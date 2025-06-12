Democrats condemn Sen. Alex Padilla’s treatment at Noem news conference

Democrats condemn Sen. Alex Padilla’s treatment at Noem news conference
ABC News

(WASHINGTON) — Democrats expressed outrage after Democratic Sen. Alex Padilla of California was forcibly removed from Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem’s news conference on Thursday in Los Angeles, taken to the ground and handcuffed by law enforcement officers.

Noem was speaking to the media about the federal response to protests against Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids in the area when Padilla entered the room and approached Noem’s podium. As he approached, police officers in the room grabbed the senator, rushed him out of the room into a hallway, forced him to the ground and handcuffed him.

Video shows Padilla, the ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee’s Subcommittee on Immigration, Citizenship, and Border Safety, identifying himself and saying he wanted to ask a question as law enforcement forced him out of the room.

Padilla was later seen without handcuffs speaking to Noem in a conference room. Noem said later that the two spoke for 10 to 15 minutes and exchanged phone numbers. Noem said she didn’t expect him to be charged.

Noem said law enforcement reacted because he took steps toward her without identifying himself. She told Fox News that no one knew who he was and that he was “lunging forward.”

Video of the incident captures Padilla identifying himself as he is pushed out of the room; it’s not clear if he did before the incident or as he approached the podium.

Padilla later told reporters that he attended the news conference because Homeland Security had not been answering his questions about the administration’s deportation and immigration policies.

“And so I came to the press conference to hear what she had to say, to see if I could learn any new additional information,” the senator said, emphasizing that he was there peacefully.

DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin alleged Padilla did not identify himself before approaching the podium.

“Senator Padilla chose disrespectful political theatre and interrupted a live press conference without identifying himself or having his Senate security pin on as he lunged toward Secretary Noem,” she said in a post on X. “Mr. Padilla was told repeatedly to back away and did not comply with officers’ repeated commands. @SecretService thought he was an attacker and officers acted appropriately.”

Noem told Fox News that she would have preferred to have talked with Padilla, “but coming into a press conference like this is political theater.”

“We sat down and had a conversation and we probably disagree on 90% of the topics but we agreed and exchanged phone numbers and we will continue to talk and share information and that is the way it should be in this country. I wish he would’ve acted that way in the beginning is that of creating a scene like this

Padilla’s Democratic colleagues were critical of the way he was treated.

“I just saw something that sickened my stomach — the manhandling of a United States senator. We need immediate answers to what the hell went on,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom called Padilla “one of the most decent people I know.”

“This is outrageous, dictatorial, and shameful,” Newsom wrote on X. “Trump and his shock troops are out of control. This must end now.”

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass posted on X, “What just happened to @SenAlexPadilla is absolutely abhorrent and outrageous.”

Fellow California Sen. Adam Schiff called the actions against Padilla an “assault” on democracy.

“This is an administration that has no respect for our democracy, for our institutions, for the separation of powers, for a co-equal branch of government,” he said.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries told reporters the way Padilla was handled was a “complete and total disgrace.”

“[Senator Padilla] was at that press conference doing his job, asking questions about what is taking place in California, the state that he represents and on behalf of the American people, and he was recklessly and aggressively manhandled. That was unacceptable. It was unconscionable. It was unpatriotic. It’s un-American, and every single person who was involved in manhandling Senator Padilla should be held accountable to the full extent of the law,” he told reporters.

Jeffries said Democrats would “push back aggressively in every way possible” to hold this administration accountable.

The Congressional Hispanic Caucus also demanded an investigation into the incident.

“This is unacceptable, full stop,” the CHC posted on X. “@SenAlexPadilla attended an open press conference to engage in debate, to represent his state, to do his job. We demand a full investigation and consequences for every official involved in this assault against a sitting US senator.”

Former Vice President Kamala Harris called the incident “a shameful and stunning abuse of power.”

On the Senate floor, Democratic Sen. Patty Murray said, “It is unacceptable that a United States senator, in his elected home state, elected by millions of people, went to ask a question for his constituents to get an answer, and brutally thrown to the ground and handcuffed. That is wrong.

