciate it. So, one month ago, you were still suggesting and supporting Joe Biden for another term. Are you surprised at how quickly things have changed?

WHITMER: Well, you know what, we always knew that if a change was going to happen, it was going to come from President Biden. And ultimately he did change his mind. And we pivoted really quickly to embrace his vice president. She’s been by his side. She has been a loyal part of his administration. She’s been a key part of why they’ve had so many victories and knows how to step into the role and take us to the next, the next chapter, and I’m really excited about it. I think Tim Walz is a fantastic running mate for her, too.

ABC NEWS: You were one of a number of governors, of party leaders who really stepped out and endorsed Kamala Harris right away, right on the heels of Joe Biden doing the same. Were you surprised at all about how quickly the party really coalesced around Kamala Harris? Because, of course, at first there was some concern about that.

WHITMER: Well, you know, it’s a big tent and there are lots of different vantage points and people that are part of this party. But I think we all recognize that Kamala Harris was in the best position to take the next step for us as a party. She’s a great leader. She has proven she knows how to get things done, and she’s a normal human being. You know, she wasn’t born with a silver spoon in her mouth. She has worked her way through life. She’s attained and held a number of offices and shown how tough she is. And she is up to this moment, and I’m excited to be here. I brought my daughters with me because I think it is. We are on the cusp of a big new chapter in this country and and it’s exciting. You can feel it here.

ABC NEWS: And you mentioned Tim Walz and your support for him. We know that you took your name out of the running for that VP selection early on, but had you received a call how would you have responded?

WHITMER: You know, I got to tell you, I’ve made a commitment to serve out my term in Michigan, and never for a second have I, do I plan not to do exactly that. Tim Walz, Josh Shapiro — Kamala Harris had so many great people from whom she could choose her running mate. But at the end of the day, it’s got to be someone she wants to run with. And so I, I would have been happy with any of those choices, but I think, I think this is just a great ticket. These are regular everyday people. They get it. They understand us, they see our lives, and they’re going to focus every single day on how to make our lives better. And you contrast that with Donald Trump, who’s in it for himself. I think that this is going to resonate with a lot of Americans.

ABC NEWS: There are many people will associate your state of Michigan with the uncommitted movement. Of course, we’ve seen a number of protesters here. How concerned are you, with regard to not only the physical presence of the protesters here in Chicago, but also the ballot box, in Michigan in particular, come November?

WHITMER: Well, number one, you know, there’s always protests at conventions, and certainly it’s robust. And we recognize it’s important that people have their ability to speak out. And that’s what people are doing. I also know that we are seeing a tremendous outpouring of energy and excitement about a Harris-Walz administration. We had a 15,000 person rally in Michigan two days after she announced her running mate. The other guy called it AI, but I was there. It was actually real people who are very excited about this. And so we have to earn the votes of every person. That means getting into the Jewish community, the Muslim community, the Arab community, the Palestinian community, all of whom call home in robust numbers, but all of whom are important. And, there’s there’s good work to do here, but I’m optimistic.

ABC NEWS: As you know, president — well former president — Donald Trump is expected to go campaign in Howell, Michigan, tomorrow. Many people are aware that a month ago, in Howell, KKK protesters marched in the streets with the white robes on and, and suggested that they support Donald Trump. I’m curious if you make anything about that connection and his going in particular to Howell tomorrow.

WHITMER: Well, you know, anyone who’s doing a little bit of research might have said that’s really a bad idea. Look at the optics. You’re showing up where the KKK was just at the same time you’re in Michigan. I mean, this is, I think a troubling, a troubling strategy that we see from the other side to divide us and to scare us and to stoke fear and anger and contrast to what we’re going to see here all week. This is a gathering of joyful, happy warriors. We are rolling up our sleeves. We’re doing the work. We take no one and no vote for granted. But by the same token, we’re not going to feed into the hatred and the otherism that we see routinely coming out of the Trump campaign.

ABC NEWS: In your book, “True Gretch,” and I want to quote, you say “You put on a leather jacket when you need true armor,” and “Don’t mess with the American women, we will fight back and we will win.” You talked about bringing your daughters here. Do you think that women are key in Michigan for Kamala Harris winning?

WHITMER: No question. No question at all. We saw, with our reproductive rights on the ballot two years ago, women would come to our events and say “I’m a Republican. I didn’t vote for you, but I’m out knocking doors for you because you’re the only one fighting for my rights.” People who have been expecting these 50-year rights would always be there, are now gone for our daughters across this country, are engaged. And so I do think that, the women’s votes are going to be very important in every election, but especially this one, especially in this historic moment too.

ABC NEWS: So each night we’re going to be talking to a governor from a battleground state like Michigan. And I’m curious for your state in particular, what do you think it’s going to need? What do you think your voters need, in order to get Kamala Harris and Tim Walz over the victory line?

WHITMER: Well, I think we get we show up, we do the work, we get into all 83 counties. We actually talk to voters, talk about the, you know, opportunity economy that Kamala Harris is, you know, addressing, saying every person deserves a path to prosperity, affordable housing and affordable way to get skills so we can get to a good paying job. The growth and manufacturing, we are seeing that in Michigan, it would not have happened but for the Biden-Harris administration. The cars that used to sit on lots waiting for chips are now moving, moving along the line, because we’re on on-shoring the supply chains. So I think that there are a lot of compelling things that Michiganders, are going to resonate with us. But I’m not going to assume everyone knows this. We got to make sure that they, that they appreciate what what really is at stake here.

ABC NEWS: And lastly before I let you go, I wouldn’t be doing my job if I didn’t ask. I know this is all about Harris and Walz now, but down the future, have you ruled out ever running for president yourself?

WHITMER: You know what? I’m voting for Harris-Walz this year. I plan to vote for them again in four years. So we’ll talk about what happens in eight years a while from now.

ABC NEWS: Alright Gov. Whitmer thank you so much for the time. Really appreciate you joining us.

