Democrats slam Trump’s ‘insane’ Gaza plan as supportive Republicans await details
(WASHINGTON) — Democrats are outraged over President Donald Trump’s proposal to “take over” and rebuild Gaza — calling the plan everything from “horrifying” to “ethnic cleansing,” while Republicans were supportive, but admitted they were short on details.
“This is an insane proposal, and there’s been a huge backlash already, because the president of the United States was saying that he would use U.S. military force, if necessary, to forcibly remove 2 million Palestinians from Gaza — that’s ethnic cleansing by another name — so that it could be redeveloped,” Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., told CNN on Wednesday morning, adding that it could be “dangerous” for both the U.S. and the Middle East.
Sen. Tina Smith, D-Minn., said that Trump is “completely ignoring the sovereignty and the self determination of the Palestinian people who have lived in this place for generations and he’s got his eye on some real estate deal because he thinks the coastline of Gaza is going to be great for some new hotel.” She told CNN that the plan is “horrifying” and “ridiculous,” shortly after Trump announced it Tuesday night during a joint news conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
In addition to announcing his desire to “take over” Gaza, Trump pushed for Palestinians to leave Gaza and relocate, a suggestion that was roundly rejected by neighbors in the region and from U.S. allies.
Texas Democratic Rep. Al Green announced on Wednesday that he intends to file articles of impeachment against Trump over his proposal.
Some Democrats also asserted that Trump’s comments were meant to distract from Elon Musk being given access to the Treasury Department’s federal payment system and disrupting other government agencies.
“I have news for you — we aren’t taking over Gaza. But the media and the chattering class will focus on it for a few days and Trump will have succeeded in distracting everyone from the real story — the billionaires seizing government to steal from regular people,” Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., said on X. He also later referred to the plan as a “bad, sick joke.”
Meanwhile, Republican lawmakers were quick to praise Trump’s proposal while also admitting that they weren’t certain of the specifics.
House Speaker Mike Johnson came to Trump’s defense Wednesday morning, calling the president’s surprise announcement “a bold move” while acknowledging he’s waiting on “further details on what exactly that looks like.”
“It’s a bold move, certainly far bolder than what’s been done before, but I think we’ve got to stand unequivocally in an unwavering manner…with Israel, our closest ally and friend in the Middle East,” he said during a press conference at the Capitol.
Earlier Wednesday, Johnson told reporters, “I think this is a good development” and “I think it’s one that we’ll applaud.”
Other Republicans went even farther.
“The status quo hasn’t worked,” Rep. Brian Mast, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee told ABC News. “Two-state solution is the idea of making a state of an entity that would immediately have to be labeled a state sponsor of terror. And so that’s not the solution at all.”
When asked if this means troops would be deployed to the region, he said, “that’s not a guarantee. That’s something that is on the table.”
Other lawmakers were also unclear on whether Trump had deploying troops in mind.
“As far as I know, it’s not troops,” Rep. Byron Donald, a close Trump ally, said.
Senate Majority Leader John Thune suggested that the president “wants to bring a more peaceful, secure Middle East, and he’s put some ideas out there.”
He later doubled down on that sentiment, saying, “Look, there are a lot of ideas that are coming out to try to address what is clearly a crisis in that region.”
Lisa McClain, R-Mich., stopped short of endorsing Trump’s plan but told reporters that “it is going to take unconventional wisdom to get us out of this mess that we’re in” and said the president is “throwing everything in the kitchen sink out there.”
(WASHINGTON) — President-elect Donald Trump’s choice to head the Justice Department — former Florida attorney general Pam Bondi — faces questions before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday.
Democrats want to ask her about her vow to “prosecute the prosecutors — the bad ones” — referring to special counsel Jack Smith and other DOJ lawyers who investigated Trump.
Bondi says there are no discussions about probing political enemies
Welch brought up Trump’s vow to go after his political opponents, including President Joe Biden.
Bondi testified that she has not had conversations with Trump about any plan to prosecuted Biden, Cheney, Sen. Adam Schiff and others.
