‘Demonic’ sea lion reports spark concerns about toxic algae on California coast

Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

(SAN DIEGO) — 
Sea lions on the California coast are reportedly displaying strange behavior, likely due to a harmful algae bloom impacting the region, according to marine researchers.

There have been reports of the marine mammals acting aggressively in some cases, and in others, they appear lethargic, Jeni Smith, rescue supervisor at SeaWorld San Diego, told ABC San Diego affiliate KGTV. Smith described one sea lion who appeared to be “star-gazing.”

“Some animals seem very, very sleepy, maybe right after having a seizure, Smith said. “They may be abnormally aggressive.”

The sea lions are likely being poisoned by domoic acid, a neurotoxin within the algae blooms, which they ingest through the fish they eat, according to marine experts. Ingesting domoic acid can cause amnesic shellfish poisoning in humans and marine mammals, according to the Marine Mammal Care Center.

Harmful algal blooms occur when colonies of algae grow out of control and produce toxic or harmful affects on people, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Some blooms produce toxins that can kill fish, mammals and birds. In some cases, the algal blooms can cause illness or death in humans, according to NOAA.

The toxic algae blooms typically only form every four to seven years, but warming temperatures and an increase of pollution can increase the growth and occurrences, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Recently, marine researchers in Southern California have witnessed consecutive years of harmful algal blooms, Dave Bader, chief operations and education officer at the Marine Mammal Care Center in San Pedro, told KGTV.

The Marine Mammal Care Center has taken in nearly 150 sea lions since February, Bader said. There have been reports of dolphins and seabirds falling ill as well, and this event could be worse than the bloom that occurred in 2023, which killed 1,000 sea lions, according to the marine conservation group.

RJ LaMendola said he was surfing when he was attacked at Oxnard State Beach in Ventura County, California, by a “demonic” sea lion that bit him and dragged him off his board, he wrote on Facebook on Friday.

LaMendola described the sea lion as “feral” and “almost demonic.” The decades-long surfer was struck that the mammal was “devoid of the curiosity or playfulness” he usually associates with sea lions, he wrote.

“This isn’t normal sea lion behavior — it’s something darker, something dangerous,” he wrote, saying he won’t be surfing again “anytime soon.”

Smith urged the public to do their part to create a better environment for marine life and prevent pollution.

“Throwing away their trash, not allowing anything toxic to go down the storm drain, because everything goes back to the ocean,” Smith said.

Over 100 juveniles attend massive boozy house party at school principal’s home: Police
Carsten Rehder/picture alliance via Getty Images

(COCOA BEACH, FL) — An elementary school principal has been arrested after allegedly throwing a massive boozy house party for over 100 juveniles, authorities said.

The incident occurred on Jan. 19 when authorities from the Cocoa Beach Police Department responded to a home after reports of a large house party and “observed over 100 juveniles at the residence in matching t-shirts, many of whom were consuming alcohol that was later learned to be available in coolers at the residence,” according to a statement from the Cocoa Beach Police Department.

The homeowner was quickly identified to be Elizabeth Hill-Brodigan, the principal of nearby Roosevelt Elementary School, police said.

“While officers were investigating the party, a juvenile was located on the front lawn experiencing an alcohol related medical event,” authorities said in their statement regarding the party. “The juvenile was so heavily intoxicated that Brevard County Fire Rescue (BCFR) had to respond to treat them.”

“During this time, the homeowner, Hill-Brodigan, was seen by officers in the driveway of her residence turning off the outside lights and entering her residence, causing BCFR to auxiliary lighting on their vehicle to treat the juvenile,” police continued. “Additionally, a traffic stop was conducted near the residence resulting in the arrest of the juvenile driver for DUI.”

Another intoxicated adult female — later identified as Karly Anderson, a teacher at Roosevelt Elementary School — was also identified as being at the party, according to the Cocoa Beach Police Department.

Numerous juveniles and their parents were interviewed by police in the days after the incident and an arrest was obtained for Hill-Brodigan on charges of child neglect, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and holding an open house party, police said.

