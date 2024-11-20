Denzel Washington opens up to ‘Esquire’ about his faith and sobriety

Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Denzel Washington is one of the most famous people on the planet, but he shows a new side of himself in a first-person feature in Esquire.

Denzel looks back at having “one foot” in the rough streets of Mount Vernon, New York, growing up, and tracks his life from then to today. 

In his youth, Denzel explained, “I shot dope just like they shot dope, but I never got strung out. And I never got strung out on liquor. I had this ideal idea of wine tastings and all that — which is what it was at first. And that’s a very sub­tle thing. I mean, I drank the best.”

He said he’d down two bottles of “the best” on the daily, but clarified, “I never drank while I was working or preparing. I would clean up, go back to work. … However many months of shooting, bang, it’s time to go. Then, boom. Three months of wine, then time to go back to work.”

Denzel said he’ll be sober 10 years this December.

Now 70, Washington says his “little brother” Lenny Kravitz hooked him up with a trainer. “Things are opening up for me now — like being seventy,” Denzel says. 

“It’s real. And it’s okay. This is the last chapter — if I get another thirty, what do I want to do? My mother made it to ninety-seven.”

Of his faith, Denzel says, “I know now. God is real. God is love. God is the only way. God is the true way. God blesses. It’s my job to lift God up, to give Him praise, to make sure that anyone and everyone I speak to the rest of my life understands that He is responsible for me.”

“I’m unafraid. I don’t care what anyone thinks,” Washington says, adding of his faith, “you can’t talk like that and win Oscars. … It’s not talked about in this town. It’s not talked about.”

 

Spirit Halloween claps back at ‘SNL’ after sketch show spoofs it
Bing Guan/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Costume retailer Spirit Halloween is trying to have the last laugh at Saturday Night Live, after the show’s 50th season contained a fake commercial spoofing it. 

“We are great at raising things back from the dead,” read a Spirit Halloween post on X, showing a costume package with SNL‘s anniversary logo, described as “Irrelevant 50-year-old TV show.” The accessories therein were listed as “dated references, unknown cast members, and shrinking ratings.”

The SNL sketch spoofed how the stores pop up in abandoned storefronts across the country “for six weeks before bouncing,” according to a voice-over by Heidi Gardner.

“Times may be good on Wall Street, but on Main Street, communities are struggling,” she says. “Closed stores, shuttered businesses, empty parking lots. When hard times hit, it’s easy to feel like no one cares. But help is on the way because when others leave, we show up.”

Chloe Fineman adds, “We’re here providing vulnerable communities with the things they need most: wigs that give you a rash, single-use fog machines and costumes of famous characters tweaked just enough to avoid a lawsuit.” On the latter, a costume listed as “Candy Slave” is obviously an Oompa Loompa from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, for example. 

Gardner also touts how the company provides “six-week jobs for some of America’s hardest-hit perverts,” with a scuzzy Mikey Day advising an under-18 customer that he’s “not legally allowed” to talk to her.

At one point, a little girl asks Fineman if they have a Taylor Swift costume, only for the employee to happily hand her a “Blonde Singing Woman” one. “That’s not Taylor Swift!” the little Swiftie protests, only to have Fineman boop the girl’s nose, saying, “Neither are you.” 

Barry Keoghan on playing a father in ‘Bird’: ‘Look after your little one’
Robbie Ryan/MUBI

Barry Keoghan’s latest film is director Andrea Arnold’s coming-of-age drama, Bird.

It follows Bailey, a young girl who lives with her devoted but chaotic single dad, Bug, played by Keoghan. This marks the actor’s first time playing a father, but it’s something he knows well — as dad to his 2-year-old son, Brando.

“I’m glad that I got to be part of this because I just got to find a lot, selfishly, about myself as well. During it and during the journey of it,” Keoghan told ABC Audio.

The actor described how exactly he saw himself in his character.

“I think men are very childlike and very, you know, the mommy boy kind of mentality,” Keoghan said. “Ironically, I sort of have that mentality. I did sort of have that mentality. You know, wanting to be almost mothered and looked after … I realized making this movie that [those] are traits that aren’t necessarily gonna lend itself to you in the best way.”

Bug’s journey to fatherhood is one that resonated with Keoghan.

“[If] you have a child … at some stage you’ve got to get out of that frame of mind of you being looked after and look after your little one,” Keoghan said.

Speaking of, Keoghan wants to keep looking after the young actors he worked with on Bird.

“I like to look out for people around me, and especially kids. I want to be that sort of person that they can always get in touch with,” Keoghan said. “When I was younger and I was going on to the movies, I had that source, and I had that person in Colin Farrell and Cillian Murphy and all of those incredible people that I had … I want to be that for Jason [Buda] and Nykiya [Adams].”

Samuel L. Jackson recites famous ‘Pulp Fiction’ verse in celebration of film’s 30th anniversary
Miramax/Buena Vista/Kobal/Shutterstock

Samuel L. Jackson is ringing in three decades of Pulp Fiction with a callback to a classic scene.

In an Instagram post on Monday to commemorate the 30-year anniversary of the cult classic film’s release, Jackson ripped through the Pulp Fiction version of the Bible verse Ezekiel 25:17, the now-famous verse which gained widespread attention from fans of the Quentin Tarantino movie.

In the movie, Jackson delivers the now-famous passage as hitman Jules Winnfield, moments before he kills a thieving associate (Frank Whaley).

“YOU KNOW I STILL GOT IT!!! EZEKIEL 25:17,” Jackson captioned. “HAPPY 30TH ANNIVERSARY OF PULP FICTION.”

The Pulp Fiction actor runs through the verse quickly, while hitting small bursts of emotion during the monologue’s peak moments, including the famous “furious anger” section.

At the end of the film, Jackson recites the verse again, explaining that following a spiritual reawakening, he finds a different meaning.

1994’s Pulp Fiction is one of Tarantino’s most iconic films, the screenplay of which netted him and Roger Avary an Academy Award. The quotable crime drama film also starred Bruce WillisUma Thurman and Ving Rhames, among others.

The movie hit theaters Oct. 14, 1994, and has collected $212,891,598 in worldwide all-time box office, according to The Numbers.

By the way, in the Bible, Ezekiel 25:17 exists, but Tarantino rewrote it for the movie. 

However, the “Ezekiel speech” was etched in pop culture history — in fact, it was literally etched in the Marvel Cinematic Universe: It can be seen on the headstone of the fake gravesite of Jackson’s Nick Fury at the end of Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

 