“What happens when that voice was stifled? What happens when that voice is thrown to the ground and handcuffed? That voice is lost,” she said.

Members of the Hispanic Caucus later barged into the offices of Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate Majority Leader John Thune. Democrats from the California congressional delegation rushed to the House steps to condemn the incident.

“This assault on Senator Padilla today was an assault on freedom of speech in our country,” former Speaker Nancy Pelosi said there.

Rep. Zoe Lofgren, chair of the California congressional delegation, called the incident an “outrage,” and suggested it was akin to “what it felt like to be in Germany in 1930.”

California Rep. Jimmy Gomez called for Noem to testify before Congress.

“A senior senator who was shouting at the top of his lungs, ‘I am Senator Alex Padilla,'” Gomez said. “And what we want to know — we’re going to ask for and demand that Kristi Noem come before Congress and testify about what occurred today.”

A statement from Padilla’s office said he was in the building to receive a briefing from NORTHCOM commander Gen. Gregory Guillot and was listening to Noem’s news conference.

“He tried to ask the Secretary a question, and was forcibly removed by federal agents, forced to the ground and handcuffed. He is not currently detained, and we are working to get additional information,” the statement said.

House Speaker Mike Johnson admonished Padilla, calling the senator’s behavior “wildly inappropriate,” adding, “You don’t charge a sitting Cabinet secretary.”

“I think there needs to be a message sent by the body as a whole that that is not what we’re going to do. That’s not how we’re going to act,” he said during a news conference on an unrelated matter that was interrupted by Democratic members shouting “You lie!” as they marched to Thune’s office to protest the incident.

ABC News’ Arthur Jones II contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Democrats vow to fight Trump’s tariffs ‘tooth and nail’ as they slam ‘chaotic trade war’
Democrats vow to fight Trump’s tariffs ‘tooth and nail’ as they slam ‘chaotic trade war’
Roberto Schmidt/AFP via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Democrats on Wednesday vowed to fight President Donald Trump’s tariffs “tooth and nail” and criticized his policies as having started an “absurd, crazy, chaotic trade war.”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer held a news conference just hours before Trump’s big tariff reveal, where he urged Republicans to join Senate Democrats on a measure to block tariffs on Canadian goods.

“They know they’re a tax hike on the American people,” he said. “They know that the stock market is in turmoil, risking people’s retirements. They know that consumer confidence is down and the odds of a recession — something people hate, it’s harder to find a job, keep a job, maintain your weekly budget if a recession occurs — and now our greatest financial prognosticators are saying the chances of recession because of these tariffs, this tariff tax, goes way up.

“So, we’re going to fight these tariffs tooth and nail. Trump’s done a lot of bad things. This is way up there,” Schumer said.

Sen. Tim Kaine, a Virginia Democrat who introduced the resolution to block Trump’s tariffs on Canada, said he expected a vote to occur between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. ET.

Unlike most legislation in the Senate, the resolution will only need a simple majority to pass. Just a handful of Republicans would need to side with Democrats to hit that vote threshold.

President Trump, in an early morning post on his social media platform, pressured Republicans to oppose the measure — going so far as to call out some specific members of his party by name.

“Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, and Rand Paul, also of Kentucky, will hopefully get on the Republican bandwagon, for a change,” he wrote on his social media platform.

The president added the bill “is just a ploy of the Dems to show and expose the weakness of certain Republicans, namely these four, in that it is not going anywhere because the House will never approve it and I, as your President, will never sign it.”

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries also preemptively slammed Trump’s tariffs, saying they will make goods more costly.

“This is not Liberation Day. It’s Recession Day in the United States of America,” Jeffries said. “That’s what the Trump tariffs are going to do.”

Top House Republicans, meanwhile, expressed confidence in President Trump ahead of this Rose Garden unveiling. Though they admitted their may be some “short-term pain” as a result.

“I trust the president’s instincts,” Speaker Mike Johnson said when asked by ABC News if he’s concerned. “We are fully supportive of his initiatives, and we’ll see how it all shakes out.”

“The president talked in the State of the Union that that may be some short-term pain, ultimately, long term we’re going to get more things made in America, and we’re going to get fair treatment of America by other countries,” said Majority Leader Steve Scalise.