However, she made unsubstantiated claims that such political prosecutions have taken place under Biden.
“No one will be prosecuted or investigated because they are a political opponent. That’s what we’ve seen in the last four years,” she said without sharing any specifics.
Hearing resumes
The heading ended its lunch break. Sen. Peter Welch of Vermont has begun his questioning.
Tillis says it’s ‘absurd, unfair’ to ask about Jan 6 pardons
Without asking Bondi a direct question, Republican Sen. Thom Tillis attacked Democrats for asking Bondi whether she would support pardons for violent Jan. 6 rioters — even after Bondi declined to answer directly earlier in the hearing whether such a move would be acceptable to her.
“I find it hard to believe that the president of the United States, or you, would look at facts that were used to convict the violent people on January the sixth,” he said.
Despite Tillis’ statement, Trump has made clear his plans to pardon a large number of Jan. 6 defendants once he takes office, and his transition has repeatedly declined to give clarity on the scope of those pardons.
Hearing breaks for lunch
The hearing paused for a 30-minute lunch break.
Bondi evades questions on investigating Jack Smith, Liz Cheney
Democratic Sen. Mazie Hirono brought up Bondi’s past statements saying she would go after the “bad ones” in the Justice Department, asking her if she would prosecute former special counsel Jack Smith or former GOP Rep. Liz Cheney.
Trump has called for both of them to be investigated and jailed for their probes.
Bondi said she would not answer hypothetical questions and claimed that “no one has been prejudged” and that no one will be prejudged.
Bondi dodges question of who won 2020 election for 3rd time
For the third time during Wednesday’s hearing, Bondi dodged when asked who won the 2020 presidential election.
“We want an attorney general who bases decisions on facts,” Democratic Sen. Mazie Hirono said. “So, I want to ask you a factual question. Who won the 2020 presidential election?”
“Joe Biden is the president of the United States,” Bondi replied.
Hirono accused Bondi of refusing to directly answer the question of who won.
“I can say that Donald Trump won the 2024 election. I may not like it, but I can say it,” Hirono said. “You cannot say who won the 2020 presidential election. It’s disturbing that you can’t.”
Bondi doesn’t commit to enforcing pending TikTok ban
Blumenthal asked whether she would enforce the TikTok ban, which is slated to begin on Sunday.
Bondi cited the pending Supreme Court case and claimed she could not comment. Trump once pushed for a ban but has come against the bipartisan bill approved last year that would ban it unless its owners divested from Chinese ownership.
Blumenthal calls out Bondi for dodging question about 2020 election integrity
Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal said he was “deeply disturbed” by some of Bondi’s responses during the hearing, particular her earlier not answering directly when asked whether Trump lost the 2020 election.
“You have to be able to say that Donald Trump lost the 2020 election,” he said. “You dodged that question when you were asked directly by Senator Durbin.”
Bondi questioned about resigning if asked to do illegal act
Delaware Democratic Sen. Chris Coons questioned Bondi again about her independence — and if she would resign from her post if she were asked to do something illegal or unethical.
Coons noted Donald Trump’s attorneys general in his first term were fired for failing to cooperate with his orders.
Bondi said she would not talk about hypotheticals and reiterated her statement that she would follow the law.
“Senator, I wouldn’t work at a law firm, I wouldn’t be a prosecutor, I wouldn’t be attorney general If anyone ask me to do something improper, and I felt I had to carry that out, of course I would not do that,” she said.
Bondi says no ‘intention of shutting anything down’ on FBI national security work
After pressing Bondi over what he called Trump FBI director pick Kash Patel’s “enemies list,” Sen. Whitehouse shifted to questioning Bondi on whether she would shut down the FBI’s national security and counterterrorism work, to which Bondi answered that, while she will look at every agency, she has no “intention of shutting anything down.”
She then expanded on her TV appearance with Fox News host Sean Hannity, where she called for “investigating the investigators.”
She gave the example of a so-called “bad” prosecutor in the Justice Department as Kevin Clinesmith. Clinesmith was an ex-FBI lawyer who entered into a plea deal with former special counsel John Durham and received a sentence of probation for altering an email that was used to support an application for a foreign surveillance warrant.
