Denzel Washington, Nicole Kidman and more react to their 2025 Golden Globes nominations

Denzel Washington, Nicole Kidman and more react to their 2025 Golden Globes nominations
Aidan Monaghan/Paramount Pictures

Denzel Washington, Nicole Kidman and Ariana Grande are among the stars reacting to their 2025 Golden Globes nominations.

Washington detailed his experience filming Gladiator II — the film that earned him his 11th nomination, the most of any Black performer at the Golden Globes — after being nominated in the best performance by a male actor in a supporting role in any motion picture category.

“Before I even worked with Sir Ridley Scott, I was a fan of his movies and his talent,” Washington said in a statement. “The sheer size of this particular production and the incredible cast of actors and crew he assembled, not to mention what he literally built of ancient Rome, humbles me – it humbled me every day on set. And giving me Macrinus – to embody, to enjoy, to create – what an incredible honor this is, and has been.”

Kidman shared a statement reacting to her nomination for best performance by a female actor in a motion picture (drama) for her work in Babygirl.

“Wow!!!! Thank you to the members of The Golden Globes. I am so grateful to be included on this extraordinary list of nominees and to Halina Reijn for trusting me with the role of Romy,” she said. “I share this with Harris, Antonio, Sophie and the entire cast of BABYGIRL.”

Grande shared a reaction to her nomination for best performance by a female actor in a supporting role in any motion picture for her role in Wicked to her Instagram Story.

“oh my goodness oh my goodness… i am floored and honored to be recognized by members of the @goldenglobes. crying (of course) … It’s impossible to find my words, but I am simply, so deeply grateful for this acknowledgement,” she wrote. “i can’t possibly express my gratitution.”

Hugh Grant shared a statement reacting to his nomination for best performance by a male actor in a motion picture (musical or comedy) for his role in Heretic.

“I feel like a gate crasher. But a very warmly received one,” he said. “Massive thanks to the Golden Globes and to Scott Beck and Bryan Woods for spotting my need to kill, and to A24 for sponsoring it.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Amy Adams sinks her teeth into the complexities of motherhood in new film
Amy Adams sinks her teeth into the complexities of motherhood in new film
Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures

Amy Adams explores the transformative experience of motherhood in the new film Nightbitch as an artist turned stay-at-home mom who starts developing some canine-like abilities as she struggles to regain her sense of self.

The actress, who also produced the film, was initially drawn to the magical realism of the source material — the 2021 novel by Rachel Yoder.

“One of the things that really spoke to me was Rachel’s unique perspective,” Adams tells ABC Audio. “And not only that it was a tale of a woman who we call Mother, but of a relationship, of parenthood, of community. It just had so many themes that are very valuable to me in exploring.”

The themes also resonated with director Marielle Heller, who wrote the screenplay shortly after giving birth to her second child — a process she calls cathartic. “I was working out the exact things that were happening in my day into the script,” she says.

As for teaming up with Adams, Heller says, “I loved how much she trusted me and just went with the process and was willing to be vulnerable and really intimate. And let me just get right up in her face and film all aspects of her.”

That includes the scenes where Adams had to literally act like a dog — from barking to shoving her face into a meatloaf. She says she relished sinking her teeth, so to speak, into the animalistic parts of the role.

“There was definitely a lot of conversations, a lot of running ‘barks’ by Marielle to make sure I was the right tone for the size of dog that would be playing me, and working on the physicality,” she says. “But a lot of it was just so much fun to just sort of unleash that side of myself that is so grounded in play.” 

Nightbitch hits select theaters Friday, Dec. 6.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Jennifer Garner channels her beloved ’13 Going on 30′ character for Halloween
Jennifer Garner channels her beloved ’13 Going on 30′ character for Halloween
ABC/Frank Micelotta

Jennifer Garner delighted fans this Halloween by stepping back into the shoes of one of her most beloved characters.

The actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to reveal her costume as Jenna Rink from 13 Going on 30.

During the fun clip, she’s seen wearing her now-iconic, brightly colored butterfly dress — instantly transporting fans back to 2004.

With her wide smile and unmistakable charm, Garner perfectly embodies her “30, flirty and thriving” character, reminding fans of the lighthearted, magical spirit of the romantic comedy that remains a cult favorite nearly two decades later.

The nostalgic dress choice isn’t just a treat for fans of the film, but also marks a sentimental throwback for Garner.

Originally worn in 13 Going on 30, the dress became a symbol of Jenna’s journey — a 13-year-old girl thrust into her 30s, navigating love, friendship and career with an innocent, wide-eyed wonder.

Garner’s Halloween transformation instantly captivated social media, where fans flooded her comments with memories of watching 13 Going on 30 for the first time. Many noted how timeless the look was and praised the actress for choosing a costume that resonated with so many generations.

On Sunday Garner was already showing her Halloween spirit by sharing a funny video of herself trying to get through a Halloween-themed experience. She titled the video “Moms in a Haunted House.”

“I don’t like when they pursue us. Don’t pursue!” she said during the clip, later adding, “There’s a person. I see you and I’m not frightened of you!”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Moana 2’ holds number one spot at the box office while ‘Y2K’ fizzles
‘Moana 2’ holds number one spot at the box office while ‘Y2K’ fizzles
Disney

Moana 2 led the box office once again this weekend, following its record-breaking Thanksgiving weekend debut. The Disney animated sequel brought in $52 million in its second week of release, bringing its domestic total to $300 million.

Coming in second place was Wicked: Part 1, with $34.9 million, followed by Gladiator II with $12.5 million.

This week’s new release, the horror comedy Y2K, was no match for that powerhouse box office trio, failing to crack the top five with just $2.1 million. Kyle Mooney’s directorial debut, starring Rachel Zegler and Jaeden Martell, imagines what would happen if New Year’s Eve 1999 went horribly wrong. 

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. Moana 2 – $52 million
2. Wicked: Part 1 – $34.9 million
3. Gladiator II – $12.5 million
4. Pushpa: The Rule, Part 2 – $9.3 million
5. Red One – $7 million
6. Interstellar (Rerelease) – $4.4 million
7. Solo Leveling: ReAwakening – $2.4 million
8. Y2K – $2.1 million
9. For King + Country: A Drummer Boy Christmas – Live – $2 million
10. The Best Christmas Pageant Ever – $1.5 million

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.