Anderson was also arrested and charged with child neglect and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The school has yet to issue a statement regarding the party and the investigation remains open.

21 state attorneys general sue to block Department of Education’s dismantling
Robert Knopes/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — A group of 21 Democratic attorneys general are suing the Trump administration to block the dismantling of the Department of Education, alleging the firing of 50% of its employees “incapacitates” the department’s ability to compete its legally-required functions.

The lawsuit – filed in Massachusetts federal court – asks a judge to immediately pause the Trump administration’s mass firings and declare that the dismantling of the Department of Education is unlawful.

“This massive reduction in force is equivalent to incapacitating key, statutorily mandated functions of the Department, causing immense damage to Plaintiff States and their educational systems,” the lawsuit said. “Far from being just a ‘first step,’ the layoffs are an effective dismantling of the Department.”

The attorneys general allege that the twenty states and District of Columbia who brought the case would suffer irreparable harm from the dismantling of the Department, arguing the federal government is ” deeply intertwined” with their education systems through funding for low-income children, support for students with disabilities, federal student aid, and laws that prevent discrimination in education.

According to the lawsuit, the reduction in force would prevent the department from completing its legally mandated functions, and that neither President Donald Trump nor Education Secretary Linda McMahon have the authority to break down a department created by Congress.

“This massive RIF is not supported by any actual reasoning or specific determinations about how to eliminate purported waste in the Department—rather, the RIF is part and parcel of President Trump’s and Secretary McMahon’s opposition to the Department of Education’s entire existence,” the lawsuit said.

The DOE began sending “reduction in force” notifications on Tuesday night, impacting about 1,315 employees so far. The agency said it will “continue to deliver on all statutory programs that fall under the agency’s purview, including formula funding, student loans, Pell Grants, funding for special needs students, and competitive grantmaking.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Amid mass deportations, a boat packed with migrants intercepted trying to get into the US
Kevin Carter/Getty Images

(SAN DIEGO) — Even as the Trump administration’s mass deportation of undocumented migrants was unfolding, the U.S. Coast Guard announced it had intercepted a boat packed with migrants off the California coast.

A 40-foot panga-style boat attempting to smuggle migrants into the United States was stopped by two Coast Guard cutter crews Monday night about 20 miles off the coast of San Diego, the Coast Guard said in a statement released on Tuesday.

“The boarding teams discovered 21 individuals aboard the panga. Initial interviews revealed that all individuals claimed Mexican nationality, although subsequent checks identified two passengers as Guatemalan and Salvadoran nationals,” Coast Guard officials said.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents alerted the Coast Guard at about 10:45 p.m. local time on Monday that a boat was detected, prompting the Coast Guard to launch two cutters to find the vessel, authorities said.

The human smuggling boat was intercepted while it was traveling north about 40 miles south of the maritime boundary line, according to the Coast Guard.

The individuals aboard the boat were brought to shore and turned over to the custody of Border Patrol agents, according to the Coast Guard.

“These operations highlight the coordinated efforts between agencies to secure our maritime borders,” the Coast Guard said in its statement.

The Coast Guard reported a 400% increase in smuggling cases along the San Diego coast since 2018, including almost 150 cases in the last three months.

Monday’s incident came amid a massive nationwide crackdown on undocumented migrants ordered by President Donald Trump.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement have rounded up thousands of migrants this week in raids across the nation, including in New York City, Chicago and Miami. In one New York City raid, ICE agents arrested a 25-year-old purported Venezuelan gang member wanted in connection with a home invasion and kidnapping in Aurora, Colorado, officials said.

The White House said it is targeting migrants accused of violent crimes. But when asked by ABC News at a press briefing Tuesday to clarify how many of the migrants detained in the sweeps had criminal records as opposed to those who were only in the country illegally, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt responded, “All of them because they illegally broke our nation’s laws and therefore they are criminals.”

New York Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul addressed the raids during a news conference this week, saying, “My understanding is they had specific names of people who have committed crimes, serious offenders. And those are exactly the people that we want removed from the state of New York.”