Bondi responds to her claim that some DOJ prosecutors will be prosecuted
Democratic Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse questioned Bondi about her past statement that prosecutors who investigated Trump should be prosecuted for what she claimed was wrongdoing.
Bondi reiterated her claims that Trump was unfairly targeted by the Justice Department for years and it was her duty to hold everyone to standards of the law.
“None of us are above the law,” she said.
When asked about prosecuting journalists, Bondi said, “I believe in the freedom of speech. Only if anyone commits a crime.”
Bondi defends Kash Patel, says she doesn’t believe he has ‘enemies list’
Bondi was questioned about Trump’s FBI director pick Kash Patel, who has spoken about using that role to “root out” Trump’s political enemies.
Patel has referred to these targets as “Deep Staters,” citing what critics call conspiracy theories about alleged sinister elite groups controlling the country.
Bondi said she has never had an “enemies list,” and said she does not believe Patel has one.
“I don’t believe he has an enemies list. He made a quote on TV, which I have not heard,” Bondi said.
“There will never be an enemies list within the Department of Justice,” she added.
Bondi said she believes Patel is “the right person at this time” for the role.
Graham brings up Laken Riley case
Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham turned to immigration in his question and brought up the Laken Riley murder to ask Bondi if she would push for more detention beds for detained immigrants in the U.S. illegally.
“We let this dude go because we didn’t have enough beds to hold them,” Graham said of Jose Ibarra, convicted in the 2024 killing.
Bondi said she would look into it.
Bondi sidesteps when asked if Trump lost 2020 election
Bondi, who boosted Trump’s false claims of 2020 election fraud, sidestepped in her answer to Durbin’s question on whether Trump lost the 2020 election.
“I accept, of course, that Joe Biden is president of the United States. But what I can tell you is what I saw firsthand when I went to Pennsylvania as an advocate for the campaign,” Bondi said.
Bondi said she “saw many things there,” but did not specify what she referred to as “issues with election integrity in our country.”
“I think that question deserved a yes or no,” Durbin replied, “And I think the length of your answer is an indication that you weren’t prepared to answer ‘yes.'”
Bondi dodges questions about Jan. 6 pardons
Durbin asked Bondi if she thinks those convicted of violent assaults on police officers on Jan. 6 should be pardoned.
Bondi said that while pardons fall under the purview of the president, “if asked to look at those cases, I will look at each case and advise on a case by case basis.”
She continued to dodge questions about her thoughts on those convictions but said, “I condemn any violence against any law enforcement member in this country.”
Bondi vows alleged DOJ weaponization ‘will be gone’
After being sworn in, Bondi, in her opening statement, laid out her experience as a prosecutor in Florida, particularly her two terms as the state’s attorney general.
She noted her work on taking on drug cartels and other gangs.
“If confirmed, I will do everything in my power, and it would be my duty, to make America safe again,” she said.
Bondi said she wanted to fight the “partisanship and weaponization” in the Justice Department and work with all senators and law enforcement agencies across the country.
“The partisanship, the weaponization will be gone. America will have one tier of justice for all,” she said.
Durbin raises concerns Bondi’s connections to Trump cases Durbin said he had concerns about Bondi’s work for Trump in his attempts to cast doubt on his 2020 election loss.
“You repeatedly described investigations and prosecutions of Mr. Trump, Trump as a witch hunt, and you have echoed his calls for investigating and prosecuting his political opponents. This flies in the face of evidence,” he said.
Durbin also as said he had concerns about Bondi’s controversial move to not investigate fraud claims against Trump University in 2016 when she was Florida’s attorney general.
“I also have questions whether you will focus on the needs of the American people rather than the wealthy special interests,” he said.
Durbin to challenge Bondi as hearing gets underway
In his prepared opening statement, top committee Democrat Dick Durbin will tell Bondi, “Ms. Bondi, you have many years of experience in law enforcement, including nearly a decade of service as attorney general in one of the largest states in the nation. But I need to know you would tell President Trump ‘No’ if you are faced with a choice between your oath to the Constitution and your loyalty to Mr. Trump.”
