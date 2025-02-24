Democrats push back over Trump’s pick for FBI deputy director, Dan Bongino

Democrats push back over Trump’s pick for FBI deputy director, Dan Bongino
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Dan Bongino, the former Secret Service agent turned Fox News host and conservative podcast personality, will be the next deputy director of the FBI — a choice that is drawing criticism from Democrats as another one of President Donald Trump’s allies moves into a leadership position.

Trump named Dan Bongino, a 2020 election denier, as deputy FBI director on Sunday to serve under newly confirmed FBI Director Kash Patel. Bongino, who left Fox News in 2023, hosts the popular right-wing and pro-Trump podcast called “The Dan Bongino Show,” which ranks among Apple’s top 10 news podcasts.

On Monday morning, a very emotional Bongino told his show’s listeners that he was sitting at home watching TV when Trump called him to let him know he was going to appoint him as the deputy director of the FBI. Bongino told listeners that he wanted the deputy FBI director job.

“I got a call from the president, and he couldn’t have been nicer, and obviously, keep the contents of it between us, but I think you get the gist about what it was about and I kind of broke down a bit,” he said. “This is now real.”

Typically, the position of FBI’s deputy director is held by a career agent — something Bongino is not. The FBI’s deputy director is responsible for the day-to-day operations and running the agency. The position does not require Senate confirmation.

Democrats have expressed outrage at the pick of Bongino as a leader in the agency, concerned that Trump could use his allies leading the agency to go after his adversaries.

“Trump installs another loyalist who won’t say no to any immoral or unethical act,” Democratic Sen. Adam Schiff wrote of Bongino on X, adding that his appointment degrades law enforcement agencies and public safety.

Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy wrote on X that “Trump has chosen grifters to lead the FBI.”

“Kash Patel sells ‘K$SH’ branded merch, vaccine reversal pills. Dan Bongino’s entire show is telling listeners the world is ending so they buy the dozens of survivalist products he sells,” Murphy wrote on X.

Bongino defended his appointment and said the job as the FBI’s deputy director is “unquestionably nonpartisan.”

“I’m going to ask you a simple question, have you seen what I did before I came here,” Bongino said on his podcast. “I’m committed to service. People play different roles in their lives: People are dads, people are soccer coaches. People are cops and military officers and military-enlisted people. People are carpenters, people are plumbers. We play different roles in our life, and each one requires a different skill set.”

Bongino joins an agency — like many others — undergoing changes under the Trump administration. In a message to the FBI workforce last week, Patel announced his intention to “reduce the footprint” of the FBI in “the National Capital Region,” including by “reallocating personnel to the field offices and Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville [Alabama].” One source told ABC News this could include as many as 1,500 agents and others from Washington being relocated.

The FBI, Bongino said, belongs to the American people and will work to restore trust in the agency. Bongino has said the FBI is “lost, broken” and “irredeemably corrupt,” when talking about the raid on Trump’s Palm Beach home in 2022.

“Every single DNA cell in my body is going to be dedicated towards keeping this homeland safe, no matter what, no matter what, that’s my job,” he said. “We’re going to reestablish faith in this institution, the good people that are doing their job, hitting the streets, developing sources. We’ll have your back. We are going to reestablish faith in this institution.”

The son of a plumber and a supermarket employee, Bongino grew up in Queens, New York, and started his career as a New York Police Department officer in the 1990s.

Bongino said in his 2013 book, “Life Inside the Bubble,” that joining law enforcement was a “dream of his” and he dedicated himself to his beat.

After leaving the NYPD, Bongino joined the Secret Service where he rose to the ranks and joined former President Barack Obama’s protection detail.

He said he was compelled to run for Congress in Maryland in 2014 after leaving the service because of “the fog of scandals in the Obama administration,” he told ABC News in 2013.

Bongino claimed that he overheard a series of secret negotiations around the Affordable Care Act during Obama’s first term, which drove him to leave the service and enter politics.

That campaign was unsuccessful, but it allowed Bongino to develop a platform to speak on conservative issues.

Bongino has been an outspoken supporter of Trump, and told Fox News in 2017 that the Trump-Russia collusion investigation into the 2016 presidential campaign was a “total scam.”

He also questioned the results of the 2020 election and claimed there were “anomalies” with the voting totals. Despite the numerous false allegations of fraud in the 2020 election, there has been no evidence to back them up.

