Denzel Washington gets baptized, becomes a minister ahead of 70th birthday

Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Denzel Washington‘s next phase of life includes sharing the word of God as a minister. Days before his 70th birthday, the actor rededicated his life to God on Saturday, getting baptized at Harlem’s Kelly Temple Church of God in Christ. He also received a minister license that will allow him to be ordained and lead spiritual services in the future.

“In one week I turn 70,” he said, according to Archbishop Christopher BryantPage Six reports. “It took a while but I’m here.”

He added, “If [God] can do this for me, there’s nothing He can’t do for you. The sky literally is the limit.” 

Denzel’s wife, Pauletta Washington, also spoke to the congregation, expressing how proud she was of his spiritual journey.

“Forty-six years later, here I’m still standing next to him as only God will have it,” she said. “So I’m very proud of you. You are the head of our house and you have set a great example for our children, who are now adult children who know the difference because we have shown them the difference.”

Denzel has long been open about his faith and Christianity, recently sharing a story about seeing the face of God while on a yacht listening to a song called “The Face of God.”

“I was put on this earth to share, and to be an example, of the power, and wisdom, and grace, and mercy of God in my life,” he previously shared to BBC’s 1Xtra Breakfast host Nadia Jae, later adding, “So my life is not the movies I make. That’s what I’ve been put here to do, or that’s proof of the source of what I’ve been given to do on this earth, and it’s not acting.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Keanu Reeves spins out during pro auto racing debut at Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Good Morning America

Speed star Keanu Reeves showed his need for speed on Saturday, making his professional auto racing debut at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. 

Over the weekend the John Wick lead competed in the Toyota GR Cup — an amateur-focused series — alongside 32 other racers, though it didn’t have a checkered-flag Hollywood ending: He placed 25th in Race 1 on Saturday and finished in 24th place in Race 2 on Sunday.

On Saturday, Reeves spun out onto the grass on the exit of Turn 9 about halfway through the 45-minute race. However, he was able to re-enter the race after avoiding any collision or injury.

Reeves drove the No. 92 BRZRKR car to promote the graphic novel he co-wrote with China Miéville, titled The Book of Elsewhere. He was paired with Cody Jones from Dude Perfect as his teammate during Saturday’s race.

Leading up to the event, Indianapolis Motor Speedway teased a glimpse of the actor on the racetrack in a video posted on its official Instagram account.

“Keanu Reeves? Racing at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway?” the caption read with a googly-eye emoji. “Even movie stars have that itch to compete at the Racing Capital of the World.”

This isn’t the first time Reeves has been spotted on a racetrack. In 2019, he competed in a celebrity race during the Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach, where he landed in first place.

Racing was also the theme of a series Keanu starred in and produced, Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story, which is now streaming on Hulu and Disney+.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Timothée Chalamet performs 40 songs in Bob Dylan movie ‘A Complete Unknown’
Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures

Timothée Chalamet does his own singing and guitar playing in the upcoming Bob Dylan movie A Complete Unknown, and apparently he had to learn a lot of the Dylan catalog to be ready for the film.

In a new featurette shared by Entertainment Weekly, producer Fred Berger shares just how extensive Chalamet’s preparation was for the role.

“There are 40 songs in the movie that he performs,” Berger says. “On guitar, on harmonica, and singing live take after take after take.”

The clip features behind-the-scenes footage of Chalamet performing as Dylan, set to his take on the Dylan classic “Like A Rolling Stone.”

“It was important for me to sing and play live,” Chalamet says. “Because if I can actually do it, why should there be an element of artifice here? And I’m proud that we took that leap.”

His co-star Elle Fanning said she had “goose bumps,” watching Chalamet at work, noting, “You can see how much love, and how hard he’s worked and how much he cares about getting this right.” 

The clip also features footage of Boyd Holbrook performing as Johnny Cash, Monica Barbaro as Joan Baez and Ed Norton and Pete Seeger.

“It’s a movie about music that is unadorned and authentic,” the film’s director, James Mangold, adds. “You could feel the thing working for everyone.”

A Complete Unknown hits theaters Dec. 25.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Jonathan Majors’ ex-girlfriend drops defamation and assault lawsuit
Emma McIntyre/WireImage

Actor Jonathan Majors and his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari have agreed to resolve her civil claims that followed his misdemeanor assault conviction in New York, according to a court filing.

Majors and Jabbari stipulated to a dismissal of her lawsuit for defamation and assault that she brought against him in March, the filing said. A reason was not given.

Jabbari sued Majors about the same time he was sentenced to domestic violence intervention classes in April. She alleged he physically abused her and then defamed her by denying the assault in an interview with ABC News.

Majors was found guilty of one count of misdemeanor third-degree assault and one count of second-degree harassment, but was acquitted of two other counts of assault and aggravated harassment in a split verdict.

Since the verdict, Majors has been dropped from his management and PR firms. In addition, he was cut from future Marvel films and his role as Kang in Avengers: Kang Dynasty.

As part of his sentencing, Majors was ordered to complete a 52-week in-person batterers intervention program in Los Angeles, continue mental health counseling and stay away from Jabbari.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.