Trump says Bondi will end alleged ‘weaponization’ of DOJ
“For too long, the partisan Department of Justice has been weaponized against me and other Republicans – Not anymore,” Trump wrote in his announcement of Bondi for attorney general.
Bondi boosted Trump’s false claims of 2020 election fraud
Pam Bondi has developed a reputation as one of President-elect Donald Trump’s most loyal defenders — a vocal political and legal advocate who represented Trump during his first impeachment, boosted his efforts to sow doubts about his 2020 election loss, and stood by him during his New York criminal trial. Read more about her background here.
Democrats to grill Pam Bondi over loyalty to Trump Bondi – Trump’s pick to head the Justice Department – has vowed, in a 2023 interview on Fox News, to ‘’prosecute the prosecutors – the bad ones’’ who investigated Donald Trump.
Dick Durbin, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee — whose members will question Florida’s former attorney general – has said ‘’she has echoed the President[-elect]’s calls for prosecuting his political opponents, and she has a troubling history of unflinching loyalty to the President-elect.”
(WASHINGTON) — The Senate is poised to hold a vote to confirm Pete Hegseth, President Donald Trump’s nominee to serve as secretary of defense, late Friday evening.
Though Hegseth’s nomination has faced scrutiny from a number of Senate Republicans, it is likely that he will have the votes to be confirmed with the support of only Republicans when his nomination comes up for final consideration before the upper chamber.
Hegseth, a former “Fox and Friends” television anchor, was nominated by Trump in November to lead the Defense Department. In the time since his nomination was announced, Hegseth has been scrutinized for a number of accusations made against him, including those of sexual assault and financial mismanagement of two different veterans organizations.
Hegseth has fiercely denied the allegations. He appeared before the Senate Armed Services Committee for a public hearing earlier this month, where he asserted to the panel that he was a “changed man.”
“I am not a perfect person, but redemption is real,” he told the panel.
During the same hearing, he affirmed his promise to restore the “warfighting ethos” of the DOD, touting his experience in the National Guard.
It was enough to win over the support of most Republicans in the Senate, including several of those who were initially skeptical.
“He articulated a clear vision of the Pentagon, and it was clear to anyone who listened that he is going to bring energy and fresh ideas to shake up the department’s stagnant bureaucracy,” Mississippi Sen. Roger Wicker, the chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, said in a floor speech endorsing Hegseth on Thursday. “He will restore a warfighting ethos and relentlessly focused on the military’s core mission: to deter conflict and, if necessary, to win a war.”
The Senate Armed Services Committee advanced his nomination on a party-line vote on Monday. Then, in a closely watched moment on Thursday, Hegseth’s nomination passed a key test vote that set the table for Friday’s vote of final passage.
The nomination only required a simple majority in the Senate to advance, and it cleared the threshold narrowly, with only GOP backing.
But Hegseth did lose the support of two Senate Republicans during that Thursday vote. Those two Republicans, Sens. Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski, are once again expected to cast votes against Hegseth during a final vote on Friday.
In a statement, Murkowski explained that she could not support Hegseth due to concerns about this character and lack of experience.
“I believe that character is the defining trait required of the Secretary of Defense and must be prioritized without compromise,” Murkowski said in the post. “The leader of the Department of Defense must demonstrate and model the standards of behavior and character we expect of all servicemembers, and Mr. Hegseth’s nomination to the role poses significant concerns that I cannot overlook.”
Collins took issue with comments Hegseth made in the past about his belief that women should not serve in combat roles in the military. Though Hegseth has since changed his tune on that, Collins said she was unconvinced.
“I am also concerned about multiple statements, including some in the months just before he was nominated, that Mr. Hegseth has made about women serving in the military,” Collins said. “He and I had a candid conversation in December about his past statements and apparently evolving views. I am not convinced that his position on women serving in combat roles has changed.”
