Denzel Washington awarded surprise honorary Palme d’Or at Cannes Film Festival

Doug Peters/PA Images via Getty Images

Denzel Washington has been awarded a surprise honorary Palme d’Or.

The honor was given to Washington during the world premiere of his newest film, Highest 2 Lowest, at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival. The Hollywood Reporter shared a video of Washington accepting his career achievement award on Monday. The honorary Palme d’Or has only been presented 21 previous times.

Highest 2 Lowest marks Washington’s fifth collaboration with director Spike Lee. The film is a reinterpretation of the 1963 Akira Kurosawa thriller High and Low.

Ahead of the film’s screening, festival director Thierry Fremaux introduced a montage of scenes from Washington’s films. Clips from Malcolm X, Mo’ Better Blues, Glory and Training Day were shown before Lee took to the stage to present Washington with his honorary Palme d’Or.

Washington said the honor was a complete surprise as he accepted his trophy. This marks the first time Washington has attended the Cannes Film Festival over the course of his acting career.

Highest 2 Lowest comes from A24. It follows a titan music mogul, played by Washington, who is “widely known as having the ‘best ears in the business,’” according to the film’s official synopsis. After he’s targeted with a ransom plot, “he is jammed up in a life-or-death moral dilemma.”

A$AP Rocky, Jeffrey Wright and Ice Spice in her film debut star alongside Washington in the movie.

Highest 2 Lowest arrives in theaters on Aug. 22 and will be available to stream Sept. 5 on Apple TV+.

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ is back on the beach for season 10 in July
ABC/Craig Sjodin

It’s time to hit the beach with a fresh bouquet of roses.

Bachelor in Paradise returns this summer for its 10th season on ABC, and the network has just announced its premiere date. The reality dating series will premiere on July 7.

This season, the cast falling in love on the beaches of Costa Rica will include cast members from across the franchise, including contestants from The Golden Bachelor and The Golden Bachelorette for the first time ever.

Jesse Palmer is returning as the show’s host. Wells Adams also makes his return as the show’s bartender and “the voice of reason” this summer.

New for season 10 is the Champagne Lounge, where former Bachelorette Hannah Brown will head up Paradise Relations while bringing on the bubbly, according to a press release.

Season 10 finds fan-favorites from the franchise looking for their second, or in some cases third, shot at love as they try to turn a summer fling into a real relationship.

“This season is raising the bar on romance, with every detail perfectly shaken, stirred and sparkling,” according to its official synopsis. “Plus, in a series first, fan favorites from the Golden seasons are joining the fun, proving once again that age is just a number as they bring their experience, and a little extra spice, to show the younger crowd how it’s done.”

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and ABC. 

Walton Goggins, Scarlett Johansson to host final ‘Saturday Night Live’ season 50 shows
Will Heath/NBC

Saturday Night Live has set its final hosts for its landmark 50th season.

Walton Goggins and Scarlett Johansson will host the sketch comedy series for the last two shows of the season. Goggins is set to host the May 10 show with musical guest Arcade Fire while Johansson will host the May 17 finale episode with musical guest Bad Bunny.

As previously announced, Quinta Brunson will host the May 3 episode alongside musical guest Benson Boone.

Goggins makes his SNL debut as he hosts for the first time. This hosting gig comes after he’s finished a major role on season 3 of The White Lotus. Arcade Fire will give its sixth performance on the Studio 8H stage the same evening to promote the band’s upcoming album, Pink Elephant.

Johansson will mark her seventh time hosting SNL with her gig as host of the season finale. She is married to the show’s Weekend Update host, Colin Jost. Bad Bunny will mark his third performance on the program. He first appeared as a musical guest in 2021 and then pulled double duty as host and musical guest in October 2023.