After Trump was shot during the 2024 campaign, Bongino was critical of the agency he now helps lead.

“They absolutely, resolutely, 100% failed,” he said of the Secret Service on Fox News in July. He also called for the firing of then-Deputy Director Ron Rowe in addition to the then-Director Christopher Wray.

 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

As new Senate gets underway, Thune vows to uphold Senate filibuster
As new Senate gets underway, Thune vows to uphold Senate filibuster
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — In his maiden floor speech as Senate majority leader, Sen. John Thune of South Dakota used his first few minutes of floor time to make a commitment to defend the filibuster rule, which requires at least 60 votes to pass legislation in the Senate.

“One of my priorities as leader will be to ensure that the Senate stays the Senate,” Thune said. “That means preserving the legislative filibuster, the Senate rule that today has perhaps the greatest impact on preserving the founders’ visions of the United States Senate.”

Thune’s comments came just after the Senate gaveled in to begin its new session.

During the opening of the new Congress, Vice President Kamala Harris swore in all 32 Senators elected in November, including 12 freshman members, some of whom helped to deliver a new Republican majority in the upper chamber.

In this new Senate, Republicans have 53 seats, a three-seat majority that gives them a comfortable edge in confirming President-elect Donald Trump’s nominees to his Cabinet and the federal bench since these nominations only require 50 votes for confirmation.

But the Senate rules currently require 60 votes to pass legislation. If Thune holds true to his commitment to uphold this rule, that means the majority of legislative matters will require the buy-in of at least seven Senate Democrats or independents who caucus with Democrats. It keeps compromise front and center in the upper chamber.

Thune’s speech Friday afternoon is not the first time that he has made a commitment to uphold the Senate’s 60-vote threshold, which Democrats unsuccessfully attempted to sidestep to pass voting rights legislation in 2022. Thune made the protection of the filibuster part of his campaign to become majority leader and has since spoken on the floor to the same.

But the fact that Thune, who will no doubt undergo scrutiny from Trump for any failure to move his legislative agenda across the finish line swiftly, chose to use his first moments on the Senate floor as Republican leader to affirm his commitment to the 60-vote threshold is notable.

Trump attempted to pressure Republicans to put the legislative filibuster rule aside in 2018, when Trump was in office for the first time and Republicans controlled the Senate. It was then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell who prevented the Senate from taking that step. Democrats similarly signaled last year that they were interested in exploring a revision of the rule if they managed to keep control of the Senate, which they did not.

Thune’s comments on the floor today signal that he won’t cave to Trump if the president-elect grows frustrated by the Senate’s inability to swiftly move legislation that does not have any Democratic support and once again mounts a pressure campaign to change the rule.

“Unfortunately, today there are a lot of people out there who would like to see the Senate turn into a copy of the House of Representatives, and that is not what our founders intended or what our country needs,” Thune said.

Republicans will have the ability to attempt to implement major policy changes without any Democratic support using a procedural tool called budget reconciliation, which only requires a simple majority of votes to pass the chamber. But the razor-thin GOP majority in the House means a reconciliation package will also be a challenge to cobble together.

All other legislation will require 60 votes to pass.

Thune said the Senate will have a laundry list of things it hopes to accomplish during the 119th Congress, including border security, tax reform, defense spending changes and larger government funding discussions.

Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer, who is now the minority leader in this new Senate, said Democrats will do their part to try to work with Republicans where possible, citing a string of bipartisan wins in previous years.

“I want to work with the new Republican leader to keep that bipartisan streak going in the new year,” Schumer said. “I don’t expect we will agree on everything or even many things, but there will still be opportunities to improve the lives of the American people if we are willing to work together.”

Schumer, who spoke out repeatedly against Trump prior to the 2024 election, said Democrats are ready to move forward from the election.

“For first time in a long time, the next president will be someone we’ve seen before: President-elect Trump will return to the Oval Office,” Schumer said. “In the first day of the 119th Congress, I’d like to take a moment to talk about how Senate Democrats will approach the next two years. It can be summarized like this: Democrats stand united not because of who we fight against but because of who we are fighting for — the American people.”

He also congratulated Thune on his assumption of the role as majority leader.

Thune fills the role of McConnell, who stepped down from leadership after 18 years at the helm of the Senate Republican Conference. Friday was Thune’s first day as party leader despite winning an election to the position in November.