Trump expressed confidence in Hegseth ahead of the vote on Friday, though he added, “You’ll never know what’s going to happen.”
Two other closely watched Republicans, Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell, the former GOP leader, and North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis, ultimately cast votes in favor of advancing Hegseth’s nomination, though there’s still a chance they change their views during Friday’s final vote, and the president questioned whether McConnell will vote no on Hegseth Friday morning.
Tillis, for example, said he’s still considering the most recent slate of allegations against Hegseth, leveled in an affidavit from Hegseth’s former sister-in-law Danielle Hegseth. In that affidavit, which ABC News obtained, Danielle Hegseth attested that Pete Hegseth’s ex-wife Samantha told her she “once hid in her closet from Hegseth because she feared for her personal safety” in the home they shared during their marriage. It also detailed episodes of binge drinking by Pete Hegseth.
An attorney for Pete Hegseth denied these allegations, and allegations of abuse were also rejected by his ex-wife.
Tillis said he so far has not found credible evidence to back many of the allegations that have be levied against Pete Hegseth but that he’s still doing his vetting on these most recent developments.
“I am in the process of completing due diligence on what appears to be the last allegation. All the other ones I couldn’t conclude had validity,” Tillis said Thursday. “So I’m talking to people that can give me data inputs. It all goes back to the same thing — first-hand, eye-witness, corroborated account.”
Pete Hegseth can afford to lose three Republicans when he is voted on later Friday. If one more Republican flips his or her vote, he will need the tiebreaking vote of Vice President J.D. Vance to be confirmed.
(WASHINGTON) — Monday marks the fourth anniversary of the violent events of Jan. 6, 2021 — a day President-elect Donald Trump has continually tried to recast as a “day of love.”
Trump is vowing to pardon Jan. 6 rioters on the first day of his administration, saying while it will done be on a case-by-case basis, he believes a majority of them should not be in jail and have “suffered greatly.”
At an event at Mar-a-Lago over the weekend, according to an audio recording obtained by ABC News, he continued to claim that the the electoral votes from the 2020 election “could have been sent back” and criticized then-Vice President Mike Pence for adhering to his constitutional duty to uphold the certification process and not unilaterally reject the election results.
President Joe Biden, on the other hand, penned an op-ed on Sunday in which he pushed back on attempts to “rewrite — even erase — the history of that day.”
“Violent insurrectionists attacked the Capitol, threatened the lives of elected officials and assaulted brave law enforcement officers,” he wrote in the Washington Post. “We should be proud that our democracy withstood this assault. And we should be glad we will not see such a shameful attack again this year.”
And in remarks to congressional Democrats, Biden said it was now their “duty to tell the truth.”
“You remember what happened, and don’t let Jan. 6 be rewritten or even erased,” he told them. “To honor the Constitution, not only the most extraordinary of days, but it’s one of the toughest days in American history: Jan. 6.”
On the campaign trail, Trump often aired grievances and false claims about the 2020 election and tried to downplay what transpired on Jan. 6, 2021.
One notable exchange came during a Univision town hall weeks before Election Day, when a Republican audience member pressed Trump on his actions that day as thousands of his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol, temporarily disrupting the certification of Biden’s win.
Trump falsely claimed no one in the crowd was carrying firearms.
“That was a day of love,” Trump said. “From the standpoint of the millions, it’s like hundreds of thousands. It could have been the largest group I’ve ever spoken to before. They asked me to speak. I went and I spoke, and I used the term ‘peacefully and patriotically.'”
Nearly 1,600 individuals have faced charges associated with the Capitol attack, according to new figures released by the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
That includes 608 individuals who have faced charges for assaulting, resisting or interfering with law enforcement trying to protect the complex that day, the office said. Approximately 140 law enforcement officers were injured during the riot, the DOJ has said.
In a brief video message on Monday, Harris reflected on the importance of the peaceful transfer of power, saying the country’s witnessed how “our democracy can be fragile” and “it is up to then each one of us to stand up for our most cherished principles.”
Trump on social media called the upcoming certification a “A BIG MOMENT IN HISTORY. MAGA!”