ABC News’ Lauren Peller contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Democratic senator denied access to El Salvador prison holding Maryland resident
Democratic senator denied access to El Salvador prison holding Maryland resident
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., said he was blocked Thursday from entering the El Salvador prison that is holding the Maryland resident who the courts say was erroneously deported from the United States last month.

The Maryland senator, who flew to the country on Wednesday, shared a video on social media showing guards stopping him and others from entering CECOT, where Kilmar Abrego Garcia is being held.

The Supreme Court and a Maryland federal judge ordered that the U.S. government “facilitate” Abrego Garcia’s return to the U.S. after the Department of Justice said in court filings that the 29-year-old father was wrongfully deported because of an “administrative error.” The Trump administration has alleged it cannot bring him back and claimed outside of court that Abrego Garcia is a member of the MS-13 gang.

Van Hollen was joined by Chris Newman, who he said is the attorney for Abrego Garcia’s wife and mother, and said they are trying to check on the deported man’s condition.

The video also showed Van Hollen and Newman speaking to prison guards, who were visibly shaking their heads “no.”

“These soldiers were ordered to prevent us from going any farther from this spot,” Van Hollen said. “I understand we’re about three kilometers now from CECOT, and as you can see, they’re letting other cars go by, but they stopped us because they’re under orders not to allow us to proceed to check on the well-being of Kilmar Abrego Garcia.”

Over the last couple of weeks, Republican members of Congress have gained access to the prison and posted pictures on their social media pages from inside the complex.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

House passes budget blueprint to fund Trump’s agenda
House passes budget blueprint to fund Trump’s agenda
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The House narrowly voted to approve the GOP budget blueprint Thursday by a vote of 216-214, delivering a major victory for President Donald Trump’s legislative agenda.

Trump congratulated the House on the bill’s passage, saying in a post on his Truth Social platform that this “sets the stage for one of the Greatest and Most Important Signings in the History of our Country.”

“Among many other things, it will be the Largest Tax and Regulation Cuts ever even contemplated,” Trump said.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent called the bill’s passage “a statement of purpose and strength.”

“The Trump Administration will continue pushing for the certainty, simplicity, and stability that will unlock long-term prosperity for all American,” Bessent said in a statement.

House Speaker Mike Johnson suffered a setback on Wednesday night when he was forced to scrap a planned vote due to opposition from a small group of Republican hardliners who are concerned the budget would add to the nation’s deficit.

Standing alongside Senate Majority Leader John Thune Thursday morning, Johnson said he had “very productive” deliberations with members on Wednesday night and on Thursday sought to highlight efforts to slash spending by more than a trillion dollars.

“We are committed to finding at least $1.5 trillion in savings for the American people while also preserving our essential programs,” Johnson said.

Thune seemed less enthusiastic about the target for deficit reduction but meekly endorsed the House’s lofty goal for budget savings — announcing the Senate’s ambition for fiscal sustainability is “aligned with the House.”

“We have got to do something to get the country on a more fiscally sustainable path and that entails us taking a hard scrub of our government, figuring out where we can find those savings,” Thune said. “The speaker has talked about $1.5 trillion. We have a lot of United States senators who believe that is a minimum and we’re going to do everything we can to be as aggressive as possible.”

President Trump, who has been personally involved in trying to get the measure adopted, weighed in on Thursday morning that Republicans were “getting close.”

“‘The Big, Beautiful Bill’ is coming along really well. Republicans are working together nicely. Biggest Tax Cuts in USA History!!!,” Trump wrote in a post to his conservative social media platform.

Johnson faces a short window to get the measure over the finish line before the House is slated to go on its two-week April recess.

The speaker can only afford to have only three defections from his caucus with all members voting and present.

House GOP leaders have scrambled for the past week to lock down the votes, after more than 20 Republicans expressed concern that the Senate’s resolution set a floor of just $4 billion in savings. Now, Johnson says he has the support needed.

“Our aim is to deliver on our promises,” Johnson said.

ABC News’ Alexandra Hutzler contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.