Thune said he will “work every day” to be worthy of the trust his party members have put in him as their new leader.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Federal judge hands Musk’s DOGE a win on data access at 3 agencies
Federal judge hands Musk’s DOGE a win on data access at 3 agencies
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency can continue to access sensitive records from at least three federal agencies after a federal judge in Washington denied a request to block Musk’s budget-slashing team from the Department of Labor, Department of Health and Human Services and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

U.S. District Judge John Bates, in a late-night ruling, denied a request made by a group of unions and nonprofits to issue a temporary order blocking DOGE from the sensitive records maintained by the three agencies.

Elon Musk has repeatedly targeted Bates over the last week on X – including calling for the judge’s impeachment – after Bates issued a decision in another case ordering multiple agencies to restore public health data after the Trump administration suddenly removed it.

“There needs to be an immediate wave of judicial impeachments, not just one,” Musk wrote on Wednesday in response to a post about the judge.

The tech billionaire celebrated Friday’s ruling in a post on X.

The judge’s decision came down to the question of whether DOGE has the authority to “detail” its people to individual parts of the federal government where – as employees of that department or agency – the individuals associated with DOGE could legally access the sensitive records. To have that authority, DOGE would have to be considered an “agency” in the eyes of the law, Bates wrote.

Lawyers for the plaintiffs argued that DOGE is not an agency — because it was created via an executive order — and therefore is not entitled to detail its employees to parts of the federal government.

Curiously, lawyers for DOGE have attempted to avoid the “agency” label during court hearings despite its “strong claim” to agency status, Bates wrote.

“This appears to come from a desire to escape the obligations that accompany agencyhood” — such as being subject to the Freedom of Information Act, the Privacy Act and the Administrative Procedures Act — “while reaping only its benefits,” the judge wrote.

Ultimately, the disagreed with DOGE’s own interpretation of its status — determining it likely is an “agency” — and delivering it a surprise win by determining that DOGE has the authority to continue to access to sensitive records.

“For the reasons explained above, on the record as it currently stands and with limited briefing on the issue, the case law defining agencies indicates that plaintiffs have not shown a substantial likelihood that [DOGE] is not an agency. If that is so, [DOGE] may detail its employees to other agencies consistent with the Economy Act,” he wrote.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

FBI did not interview woman who accused Pete Hegseth of sexual assault in 2017: Sources
FBI did not interview woman who accused Pete Hegseth of sexual assault in 2017: Sources

(WASHINGTON) — The FBI’s probe into defense secretary nominee Pete Hegseth did not include an interview with a woman who accused the former Fox News anchor of sexual assault in 2017, sources familiar with the situation told ABC News.

The top senators on the Armed Services Committee were briefed on the FBI’s background investigation last week but sources said investigators did not speak to the accuser.

A police report previously obtained by ABC News, stated that a woman — who is identified only as Jane Doe — told investigators in October 2017 that she had encountered Hegseth at an event afterparty at a California hotel where both had been drinking and claimed that he sexually assaulted her.

No charges were filed, although Hegseth subsequently paid the woman as part of a settlement agreement, which Hegseth’s attorney, Tim Parlatore, said was only because Hegseth feared his career would suffer if her allegations were made public.

The agreement stated that Hegseth made no admission of wrongdoing in the matter. Parlatore said Hegseth was the victim of “blackmail” and “false claims of sexual assault” by an unidentified woman after a Republican women’s convention in California on Oct. 7, 2017.

The circumstances around the FBI’s lack of an interview with the woman are unclear.

Hegseth has said the encounter was consensual and that he denied any wrongdoing and welcomed the FBI’s work. He wrote an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal in December, saying that “the press is peddling anonymous story after anonymous story, all meant to smear me and tear me down.”

“It’s a textbook manufactured media takedown. They provide no evidence, no names, and they ignore the legions of people who speak on my behalf. They need to create a bogeyman, because they believe I threaten their institutional insanity,” he wrote in the op-ed at the time.

As ABC News previously reported, the FBI questioned several individuals in Hegseth’s past about his alleged extramarital affairs, his character and his relationship with alcohol.

Some witnesses contacted by the FBI did not respond, according to multiple sources familiar with background outreach and other sources briefed on the process.

The Armed Services Committee is expected to hold Hegseth’s confirmation hearing on Tuesday, ahead of President-elect Trump’s inauguration.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.